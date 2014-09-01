Vuelco en Pan de Azúcar sin lesionados: Le pidió el auto al hermano para dar una “vuelta”
El vehículo era alquilado a una rentadorahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/accidente-pan-de-azucar1.jpg
Un espectacular vuelco fue reportado esta tarde en Pan de Azúcar aunque felizmente el conductor, único ocupante del vehículo, resultó ileso. Se trata de Gonzálo Cabrera, de 21 años de edad.
El hecho ocurrió sobre las 18 horas en la calle Manuel Oribe y Treinta y Trés del barrio Las Brisas de Pan de Azúcar cuando el conductor perdió el dominio del vehículo a causa de un pozo no pudiendo evitar que el auto volcara dando un par de vueltas sobre sí mismo.
Según informó nuestra periodista Princesa Arévalo el vehículo es propiedad de una rentadora y fue alquilado por el hermano del conductor en Punta del Este, ciudad donde reside, para asistir al cumpleaños de su madre en Pan de Azúcar. El joven le pidió el auto al hermano para dar una “vuelta” pero fueron varias, aunque sobre sí mismo.
A pesar de la espectacularidad del siniestro, el joven salió por sus propios medios, resultando ileso.
Tomó intervención Seccional 3ª de Pan de Azúcar.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado 1º de setiembre de 2014 hora 22:05
Foto: Princesa Arévalo
