Virginidad: ¿"Ese divino tesoro"? Escribe Natalia Heredia

La virginidad es un tema muy frecuente, principalmente entre los/as más jóvenes. En muchas culturas, sigue siendo un valor muy preciado en las mujeres. El hablar de “virgen” no es casual, es un término religioso asociado a lo pulcro, inexplorado e inmaculado. Actualmente en nuestra sociedad ha dejado de tener tal importancia, aunque se mantiene cierta tendencia a su valorización.

Y hablo de las mujeres, porque en los varones no tiene el mismo significado. Por el contrario, en ellos la virginidad es considerada casi un defecto, una muestra de poca virilidad y de no ser “hombre” (de ahí el apuro porque se “inicien”, no importa en qué condiciones y con quién).

En las mujeres se considera erróneamente que ser virgen es no tener himen. El himen es una membrana elástica, generalmente muy frágil, que se encuentra en la entrada del canal vaginal. Tiene pequeñas aberturas que permiten la salida del sangrado menstrual. Por la misma razón no impide la posibilidad de un embarazo, ya que así como puede salir el sangrado, también pueden entrar los espermatozoides si se produce la eyaculación en la entrada de la vagina.

Cuando obstruye totalmente la vagina, impidiendo la entrada o salida, se considera una anomalía y se resuelve con una sencilla intervención.

Hay hímenes muy flexibles, que admiten la penetración del pene sin romperse, y hay otros tan frágiles que pueden romperse con pequeños golpes o movimientos, por ejemplo en accidentes, o jugando a la pelota, andando en bicicleta, montando en caballo, etc. Hay mujeres que nacen sin himen.

Por lo tanto la ausencia de himen no significa necesariamente que la mujer haya practicado el coito. Muchas mujeres han disfrutado de su sexualidad, manteniendo relaciones sexuales satisfactorias pero sin haber practicado la penetración.

Según la Real Academia Española, virgen es quien no ha tenido relaciones sexuales. Si partimos del supuesto erróneo de que relaciones sexuales son los coitos vaginales (penetración pene-vagina), sería virgen quien no ha penetrado o no ha sido penetrada. Esta es la concepción más arraigada y difundida.

¿Es virgen quien no ha practicado el coito, pero si ha tenido otras prácticas sexuales?

Aunque sabemos que relaciones sexuales tenemos todo el tiempo por ser seres sexuados, el otro supuesto es que relaciones sexuales son todas aquellas prácticas que incluyen lo sexual ligado a lo genital. Desde ese concepto, sería virgen quien no ha tenido ninguna práctica genital.

Históricamente, y aún hoy en algunas culturas, el himen ha cumplido la función como de “precinto” de garantía de la virginidad de la chica, tanto para el casamiento como para la explotación sexual o trata. En algunas ocasiones las mujeres tienen que demostrar su virginidad (mostrando una sabana con sangre por ejemplo) y en caso de no poder hacerlo son despreciadas. Las culturas que aún mantienen esta costumbre, son generalmente aquellas donde el varón es considerado “jefe” o superior.

Se cree que siempre que se rompe hay sangrado y dolor. Esto no es del todo cierto. Si bien la penetración puede producir un pequeño sangrado y entumecimiento de la zona, sangra un poco si se toca una pequeña arteria, sino no tiene porqué haber sangre. Lo mismo pasa con otras partes del cuerpo, una lastimadura en la misma parte puede sangrar más o menos. Y sobre el dolor, la ruptura del himen no duele, el dolor que puede sentirse se debe más bien a la contracción de la vagina (la que es común en la situación de la “primera vez”). En el caso del varón es diferente, salvo que se asocien otras circunstancias, a ningún varón le duele su “primera vez”, esto se debe a principalmente a razones anatómicas.

Durante la “primera vez” de la mujer, es recomendable que esté tranquila, y con deseo de que eso ocurra. La elasticidad de la vagina va a aumentar en la medida en que aumenta el deseo y la excitación, y por tanto favorecerá la entrada. La pareja sexual puede iniciar la penetración de manera digital (dedos) para luego poder introducir otras partes del cuerpo.

No sólo existen jóvenes “vírgenes” sino que también hay mujeres adultas que aún no han tenido su “primera vez”. Las razones de esto pueden ser tan diversas como el número de mujeres en esta condición. Se observa que con el paso de los años la timidez aumenta y aparece el miedo de informar a una posible pareja la situación de inexperiencia, dándose una paradoja, ya que esto para algunos/as puede ser de gran valor, pero ella siente que representa un problema, elemento de inseguridad y baja autoestima.

