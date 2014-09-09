Maldonado y Rocha se promocionan en la Expo Prado; sábado 13 de setiembre en stand “Uruguay Natural”

Piriápolis presentará su mascota, Helios. Aiguá la Fiesta de la Carretilla

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/stand-mintur-expo-prado.jpg

helios la mascota de piriapolisHelios, el león alado, es la flamante mascota de Piriápolis y será presentada oficialmente en la Expo Prado 2014. El acto lanzamiento se realizará en el pabellón del Ministerio de Turismo y Deporte el sábado 13 de setiembre en el marco de los espacios brindados a las Intendencias Departamentales para promocionar sus productos turísticos.

Todas las intendencias tienen su espacio en el stand Uruguay Natural para hacer conocer sus productos y destinos turísticos y en ese contexto el sábado estarán las intendencias de Maldonado y Rocha.

Durante todo el día se brindará información de los departamentos con entrega de material promocional. Habrá un show “cooking” integrado (cocina en vivo) con chefs de ambos departamentos.

stand ministerio turismo expo prado 2014
Pabellón “Uruguay Natural” en la Expo Prado 2014 (foto ministerio de Turismo)

Intendencia de Maldonado

La Intendencia de Maldonado presentará los Municipios de Solís Grande, Pan de Azúcar, Piriápolis, con la presentación de la mascota Helios y Aiguá, con el lanzamiento de una nueva edición de la Fiesta de la Carretilla, la Fiesta del Jabalí, y la promoción de las Grutas de Salamanca como atracción turística. Se realizará también una muestra de olivos y vinos.

En la parte artística se anuncia la actuación del Grupo Kalén y un  Grupo de danzas.

Intendencia de Rocha

En cuanto a Rocha, se realizará la presentación de los proyectos turísticos premiados de los fondos concursables del BID: El Berretín  – Cabalgatas Valiceras –  Caseras de India Muerta – Show Tour -La Pedrera Jazz todo el año – Viejo Lobo Eco Hostel y Costeando y La Frontera de los Imperios

Los rochenses cerrarán la jornada con un espectáculo de Jazz y la actuación del Coro Municipal de Rocha.

stand mintur
Foto ministerio de Turismo

El Pabellón del Ministerio en la Expo Prado 2014

El Pabellón del ministerio de Turismo en la Expo Prado 2014 muestra el desarrollo que el turismo ha tenido en Uruguay, presentando las cifras de los principales indicadores en términos de llegada de turistas, divisas ingresadas, etc.

El espacio tiene como consigna a “El turismo y el desarrollo de la comunidad”, coincidiendo con el tema del Día Mundial del Turismo. En este marco, cada departamento presenta propuestas turísticas con una impronta de componente local.

Están presentes localidades en la que su identidad turística se destacan por sus oficios, costumbres, y/o tradiciones locales, por las ofertas turísticas que estructuren sus ciudadanos, así como por ofertas turísticas gestionadas en base asociativa local.

En esta ocasión se busca un fuerte contenido local en el producto turístico, y donde los residentes permanentes de las localidades sean los protagonistas en esa producción.

Como es habitual, hay actividades de promoción en la explanada del pabellón en la que se dispone de un deck de madera, así como sorteos de estadías, visitas guiadas, paseos, degustaciones, etc, entre quienes llenen los cupones que se repartirán en el stand.

El Canal UruguayNatural.tv funciona de 13 a 15 hs. realizando entrevistas y cubriendo las actividades

leon alado de piriapolis
León alado del Argentino Hotel (photoshop semanario La Prensa)

Helios: Piriápolis único balneario que tiene mascota

Hay un símbolo que reconoce todo piriapolense, así como aquel visitante que ha llegado a nuestro balneario, no importa por qué medio llegue ese símbolo o en qué parte del mundo que nos encontremos… vinculamos ese símbolo con nuestro Destino.

Estamos hablando de los Leones Alados, los mismos que colocó nuestro fundador, don Francisco Piria, hace 84 años, coronando su última y más importante obra: el Argentino Hotel.

De aquí que APROTUR Piriápolis (Asociación de Promoción Turistica de Piriápolis), da vida al León Alado, permitiendo que este como mascota del Destino invite a recorrer los rincones renovados de Piriápolis y disfrutar sus propuestas.

Su nombre también es un símbolo de Piriápolis: Helios.

Desde las aulas aprendimos que nuestro fundador quería nombrar nuestra ciudad como Heliópolis. Piriápolis, fue considerada la Ciudad Sol por don Piria debido a que es el único lugar donde el sol se oculta en el mar, permitiendo divisar el Punto Verde: punto alquímico.

Representado el sol en Helios, fue una de las posibilidades de que la ciudad se llamara Heliópolis. Pero Helios tenía para nuestro fundador un gran significado al cuál había llegado luego de todos sus estudios; Helios representa el equilibrio entre la materia y lo espiritual.

Helios tomará vida el próximo sábado 13 de setiembre en la Expo Prado, en el pabellón del Ministerio de Turismo y Deporte.

Semanario La Prensa
Publicado martes 9 de setiembre de 2014 hora 14:10

helios la mascota de piriapolis

