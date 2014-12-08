Yoga en la hostería Bella Vista: Clase gratuita el sábado 13 de diciembre

Yoga en la hostería Bella Vista: Clase gratuita el sábado 13 de diciembrehttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/yoga-hosteria-bella-vista.jpg
La hostería Bella Vista invita para una clase de yoga gratuita que dictará la instructora Valeria Bares. La misma será el sábado 13 de diciembre de 17 a 19 horas en la hostería ubicada en Ruta 10 Km. 87. Por mas información llamar al 4438 0414.
Valeria Bares, profesora de Yoga, Ayurveda y Yoga terapeuta, practica Yoga desde 1991. Ofreció clases, talleres y workshops principalmente en Francia, también en Brasil e India.
Diplomada en Yoga Vidya Gurukul, Nashik, India, donde recibió una formación completa en Yoga Educación y Yoga Terapia. También asistió a los cursos de Yoga Terapia en el “Institut de Yoga Therapie”, del Dr Lionel Coudron y Yoga Nidra, en “Satyananda Ashram” en Paris, Francia .
Mas recientemente en 2011, en India, se certifico como terapeuta en las terapias holisticas tradicionales del Ayurveda con el Dr. Sibichen George de Kerala.
Actualmente de vuelta al Uruguay, después de haber residido mas de 20 años en el exterior, da clases, workshops y trabaja con la Yogaterapia y el tratamiento Ayurvedico.
La practica personal regular y el estilo de vida yogui, le permiten transmitir una enseñanza completa e profunda, que respeta las tradiciones y fundamentos del Hatha Yoga y del Ayurveda.
Fuente: valeriabares.wordpress.com/
Yoga
Yoga y Ayurveda – Dos lados de una misma moneda
En nuestra cultura occidental, muchas personas utilizan las posturas (asanas) del yoga como una herramienta de estiramiento para mantener el cuerpo ágil y flexible. Para este propósito, no existe una práctica mejor. Sin embargo, tradicionalmente, las posturas del yoga son una parte de un viaje espiritual mucho mayor. El yoga es una ciencia completa que ayuda a la mente a estar clara y pura. Una mente. Si bien los beneficios de salud de una mente en paz son irrefutables, lo que es aún más emocionante es que una persona con una mente clara también es profundamente consciente de su naturaleza o conexión espiritual. Decimos en Ayurveda que toda enfermedad es el resultado final de olvidar nuestra naturaleza espiritual. Por lo tanto, el Ayurveda y el Yoga se esfuerzan por ayudar a una persona a volver a conectarse con su verdadera naturaleza a través de la experiencia directa.
El Yoga y el Ayurveda están tan estrechamente relacionados que a menudo son vistos como dos caras de una misma moneda. De hecho, Ayurveda es el lado curativo del Yoga y Yoga es el lado espiritual del Ayurveda. En conjunto, abarcan un enfoque complementario para el bienestar del cuerpo, la mente y el espíritu.
Las posturas de Yoga por sí solas no constituyen un programa de curación completo. Son una parte de un régimen completo para balancear el cuerpo y la mente que utiliza todos los componentes del Ayurveda. Esto incluye una dieta adecuada, hierbas, aromaterapia, cromoterapia, terapia del sonido, meditación, desintoxicación, rejuvenecimiento y la creación de un estilo de vida armoniosa. El individuo que sigue un programa de Ayurveda se asegura de crear un ambiente óptimo en su cuerpo para que ocurra la curación. En un ambiente óptimo, el cuerpo puede alcanzar su mayor potencial. En Ayurveda decimos que donde hay armonía hay salud y donde falta la armonía hay enfermedad. Ayurveda y yoga se combinan para llevar a una persona por el camino hacia la armonía perfecta y la salud óptima.
Tanto Yoga como Ayurvedaayurveda incorporan la meditación y las técnicas de respiración en sus prácticas. La meditación puede ser utilizada como una herramienta tanto para la curación como para la conciencia espiritual. Por un lado, Ayurveda se centra en el componente curativo de la meditación, mientras que yoga se centra en su componente espiritual. Independientemente del enfoque, la meditación despeja la mente y relaja el cuerpo, trayendo la curación y la conciencia espiritual. Hay muchas formas de meditación que actúan como herramientas para lograr el fin deseado. Si bien algunas personas resuenan con un tipo de meditación, en su mayor parte las técnicas de meditación son herramientas y todas ellas tienen un valor para la persona adecuada.
La curación personal por medio de Yoga y Ayurveda es de hecho un camino. No es una solución rápida o una píldora mágica. Nos curan en el fondo de nuestra naturaleza, en nuestra esencia, y nos permitan trasformar nuestra conciencia. Son disciplinas en armonía con la naturaleza. A medida que las practicamos, crecemos y evolucionamos como personas. El estrés se reduce, las emociones dañinas se disipan, el dolor ya no existe y volvemos a experimentar alegría y paz en nuestras vidas. Nuestra energía interior se acumula y nuestros ojos brillan irradiando la luz que es la vida misma. Namasté.
Extraído de un articulo del Dr. Marc Halpern, D.C.,C.A.S.,P.K.S. (ayurvedacharya)
