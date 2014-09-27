Viviendas en Pueblo Obrero: Familias se movilizan mientras la oposición se ocupa del desastre; Camacho elevó varios pedidos de informes

La concejala incluye viviendas de Selva Negra y asentamiento en Punta Fría

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/09/100_4001.jpg

Mientras las familias damnificadas se organizan y comienzan a movilizarse, los políticos de la oposición se ocupan de la grave situación que atraviesan los beneficiarios de las Viviendas Cáscara de Pueblo Obrero y del grupo “Son de siete” después de la vergonzosa construcción que realizó la empresa Buresil en complicidad con la Intendencia de Maldonado y el ministerio de Vivienda. Son 63 casas, destinadas a gente humilde y trabajadora, plagadas de irregularidades constructivas, observándose serios problemas de humedad, filtraciones, puertas y ventanas que no abren, paredes sin revoque, maderas de mala calidad, instalación sanitaria mal hecha, etc., etc.

La concejala nacionalista Gabriela Camacho elevó en la última sesión del concejo varios pedidos de informes relacionados a las viviendas en Piriápolis, mientras que el concejal colorado César Díaz, también dejó sentado el reclamo de Pueblo Obrero, citando en su exposición los artículos publicados en la edición papel de semanario La Prensa.

En tanto los dirigentes departamentales del sector colorado “Vamos Maldonado, el actual senador Germán Cardoso y el edil Francisco Sanabria, estuvieron el miércoles pasado en Pueblo Obrero haciendo una recorrida por las viviendas.

Familias se organizan y comienzan a movilizarse

Por su parte los adjudicatarios, visiblemente desmoralizados y afectados por la situación, se reunieron el domingo pasado en las viviendas resolviendo formar una comisión que los represente, fijando para este domingo el nombramiento de los delegados.

Asimismo comenzaron a movilizarse recurriendo a medios de prensa radiales y televisivos del departamento y nacionales, como así también a los ediles departamentales asistiendo el martes pasado a la Junta Departamental donde plantearon a los curules la situación interiorizándolos sobre la “vergüenza nacional” que se está viviendo en Piriápolis.

Por su parte la Intendencia de Maldonado, a través de la Subdirección General de Vivienda, como la empresa Buresil, continúan sin dar soluciones, siendo además muy lenta la llegada de materiales para las obras que los titulares deben realizar en el interior de las fincas. Hay casas donde la situación es mas que crítica, tornándose prácticamente inhabitables por las filtraciones de agua y humedades que padecen.

Viviendas “Son de siete”

Para dar solo una idea del desastre que hizo Buresil, empresa constructora que ganó de forma poco explicable la licitación cuando nunca había levantado una pared en su corta y polémica trayectoria (recordamos que se fundó en el 2006 y llamativamente sus clientes son la Intendencia de Maldonado, la Intendencia de Montevideo, la Agencia Nacional de Vivienda y Techint) transcribimos lo que comentó una de las adjudicatarias de las viviendas “Son de 7” en el muro de semanario La Prensa de la red social Facebook. Conste que estas viviendas están levemente mejor construidas que las 56 viviendas cáscaras del programa Lotes y Servicios de la IDM. Así y todo, también son un desastre.

Esto decía la adjudicataria(SIC): “Soy una de las pre-adjudicataria de las viviendas Son de 7, las llaves las entregaron porque en una palabra les rompimos los huevos para que así fuera para ir pintando o haciendo pequeños arreglos, esa era nuestra idea ya que hasta que no tuviéramos los servicios esenciales no nos podíamos mudar y aparte nos tienen que entregar el papel de ocupación; pero al entrar a la viviendas nos llevamos una gran desilusión.

Tiene problemas de filtración de agua como las 56 viviendas cáscara, los palos ni siquiera están curados los del techo, algunas ya están rajadas, el entrepiso se levanta cuando pisas y como si fuera poco la conexión del agua esta mal hecha. Los adjudicatarios nos podemos hacer cargo de los arreglos pero se pierde la garantía de la empresa y encima no nos descuentan nada, en una palabra hay que seguir esperando que nos sigan tomando un poquito mas el pelo, ya estamos acostumbrados, hace 8 años que esperamos pero esto se tiene que saber, lo que han hecho con las 63 viviendas, porque por si fuera poco vinieron a grabar y sacar fotos como spot publicitario. NO TIENEN VERGUENZA” subrayó la adjudicataria.

Viviendas de Selva Negra

A todo esto se le suma un reclamo llegado a nuestra mesa de redacción de las viviendas del asentamiento Selva Negra que se edifican por el sistema de autoconstrucción, donde se denuncia que desde hace tiempo están teniendo problemas con los materiales y con la parte técnica. Comienzan también a movilizarse para que la Intendencia reaccione y agilice la entrega de material.

Pedidos de informes de Gabriela Camacho

La concejala nacionalista Gabriela Camacho (foto) elevó el miércoles en la sesión del concejo tres pedidos de informes al alcalde de Piriápolis. El primero referido a las Viviendas Cáscara de Pueblo Obrero, otro a las viviendas del asentamiento Selva Negra y un tercero sobre las familias asentadas en Punta Fría. Ya se habla de una citación a la Subdirectora de Vivienda, Marilin Moreira, para hacer un recorrida por las viviendas junto al alcalde y los concejales.

En cuanto a las viviendas Cáscara de Pueblo Obrero, la concejala quiere saber

1) Cantidad de viviendas y sistema constructivo.

2) Empresa constructora, quien la contrato y por cual modalidad (licitación, contratación directa, etc)

3) Cual es la situación actual de las viviendas de acuerdo a algunos posibles vicios constructivos y si existen algún tipo de reclamo formal hacía la empresa por incumplimientos (multas, juicios, etc).

4) ¿La empresa constructora tiene además algún otro contrato con el Estado?

5) ¿Quien es el técnico responsable de la supervisión de la obra por parte de la IDM?

6) ¿A que asentamiento pertenecen las familias a realojar en este conjunto?

7) ¿Cuál es la modalidad de entrega de la vivienda (propiedad, usufructo, etc.).

8) ¿Tienen que pagar alguna cuota por la vivienda entregada?

Viviendas Selva Negra

Sobre las viviendas de Selva Negra, las interrogantes de Camacho son:

1) Las viviendas donde se realojarán las familias:

a) ¿Que sistema constructivo están utilizando?

b) ¿Qué tipología (planos) de vivienda y si fue proporcionada por la IDM?

c) ¿La IDM está realizando el seguimiento y supervisión de la obra?

2) Las familias que se realojan:

a) ¿Son la totalidad de las familias que habitan en el asentamiento?

b) ¿Qué va a hacer la IDM si alguna familia no quiere dejar el asentamiento?

c) ¿Qué van a hacer con las construcciones realizadas en el asentamiento cuando vacíen las casas las familias alojadas?

d) ¿Existe en la IDM algún proyecto urbanístico para realizar donde ahora esta asentado el Selva Negra?

3) Jurídicamente que trato se le va a dar a las familias:

a) ¿Se les va a entregar titulo de propiedad de la nueva vivienda?

b) ¿Las familias van a pagar una cuota por lo entregado?

c) ¿Todas las familias tienen los mismos beneficios?

Asentamiento en Punta Fría

La concejala también adjuntó un pedido de informes sobre la situación de Punta Fría, donde habría varias familias asentadas. Camacho pregunta:

1) ¿Se cuenta con un relevamiento actualizado de la cantidad de familias que habitan ahí?

2) ¿La IDM tiene programado realojarlos? y si fuera así, en que lugar?.

3) ¿Que estrategia van a aplicar para que no crezca el número de familias, o luego de realojarlas para que no se vuelvan a asentar?

4) ¿Se van a mantener los puestos de pescadores?

Gerardo Debali – Semanario La Prensa

Publicado sábado 27 de setiembre de 2014 hora 00:35

Fotos: Semanario La Prensa





