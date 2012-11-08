Vehículo oficial vuelca en Ruta 9; volvían de una reunión por la fiesta del Abrazo del Solís Grande

Vehículo oficial vuelca en Ruta 9; volvían de una reunión por la fiesta del Abrazo del Solís Grandehttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/11/Imagen013-1.jpg
Una camioneta del ministerio del Interior, cuyos ocupantes retornaban de una reunión de la “Fiesta del Abrazo del Solís Grande”, volcó en Ruta 9 al ingresar a la Interbalnearia ayer en horas de la mañana. A pesar de la magnitud del siniestro, los dos ocupantes sufrieron heridas leves, siendo trasladados a centros asistenciales de Maldonado.
Siendo la hora 10:45 del miércoles 7 de noviembre, la camioneta Toyota Hilux perteneciente al ministerio del Interior Mat 010100 Unicom RR.PP, circulaba por Ruta 9 a la altura del Km. 85 y al intentar acceder a la Ruta Interbalnearia, por la cerrada curva allí existente, el vehículo dio de lleno con el guarda rail impactando de tal manera que hace que su conductor pierda el dominio del vehículo y vuelque, quedando en las condiciones que muestran las imágenes. El vehículo era conducido por un masculino oriental mayor de edad que llevaba como acompañante a una femenina también oriental mayor de edad ambos funcionarios de dicho ministerio pero a pesar de la magnitud del accidente, los mismos resultaron con heridas leves siendo asistidos en el lugar por Cardiomovil y La Asistencial, respectivamente, para luego ser trasladados a centros asistenciales en Maldonado.
Actuaron en el hecho autoridades de Secc 5ª de Solís y Policía Caminera siendo enterada la Justicia competente.
Fiesta “Abrazo del Solís Grande”
Los heridos habían participado minutos antes en una reunión con motivo de la realización de la Fiesta “Abrazo del Solís Grande” y el accidente se produce cuando regresaban a Montevideo.
