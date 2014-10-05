Violenta rapiña en Piriápolis deja a un octogenario seriamente herido
El autor del violento hecho fue detenido en eficaz operativo de Seccional 11http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/policia.jpg
Un octogenario fue víctima este domingo de una violenta rapiña en su vivienda del balneario Miramar en Piriápolis resultando con serias heridas en rostro y cabeza, que lo dejaron al borde de perder ambas vistas. El hombre fue derivado al sanatorio Cantegril de Punta del Este donde permanece internado. El autor del violento hecho ya se encuentra detenido y a disposición de la Justicia después de ser atrapado en un eficaz operativo de Seccional 11ª realizado en Playa Grande.
El hecho ocurrió esta madrugada en el interior de una vivienda ubicada en calle 1 de balneario Miramar (lindero al balneario Playa Hermosa). El autor de la rapiña sería un masculino mayor de edad, domiciliado también en balneario Miramar (a pocas cuadras de la casa de la víctima), adicto a las drogas y poseedor de antecedentes penales, quien fue detenido sobre las 13:30 de este domingo en Playa Grande, junto a otras dos personas, que vienen siendo indagadas por personal de Brigada de hurtos, aunque en principio estas últimas no estarían vinculadas a la rapiña.
Los hechos
La víctima, un hombre de 80 años, pudo declarar a la policía que sobre las 23 horas de ayer se fue a dormir, estimando que un par de horas después, sobre las 01:00 de la madrugada, despierta sobresaltado cuando alguien enciende la luz de su dormitorio, observando a un extraño dentro de su pieza que inmediatamente le exige el dinero. El delincuente entró por la puerta del fondo de la finca que se encontraba sin llave.
El octogenario, sorprendido por la inesperada visita, accede al pedido del delincuente entregándole 100 dolares y algo mas de 1.000 pesos, momento en el que intenta repeler la rapiña tomando un arma de fuego que tenía guardada. El delincuente se traba en lucha con el octogenario pudiendo quitarle el arma mediante fuertes golpes de puño en rostro y cabeza, golpeándolo también con el revólver. Huye del lugar con el dinero y el arma, dejando al hombre seriamente herido.
La víctima relató a la policía que se limpió las heridas y se acostó a dormir (no se descarta que el hombre haya perdido el conocimiento debido a las lesiones sufridas). Esta mañana cuando despertó, sobre la hora 10:00, llamó a la policía para denunciar el hecho.
Fuentes policiales informaron a semanario La Prensa que encontraron al hombre con serias heridas en rostro y cabeza, teniendo sus ojos muy lastimados. De una vista ya no veía y la otra estaba muy comprometida, señalaron.
Operativo policial
De inmediato efectivos del primer turno de Seccional 11ª disponen un operativo en la zona. Dos llamadas terminan siendo trascendentes para dar con el delincuente, autor de la rapiña. Por un lado, una femenina puso en conocimiento de las autoridades que su hijo, adicto a las drogas, se había ido en la noche y había vuelto esta mañana para cambiarse de ropa notándolo muy alterado.
La policía dispone un operativo para buscar a este masculino, procediendo a detener en primera instancia a un hombre que circulaba en actitud sospechosa en Playa Grande, con similares características al masculino buscado. Posteriormente se pudo establecer que existiría un vínculo con el autor de la rapiña, aunque no con el delito en sí.
Posteriormente la policía recibe un llamado que alertaba sobre la presencia de un hombre armado caminando por las calles del balneario.
Efectivos del primer turno de la Seccional 11ª con móviles policiales, patrulleros y cuatriciclo, personal de Brigada de Hurtos y de Policía Técnica, montaron un operativo en Playa Grande, en las inmediaciones de la zona donde se había visto al masculino con el arma de fuego.
Se pudo saber que en la parada 9 de Playa Grande el masculino armado subió a un vehículo, propiedad de un conocido al que le habría pedido que lo alcanzara hasta la casa. En mitad de camino el conductor nota la presencia de móviles policiales, a la vez que se percata que su pasajero iba armado, pidiéndole que se baje del vehículo. Fue en la calle 1 y 26 de Playa Grande. Una vez que el masculino desciende del auto es inmediatamente interceptado por un móvil policial, procediendo a la detención del masculino. Mas adelante es detenido también el conductor del vehículo para ser averiguado.
Según pudo saber semanario La Prensa, sería uno el autor de la rapiña, mientras que los otros dos masculinos serían ajenos al hecho, aunque permanecen detenidos para ser averiguados y establecer el grado de vinculación con el rapiñero.
Fuentes policiales explicaron que en primera instancia no se podría hablar de un delito de copamiento, dado que la víctima en ningún momento fue privada de su libertad, no obstante, aseguraron que el delincuente deberá enfrentar un juicio por varios delitos graves, como violación de propiedad privada, rapiña especialmente agravada, hurto y lesiones personales graves , entre otros.
Continúan las investigaciones a cargo ahora de personal de Brigada de Hurtos para esclarecer el violento hecho.
Ampliaremos
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado domingo 5 de octubre hora 17:40
Foto: Archivo semanario La Prensa
