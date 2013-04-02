Wilson Ferreira Aldunate

Escribe: Roberto de León Sánchez

Esta vez no voy a hacer una introducción objetiva como debiera hacerla si fuera periodista, pero como no los soy simplemente soy un comunicador que comparte lo que piensa y lo que siente a través de este medio plural que es nuestro semanario La Prensa me lo voy a permitir.

Nadie puede negar sea del partido o ideología política que sea, la importancia y el protagonismo en la vida política del país pre y post dictadura y durante su exilio de Wilson Ferreira Aldunate.

Su principal objetivo era renovar las estructuras políticas, sociales y económicas totalmente estáticas desde comienzos siglo pasado.

Como Ministro de Ganadería y Agricultura fue el impulsor del centro de investigación y planifcación lo que lo hizo sin dudas el mas renovador Ministro de esa cartera hasta el presente.

El Partido Nacional ha tenido en su historia personalidades brillantes y entrañables por su valentía, por su capacidad,por su nivel intelectual y estratégico por su liderazgo , por su carisma, por su honestidad y por el conocimiento profundo no solo de la Capital sino del Uruguay de adentro, del Uruguay productivo.

El Partido fundado por el Gral Manuel Oribe , que continuaron y fueron valorizando el Gral Aparicio Saravia, el Gral Leandro Gomez, Ismael Cortinas, el Dr Luis Alberto de Herrera, el Dr Washington Beltran , el del ex Presidente Dr Luis Alberto Lacalle y cuyo destino hoy esta en manos del Honorable Directorio del Partido y el futuro en los actuales pre candidatos presidenciales , el Dr Jorge Larrañaga y mi estimadisimo y para que negarlo mi candidato el Dr Luis Lacalle Pou ; es el partido de Wilson, punzante , generoso , carismático estratega, honesto, arriesgado y con un sentido del humor excepcional .

Recordemos todos lo que los dictadores y algunos otros cómplices , hicieron para que no fuera candidato y sin embargo salió de la prisión y en lugar de confrontar hizo un memorable discurso en la Explanda Muncipal con una muchedumbre democratica pluripartidaria ,seducida, feliz y sorprendida por la grandeza del discurso de este hombre, donde mas que discurso fue una clase de educacion civica, que aun hoy nos emociona a todos los nacionalistas y que a todo ser humano con corazón y sentimiento, salvo los que ya sabemos que fueron , son y serán asesinos o insensibles hasta que se mueran.

Es por eso que como un humilde homenaje quiero hacerles llegar este formidable trabajo de Arturo Ardao sobre Wilson , aporte crucial para comprender como se forjaran sus ideas centrales durante su primera juventud de militancia en la Agrupación Nacionalista Demócrata Social, junto a Carlos Quijano y el propio Ardao. A pesar del tiempo transcurrido, la experiencia histórica nos permite comprender la vigencia de esa línea de pensamiento creador, humanista y anti-dogmático. Ellos comprendieron la flagrante falsa oposición entre capitalismo y socialismo que, en nuestra contemporaneidad, es fundamental superar para que nuestra sociedad se encamine a estadios superiores.

El articulo de Arturo Ardao:

WILSON FERREIRA

Y LA DEMOCRACIA SOCIAL[1]

ARTURO ARDAO

El gladiador y el estadista

El entero país político ha venido rindiendo nuevos homenajes a Wilson Ferreira Aldunate en los diez años de su muerte. Nada más justo. Por su honestidad, inteligencia, simpatía y coraje –sus cuatro mayores atributos, todos en grado superlativo- supo concitar la admiración y hasta la devoción, el afecto y hasta el cariño, de demócratas de todos los partidos.

Nos inclinamos a pensar que el secreto último o más íntimo de reconocimiento tan general, es en su espectacular resistencia a la dictadura que se encuentra. Resistencia primero, en el país, cuando el golpe militar se preparaba; después, forzado a un exilio por momentos dramático; en diversos escenarios de América y Europa; en fin, de nuevo en el país, a la hora de la cárcel a la vez que de una nueva forma de proscripción no ya exclusivamente militar, sobre cuyas claves políticas –y su personal actitud respecto a ellas- dirá la historia la última palabra.

Pero, junto al gladiador, está el estadista influyente que también fue. Natural es que personalidad semejante esté dando lugar ya a múltiples referencias y precisiones, de mayor o menor entidad, biográficas y documentales, que de un modo u otro van anticipando los detenidos estudios que sólo con el tiempo habrán de producirse. Entre ellos, sitio propio habrán de tener los relativos, precisamente, al pensamiento y la obra del estadista.

Bajo este aspecto, un capítulo hay que no podrá ser pasado por alto: el de la etapa juvenil de su iniciación política, inevitablemente inclusiva de buena parte de su formación también política. De tal etapa, un bagaje doctrinario de ideas y valores, y hasta, en cierto sentido, un estilo –tamizados, enriquecidos y readaptados a su modo por lo personalísimo de su inteligencia y su carácter- no dejarán de verse reflejados en su acción de conductor y gobernante. Rápidos pero concretos datos fueron aportados por el propio Wilson. Testimonios y elementos diversos de distintas procedencias, han de complementarlos.

Declaraciones de Wilson en 1985

El 22 de diciembre de 1988, el año en cuyo marzo Wilson falleció, el semanario La Democracia que él dirigiera, publicó un reportaje que le fuera hecho el 23 de julio de 1985 por las profesoras Mariela Amejeiras, Cristina Rodríguez y Cristina Siniscalco. Se explicaba su ineditez hasta entonces por formar parte de “un proyecto más ambicioso que no llegó a concretarse”.

En pasajes iniciales declaraba Wilson que a partir de su tradición familiar blanca, “mi actividad propiamente política, la militancia directa comienza primero en la esfera gremial estudiantil, asociaciones estudiantiles en el liceo. Constituimos, me acuerdo, una asociación de estudiantes de Preparatorios. Eran todos instrumentos de lucha contra la dictadura.”

Cursados los preparatorios en 1933-36, el ingreso a la Facultad de Derecho tuvo lugar en 1937, período al que corresponde la inmediata referencia:

-“Paralelamente, Secretario General del Centro de Estudiantes de Derecho. En fin una vida gremial-estudiantil muy intensa, y paralelamente, Comité de Juventud del Partido Nacional Independiente (yo era del sector Independiente), militancia en la Agrupación Demócrata Social con Quijano…”

En ese punto se le pregunta: -“¿Cómo fue su relación con Quijano?”

Y responde:

-“Muy cordial, muy afectuosa. Pocos hombres en este país han tenido tantos amigos leales como Quijano. Quijano se hacía querer en una forma quizá incomprensible, porque era difícil de llevar, no era fácil convivir con Quijano. Sin embargo, estaba rodeado de un núcleo de muchachos que sentían por él no sólo respeto, quizá veneración, sino también un afecto muy entrañable.”

Continuaba sin interrupción, en punto y aparte:

-“Quijano editaba Acción antes que Marcha. Yo hice mis primeros ejercicios periodísticos en Acción, después en Marcha, donde hacía lo que un muchacho puede hacer (un muchacho no especializado, estudiante fresquito), en un semanario del nivel de Marcha, desde barrer la sala de redacción hasta encontrar la pequeña gacetilla que encajara en el agujerito que quedaba en el momento de terminar de componer.”[2]

Congreso de la Juventud Nacionalista Independiente de 1937

Primero desde 1933, todavía liceal; luego desde 1936, finalizando Preparatorios, participó Wilson en la acción estudiantil, de variadas formas, callejeras y otras, contra la dictadura de Terra y el alzamiento franquista. Pero desde 1937, ya en Facultad, sin abandono alguno de lo anterior, se tratará de otra cosa. Sin que su filiación partidaria hubiera dejado de ser siempre manifiesta, tiene lugar ese año, por primera vez, su intervención en un formal episodio político, llamado a dar tempranamente, de alguna manera, incipiente proyección nacional a su personalidad y a su nombre.

Laboriosamente preparado desde el mes de abril, se realizó del 18 al 20 de setiembre del mencionado año, en la ciudad de Durazno, el Primer y acaso único Congreso de la Juventud Nacionalista Independiente. Partió la iniciativa de los jóvenes de San José, uno de los cuales, el inolvidable Emilio Betarte Estradé, dirigió e impulsó luego, desde Montevideo, todos los resortes de su organización nacional. Objetivo principal: la lucha contra la dictadura, en las postrimerías de la personal etapa de Terra. Objetivos concurrentes: por un lado, lucha contra el fascismo y el imperialismo; por otro, general ideario programático, en la profundización, desde la óptica juvenil, de la llamada Plataforma Partidaria que el Nacionalismo Independiente en su conjunto se había dado en 1934.

Un centenar de delegados departamentales se todo el país lo integró. En su lista, resulta posible registrar numerosos nombres de quienes tendrían después saliente actuación en distintas esferas de la vida nacional. Mencionemos apenas algunos de la estrictamente política, aparte de Wilson: Martín y Aureliano Aguirre, José Pedro Aramendía, Washington y Enrique Beltrán, Daniel Rodríguez Larreta, Adolfo Tejera, Pedro Zabalza.

Las más altas autoridades del Partido lo prestigiaron. El doctor Alfonso Lamas y el general Basilio Muñoz, quienes habían enviado sendos mensajes, fueron aclamados sus Presidentes Honorarios, por moción, precisamente de Wilson Ferreira. En el acto inaugural, el Directorio se hizo presente con delegación compuesta por Amador Sánchez, Ismael Cortinas, Gustavo Gallinal, Carlos Quijano y José Rogelio Fontela; la Convención, por intermedio de Fernando Gutiérrez y Francisco Vital Irazoqui. Múltiples otras adhesiones fueron recibidas de instituciones y personalidades partidarias, nacionales y departamentales. Y todavía, sendos representantes de las organizaciones juveniles de los restantes partidos opositores, Batllismo, Socialismo y Comunismo, llegaron hasta Durazno y allí permanecieron los tres días, portando mensajes de solidaridad.

Difícil resulta comprender en la actualidad la grande repercusión que por las circunstancias políticas de la época alcanzó aquel Congreso juvenil, a nivel de toda la opinión opositora. Y por somera que sea la idea del mismo que las escuetas referencias precedentes puedan dar, necesarias aquí nos han parecido por dos principales razones: en primer lugar, porque ningún cabal estudio de la iniciación política de Wilson Ferreira podrá dejar de tener en cuenta el episodio, desde que seguramente más que ningún otro decidió y encauzó entonces –seguramente también, sin sospecharlo él mismo- su destino histórico; en segundo lugar, porque el episodio constituye al mismo tiempo, a nuestro juicio, el verdadero arranque de la que el propio Wilson llamó al final de su vida, su lejana “militancia” demócrata social en el seno del nacionalismo independiente.[3]

Congresal por Cerro Largo, cúpole en el que vino a ser su bautismo político a los 18 años, una actuación que impresionó a oyentes de todo el país para cuya gran mayoría era desconocido aquel flamante bachiller. Fue así por su participación gallarda y apasionada en algunos de los debates, como a la vez por algunas de sus mociones votadas por aclamación, entre las cuales, por las derivaciones polémicas que tuvo en el Partido, es especialmente recordable la siguiente: “Condenar enérgicamente la actitud de ciertos correligionarios que han adherido a la Junta fascista y traidora de Burgos”. A lo que corresponde añadir, como cuestión más de fondo, su colaboración con Julio A. Cendán en el notable Informe de que éste fue relator, sobre “Lucha contra el fascismo”.

En cuanto a su “militancia” en la Agrupación Nacionalista Demócrata Social, si bien no recordamos que hubiera llegado a la afiliación formal, con participación en órganos directivos, sobran motivos, como ha de verse, para haber sido llamada así por él mismo.

De Acción a Marcha

Cuando en el pasaje de sus declaraciones que hemos transcripto más arriba, dice Wilson de Quijano: “…estaba rodeado de un núcleo de muchachos que sentían por él no sólo respeto, quizá veneración, sino también un afecto muy entrañable”, pudo agregar que durante varios años él fue uno más de ese mismo “núcleo”.

En tal sentido, todo lo del Congreso de Durazno es bien elocuente; desde la mencionada colaboración previa con Cendán, hasta sus intervenciones, definiciones y votaciones en el curso de los debates. De tal estrecho compañerismo durante aquellas jornadas, no deja de ser expresión la fotografía con buena parte del “núcleo”, a orillas del Yí, que acompaña a esta nota.[4]

Pero aquel episodio de 1937 fue sólo el punto de partida. En el mismo citado pasaje continuaba Wilson: “Quijano editaba Acción antes que Marcha. Yo hice mis primeros ejercicios periodísticos en Acción, después en Marcha…” Acción, semanario que fundáramos en 1932, siguió saliendo hasta abril de 1939, para metamorfosearse en la más ambiciosa Marcha, de inmediata aparición en junio. El hecho de que aquel inicial periodismo suyo fuera bajo la forma de ocasionales gacetillas anónimas, tanto en una como en otra hoja, complementando en la segunda por una efímera sección de crítica de cine, y otra humorística apenas un poco más duradera, nada resta al esencial carácter “militante” de su compañerismo de entonces.[5] Para todos nosotros, con el maestro Quijano a la cabeza, fue durante varios años un compañero-político más, de convivencia prácticamente diaria, el más joven entre los más jóvenes, siempre tan profundamente admirado por su talento como querido por la magnética irradiación de su simpatía. ¡Cuántos recuerdos! Incluyendo entre ellos los de algún encuentro en su propio hogar, calle Río Branco entre Soriano y Canelones, acera este.

Hemos dicho varios años…Por lo menos los dos últimos de Acción y los tres primeros de Marcha; lustro que no pudo menos que marcar decisivamente de una manera u otra, la juventud de quienes ya –o todavía- la vivían. Del endiablado año 1942, postrero de tantas cosas –incluso del lustro que venimos de aludir- valga el recuerdo de una de las arquetípicas aportaciones periodístico-políticas de Wilson. En la semana anterior al golpe de Baldomir, había estampado Marcha en su tapa, a grandes letras: “¿Para antes o después de Carnaval?” Consumados los hechos, irrumpió Wilson en la redacción con la propuesta del que efectivamente fue el gran título de tapa de la edición siguiente: “Marcha no tenía razón. No fue antes ni después; fue durante el Carnaval.”

Pero ese mismo 1942 –con su encadenada trilogía (de febrero a noviembre), de golpe, reforma constitucional y elecciones generales- resultó ser para él, finalmente, de definitiva opción por el Nacionalismo Independiente genérico, a la hora en que la Agrupación Nacionalista Demócrata Social se resignaba a quedar desgajada del viejo tronco por el mantenimiento de la abstención; a ello se resignaba, sin dejar de seguir sintiéndose parte del nacionalismo histórico (hasta su desaparición final en 1958).

Al cabo del compartido intenso ciclo 1937-1942, había llegado la hora de la bifurcación de caminos políticos entre Wilson y nuestra Agrupación. Ello no obstante, al margen o por encima de los obligados desacuerdos, para nada y para nadie resultó afectado el cordial relacionamiento personal de siempre.

Socialdemocracia y Democracia Social

Se recordará que realizado el 23 de julio de 1985, el reportaje de publicación póstuma a que más de una vez nos hemos referido. Pues bien, apenas quince meses antes, el 27 de abril de 1984, había visto la luz otro en la revista argentina Somos. Importa relacionar palabras de uno y otro

En 1984: “Yo me siento entonces un socialdemócrata. Mi partido es democrático, con una enorme preocupación social”

En 1985: “…y paralelamente (…) militancia en la Agrupación Demócrata Social con Quijano…”

Consabido es que de maneras diversas, o con diversos criterios, se ha hecho la distinción polémica entre Socialdemocracia y Democracia Social. Pero cierto es también que muy a menudo ambas expresiones se han concebido y manejado como indistintas o equivalentes. Este último parece ser el caso de Wilson. De ningún modo es nuestro propósito internarnos en el fondo de la cuestión, y mucho menos todavía, en las precisiones léxico-conceptuales que la exégesis de un pensamiento tan pragmático como el suyo demandaría.

Con todo, cabe observar que tanto como los antecedentes históricos de la conflictiva relación entre los conceptos de Socialdemocracia y Democracia Social –en la que tan esencialmente ha operado la oposición entre internacionalismo y nacionalismo– importa la real trayectoria de Wilson en cuanto estadista, conductor y gobernante. Y todo considerado, pensamos por nuestra parte que antes de un secuaz de la Socialdemocracia en su sentido propio, como llegó a declararse, entendió en definitiva –conscientemente o no; lo lograra o no- tener siempre por guía el espíritu, las concepciones y los valores de la Democracia Social de su iniciación juvenil.

[1] Publicado en Cuadernos de Marcha, Marzo 1998

[2] Semanario La Democracia, 22 diciembre/988, p. 19. [3] Sobre aquel Congreso: semanario Acción, nº 162, octubre/937, pp. 3 a 7. También Opúsculo “Primer Congreso de la Juventud Nacionalista”, en Los Cuadernos de Acción, nº 2, junio de 1939. [4] En la foto, a orillas del Yí, Durazno, 1937, se encuentran: Wilson Ferreira, Luis E. Anza, Juan Carlos Labat, Angel Luis Levratto, Arturo Ardao, Julio A. Cendán, Julio Castro, Manuel Olivera, Dionisio Trillo Pays, Gilberto Rava y Ruben Cabrera. [5] Se ha recordado recientemente por persona autorizada, que el primer discurso pronunciado por Wilson fue en ocasión de la muerte del Prof. de la Facultad de Derecho, Luis Arcos Ferrand. Discurso de carácter universitario aunque de entonación política, lo publicó Acción el 21 de junio de 1938, nº 172. http://www.archivodeprensa.edu.uy/biblioteca/arturo_ardao/docs/marcha/Wilson_Ferreira.pdf