Violaban a niñas en balneario “El Chorro”; ambos fueron procesados

Violaban a niñas en balneario “El Chorro”; ambos fueron procesadoshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/prostitucion-infantil-en-aigua.jpg
Dos despreciables seres fueron procesados y enviados a la cárcel por la Justicia competente por delitos de violación. M.D.R.G. de 38 años de edad, imputado de Dos Delitos continuados de Violación en Régimen de Reiteración Real y M.F.V., de 21 años de edad, por Un Delito de Violación.
Ambos masculinos mantenían relaciones sexuales con dos menores, una de 12 y otra de 13 años, amigas de la hija de M.D.R.G. El hombre de 38 años, padre de una niña de 12 años que reside en San Carlos, llevaba a su hija a visitarlo a su casa del balneario El Chorro los fines de semana, acompañada de dos amigas, según informó FM Gente.
El hombre, empleado de un hotel de la zona, vive con un joven de 21 años, quien también participaba de los encuentros, que se extendieron durante al menos un año. El abuso de las niñas quedó al descubierto cuando otra niña contó a su madre que este hombre le había pedido un beso.
La mujer advirtió a las madres de las otras niñas que solían ir a El Chorro y así éstas comenzaron a indagar a sus hijas hasta que contaron lo ocurrido.
Según informe de Jefatura de Policía, “el día 11 de los corrientes comparecieron dos ciudadanas en dependencias de la Seccional Segunda de San Carlos, conjuntamente con sus hijas menores de 13 años de edad, donde presentaron denuncia escrita contra un masculino mayor de edad, por violación.
Efectuadas las indagaciones pertinentes se ubicó al denunciado, quien fue intervenido conjuntamente con otro masculino, incautándoseles cinco celulares y tres tarjetas de memoria; ingresando estos en calidad de detenidos.
Las averiguaciones practicadas determinaron que los detenidos mantenían relaciones sexuales con las menores, por lo cual fueron puestos a disposición de la Justicia competente, donde luego de finalizadas las instancias judiciales, la Sra. Juez Ltdo de San Carlos dictaminó el Procesamiento con Prisión del masculino de iniciales M.D.R.G. de 38 años de edad, imputado de Dos Delitos continuados de Violación en Régimen de Reiteración Real y de M.F.V., de 21 años de edad, por Un Delito de violación. –
