Clásicos verano 11 y 20 de enero del 2014: Este sábado comienza la Copa Bandes

El sábado 11 y el lunes 13 de enero de 2014 se jugará el torneo de verano “Copa Bandes” en Montevideo, Uruguay. Los equipos que participarán son: Vélez Sarsfield (Argentina), Sporting Cristal (Perú), Peñarol (Uruguay) y Nacional (Uruguay).

En la primera jornada se enfrentarán a primera hora los equipos extranjeros mientras que a segunda se jugará el clásico de Uruguay. En la segunda etapa del lunes 13 de enero se disputará el 3er. puesto a primera hora y la final a las 22:00 hs. para cerrar el torneo.

Sábado 11 de enero de 2014

Vélez Sarsfield – Sporting Cristal

Hora: 20:00

Estadio: Centenario

Nacional – Peñarol

Hora: 22:00

Estadio: Centenario

Lunes 13 de enero de 2014

3er. Puesto (se enfrentarán los perdedores de la primera jornada)

Hora: 20:00

Estadio: Centenario

Final (se enfrentarán los ganadores de la primera jornada)

Hora: 22:00

Estadio: Centenario

Anuncian lanzamiento de la Copa Bandes

Por Héctor Martínez.-Nacional y Peñarol abrirán el año con un doble duelo en los tradicionales clásicos de verano, en dos torneos cuadrangulares para los que integraran otros cuatro equipos extranjeros.

-El primer clásico será el sábado 11 de enero y estará acompañado del choque entre Vélez y Sporting de Cristal, del cual saldrá el rival que disputará la final el día 13, así como el partido por el tercer puesto.

-El segundo encuentro clásico será el lunes 20 y además jugarán Atlético Rafaela y Olimpia. La final y el partido por el tercer puesto de este segundo torneo serán el día 22.

Copa Bandes: Lanzamiento será el 8 de enero

Anuncian el lanzamiento de la Copa Bandes para el miércoles 8 de enero. La conferencia de prensa se realizará a las 12:30 hs. en la sede central del banco, sita en calle Sarandí 402 esq. Zabala.

Será el primer torneo de verano en el cual participarán Peñarol, Nacional, Velez Sarsfiel (Argentina) y Sporting Cristal (Perú). Todos los partidos se jugarán en el Estadio Centenario. El sábado 11 es la primer fecha con clásico a las 22:00 hs mientras que a las 20 hs. se enfrentan Velez y S.Cristal. El 13 de enero se juega la final entre los ganadores de ambos partidos a las 22:00 hs, mientras que en el preliminar se definirá el tercer y cuarto puesto de la Copa a las 20:00 hs.

Segundo Torneo de Verano

El segundo torneo incluirá a Nacional, Peñarol, Atlético Rafaela, Olimpia. El lunes 20 se jugará el segundo clásico del año a las 22:00 hs y en la previa se enfrentan Atlético Rafaela y Olimpia. El tercer y cuarto puesto y la final se juegan el miércoles 22 de enero a las 20:00 y 22:00 hs respectivamente.

Así llegan los clásicos rivales

Nacional: Bolsillo cerrado

Se cierra el año con situación incambiada en Nacional aunque eso no quiere decir que no hayan negociaciones hasta último momento, donde el gerente deportivo de los tricolores, Alejandro Lembo se ha movido con insistencia manteniendo una serie de reuniones con representantes.

A todo esto, el plantel retoma la actividad el día 2 de enero en Los Céspedes, donde se hará cargo del plantel el técnico Gerardo Pelusso. De hecho no habrá modificaciones en la plantilla en el arranque, más allá de jugadores que terminaron su cesión a préstamo y retornan al club.

El cronograma marca que se trabajará tres días en evaluaciones, para luego quedar concentrados en un hotel de Zonamérica hasta el 13, cuando se trasladarán a Colonia para hacer una semana de trabajos específicos de final de pretemporada, con la mira puesta en el arranque de la actividad en la Copa Libertadores.

El tema Mario Regueiro es un caso cerrado. El futbolista no acepto la oferta y contra oferta realizada por el equipo del Parque Central. Regueiro considero que lo que se le ofreció “fue una falta de respeto” y tras ofertas de Liverpool, Peñarol, Defensor entre otros termino aceptando sumarse al equipo del Parque Rodó.

Por su parte la llegada de Jorge Fucile dependerá de las conversaciones entre el futbolista, su representante y Porto en busca de que la relación entre las partes tenga un final feliz para los tres. Todo pasa por un dinero que hay en medio entre Porto y el jugador, porque todo lo demás está acordado. En esto nunca hay que cerrar la puerta, aunque los intereses estén encontrados, con sumas importantes de por medio, pero que también complican a Fucile en lo que tiene que ver con la Selección de Uruguay.

Peñarol: Sueña en grande

Peñarol apunta en grande y busca que las circunstancias se den para que lo que hoy es un sueño en unos días se trasforme en una alegre realidad. Ya abrocho las llegadas del ex Fenix, Hernán Novick y del virtuoso lateral campeón con Danubio Pablo Lima.

Los dirigentes siguen trabajando para abrochar por lo menos tres nombres importantes y pesados en el arranque del 2014. Se trata de los nombres de Juan Manuel Olivera, Alejandro Silva y Emiliano Alfaro. Además se tiene en la mira al ex Nacional Christian Nuñez.

En el caso de Olivera todo dependerá de si el jugador destraba su situación contractual con Nautico de Brasil en circunstancias que no son las mejores, si el delantero queda libre el aurinegro le hará una oferta formal al jugador.

En lo que respecta a Alejandro Silva, el lateral es pretendido por varios clubes del exterior y el jugador de la Selección Nacional pretende rescindir contrato con Olimpia para luego elegir su próximo destino, es un caso parecido al de Olivera donde la forma de proceder seria similar, el interés esta.

La otra gran obsesión del actual Campeón Uruguayo, es Emiliano Alfaro el ex Liverpool en nuestro país, que militó la última temporada en el Al Wasl de los Emiratos Árabes Unidos. Desde tiendas aurinegras entienden que es difícil competir con dicho mercado, pero consideran que si con el correr de los días no consigue club, la situación se puede destrabar. El futbolista fue ofrecido y el pasar de los días puede ser clave para concretar una llegada bastante difícil.

Además el manya podría sorprender en el periodo de pases si es que logra la llegada del ex Nacional Christian Núñez.

Cerrado el acuerdo con Pablo Lima para cubrir el sector izquierdo, “Pichón” es el principal candidato para componer una línea defensiva que ganaría en experiencia y actitud. El jugador no se siente a gusto en Independiente de Argentina, ya que no es tenido en cuenta por el entrenador y en los últimos partidos no siquiera conformó el plantel.

CLASICOS DE VERANO DEL 2013

El primer clásico es por la Copa Bimbo que comenzará el día 16 de enero y culminará el 19 con los ganadores de cada llave.

La primera rueda tendrá a los cuadros argentinos, Atlético Rafaela y Atlético Tucumán, mientras que a segunda hora se disputará el clásico uruguayo entre Nacional y Peñarol.

El segundo clásico de verano será por la Copa Antel que irá desde el 23 al 26 de enero y contará al igual que la Copa Bimbo con cuatro cuadros: Nacional y Peñarol, Sporting Cristal (Chile) y el Club Guaraní (Paraguay). El sistema de clasificación se desarrollará en dos llaves, la primera será el partido entre los cuadros visitantes y la segunda tendrá el clásico.

Copa UPM

Danubio y Defensor jugaran la Copa UPM en conjunto con Chacarita Juniors y Deportivo Español ambos equipos de Argentina.

Los encuentros serán el viernes 11 y el domingo 13 de enero en el Parque Liebig’s de la ciudad de Fray Bentos.

Copa Libertadores para los equipos Uruguayos

Defensor Sporting será el primer uruguayo en debutar en la copa, ya que comienza su participación en la Pre-Libertadores el 24 de enero en Montevideo ante Olimpia de Paraguay.

Por su parte Nacional y Peñarol harán su debut en la Copa Libertadores el 12 de febrero. Nacional será local ante Barcelona de Guayaquil y Peñarol visitará al ganador de la llave entre Deportes Iquique o León.

La segunda fecha será el 19 de febrero, Nacional – Toluca jugarán en México y Peñarol – Emelec en Montevideo.

Otro encuentro que se jugará en el mes de febrero será el de Peñarol ante Vélez Sarfield que jugarán el 26 de febrero en el Estadio Centenario.