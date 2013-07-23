Cerro de los Burros: Con distintas actividades celebrarán declaratoria de Patrimonio Departamental; será el sábado 3 de agosto

Cerro de los Burros: Con distintas actividades celebrarán declaratoria de Patrimonio Departamental; será el sábado 3 de agostohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/07/cerro-de-los-burros.jpg
Con motivo de su reciente declaración como “Patrimonio Departamental” por ser uno de los lugares más emblemáticos a nivel arqueológico del departamento y la región, la Comisión Vecinal del Cerro de los Burros prepara una celebración para el día sábado 3 de agosto donde se incluyen varias actividades que se desarrollarán en el mismo cerro como también en la Escuela Nº 45 de Playa Verde.
Programa
La extensa jornada comenzará a las 11 de la mañana con la subida al cerro donde se darán charlas explicativas sobre los valores arqueológicos y biológicos del Cerro de los Burros.
A las 13 horas se dará apertura a una feria de productos locales y a las 14 comenzará la parte oratoria. Media hora mas tarde se realizarán talleres participativos para cerrar a las 16 con música en vivo.
La celebración contará con plantación de árboles, clowns autóctonos y no faltará un rico chocolate caliente apropiado para la estación.
Cerro de los Burros: Declarado bien de Interés Patrimonial
El Cerro de los Burros (o de la Virgen para algunos) ubicado en Playa Hermosa fue declarado Patrimonio Departamental por la Intendencia de Maldonado. El ejecutivo departamental, a instancias de la Comisión Departamental de Patrimonio Histórico, Artístico y Cultural de Maldonado le puso la firma a la solicitud que fue gestionada y promovida por la Comisión de Vecinos dando lugar así a la mencionada declaración ya que ahí se han encontrado yacimientos arqueológicos de gran importancia.
Los primeros hallazgos arqueológicos de materiales líticos, en la falda este del Cerro de los Burros y en la cima, datan de 1960. Durante los años posteriores, los descubrimientos continuaron hasta que esta zona de Piriápolis se transformó en uno de los yacimientos arqueológicos más importantes de Uruguay. Además, se destaca su biodiversidad de gran relevancia.
Ante lo expuesto por la Comisión de vecinos, la Comisión Departamental de Patrimonio Histórico, Artístico y Cultural de Maldonado entendió oportuno acceder a lo solicitado declarando a este cerro como Bien de Interés Patrimonial. Por lo tanto, los padrones 1287 y 1463 se constituyen, mediante el Decreto Nº 3844/2008, como Patrimonio Departamental.
Reseña y agradecimiento de la Comisión Vecinal del cerro de los Burros
El Cerro de los Burros y el valle del Tarariras presentan diferentes vestigios de ocupaciones humanas en diversos ambientes y épocas, siendo testimonios invalorables de las diferentes estrategias y formas en que los distintos grupos humanos han ocupado esta región a lo largo del tiempo. Un tiempo que se remonta a más de diez mil años atrás y llega hasta la época de ocupación española de estas regiones. La localidad conjuga además una rica biodiversidad y ambientes naturales de relevancia para la conservación, que se suman al patrimonio local como valores destacados del patrimonio natural de la región.
Durante más de una década, vecinos, investigadores y técnicos agrupados en la Comisión de Vecinos del Cerro de los Burros hemos trabajado en conjunto por el reconocimiento y protección del cerro y su entorno como patrimonio arqueológico, cultural y natural. Fue un largo proceso durante el cual muchos comunicadores, amigos, organizaciones sociales e instituciones han brindado su apoyo y colaboración.
Esta declaración de Patrimonio Departamental representa el logro de uno de los objetivos propuestos y nos convoca a continuar trabajando por un reconocimiento a nivel nacional y la concreción de un Área Protegida, que aporten nuevas herramientas para la preservación de un patrimonio que es de todos.
Agradecemos a todos los que han hecho posible esta declaración y adelantamos que el día sábado 3 de agosto se realizará un festejo en la Escuela Nº45 Alfonso Lamas de Playa Hermosa, al cual, desde ya, están todos invitados.
Comisión de Vecinos del Cerro de los Burros
Correo electrónico: correo@cerrodelosburros.org.uy
Página web: http://cerrodelosburros.org.uy/
