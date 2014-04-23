Vecinos de Piriápolis cuestionan algunos puntos del proyecto Rambla

En reunión mantenida días atrás en Piriápolis, un grupo de vecinos y comerciantes del balneario cuestionaron algunos puntos del proyecto de remodelación de la Rambla de Piriápolis y cuyas obras estarían comenzando en estos días, según aseguró el municipio de Piriápolis.

En ese sentido los vecinos mostraron preocupación por la actividad comercial de Piriápolis, considerando que se verá amenazada por las obras que se van a realizar.

Otro tema duramente cuestionado es la supresión del estacionamiento de vehículos en la rambla que plantea el proyecto. Los vecinos sostienen que esta disposición afectará al turista y al comerciante, además de observar la falta de infraestructura para resolver el estacionamiento alternativo.-

Este grupo de vecinos y comerciantes viene realizando una campaña de recolección de firmas con el fin de frenar el proyecto mientras no se escuchen las modificaciones reclamadas.

Carta abierta

A parte de lo tratado en la reunión, los vecinos entregaron a semanario La Prensa una carta abierta, adhiriendo a la redacción de José Arredondo, que transcribimos a continuación.

Modificación de Rambla de Piriápolis

Piriápolis está expuesto hoy a un peligro inminente. Nadie parece darse cuenta de lo que es el proyecto que hoy manejan en el municipio de Piriápolis y por ende en el gobierno departamental. Es muy triste tener que ver lo que quieren hacer de lo que es un ícono del balneario. Don Francisco Piria creador de Piriápolis nos legó cantidad de obras maravillosas. Son las fisonomía que Piria imprimió a estas tierras para que todos llevaran en sus retinas imágenes únicas.

El Hotel Argentino, la Rambla (la famosa Corniche) hay muchos mas. Pero hoy la quieren destruir. Quieren modificar su fisonomía. A nadie se le ocurrirá por ejemplo modificar el Arco de Triunfo, o mas cerca, la Ciudad Vieja de Colonia del Sacramento. Imagínense hacer un shopping en el centro de esa belleza. Si porque hay que pensar en cambiar para que vengan mas turistas. Esos son los argumentos que esgrimen para destrozar nuestra Rambla.

Son tantos los errores que dan ganas de llorar. Ruego a Dios que todos los dormidos despierten y se den cuenta de lo que se hará si no nos unimos. Va a ser una catástrofe irreparable. Pareciera que todos atentan contra lo que ha sido Piriápolis hasta hoy. En lugar de gastar los dineros públicos en mejorar quieren destruir. Hay miles de ejemplos. Estuvo Piriápolis 6 años sin un lugar para espectáculos. Un vivo dijo: Hay que modificar el Auditorio. Contrató una máquina y lo destruyó. VIVA decían sus seguidores que bárbaro. 6 años le costó a la población emparcharlo y ponerlo a funcionar si se quiere peor que antes.

Con todo ese dinero se podría haber hecho acondicionamientos fantásticos. Todos quieren ser protagonistas. Todos creen tener la verdad. Yo quiero que me vean. He aquí lo que sucede.

ATENCION la barbarie del poder enceguece. Nadie recapacita. Les parece que son omnipotentes. Yo diría destructivos.

Hoy quieren sacar los estacionamientos de nuestra playa central. Para que las personas y sobretodo los mayores no puedan llegar comodamente a lo que vienen a buscar, paz, tranquilidad, y sobretodo Playa. No, no!! No es lo que nos importa. Nosotros tenemos algo mejor. Amigos Turistas que nos han visitado durante años y que todavía vuelven. Nosotros le ordenamos que estacionen sus vehículos a 6 cuadras y vengan caminando a la playa. Eso es NUESTRO PROYECTO. Nunca pensamos en lo que buscan los turistas de Piriápolis.

Eso no importa porque para eso contratamos al mejor arquitecto y sus asesores que no tienen ni idea de lo que es Piriápolis. Que no viven en Piriápolis y les importa un carajo de Piriápolis. Los seguidores gritan VIVA EL ALCALDE y yo digo que lamentable. En una de las reuniones, escuché que este proyecto era una prioridad política. No, no puede ser.

Yo pregunto? Por qué el alcalde no va a la rambla y les dice a los turistas y a los habitantes de la ciudad que aprovechen ahora porque en breve plazo nadie va a poder estacionar en la rambla. Y espere la respuesta. Yo lo hice. Todos dicen lo mismo. Que es una locura. Que si los quieren correr, buscarán otro balneario, textuales palabras. Nuestros turistas eligen Piriápolis por la comodidad y la sencillez.

La rambla de Piriápolis es la vía de tránsito con mayor circulación. En verano a las horas pico no da a vasto. Las 4 vías que hoy tiene se ven colmadas. Tucumán colapsa todos los días, por mas que hayan hecho otro disparate en el cruce de Tucumán y Av. Piria. Todos están en desacuerdo, pero igual lo hicieron. Le quitaron 3 operaciones a un cruce fundamental, ahora se trancan los cruces inmediatos. No hay que esperar mucho. Hoy los fines de semana, la rambla se llena de vehículos. Y con el tiempo invernal se puede pensar en que los turistas vengan caminando a la rambla para ir por ejemplo a un restaurante. No es necesario ser muy experto para darse cuenta que es imposible. Nadie quiere salir de su auto con calefacción a pasar frío.

Estamos totalmente de acuerdo en hermosear la rambla, pero no a costa de la comodidad del turista. Un shopping que es lo primero que ofrece: Estacionamiento para comodidad de sus clientes. Aquí el gobierno quiere quitarle comodidad al turista. Será que los quieren correr? Hay mucho para hacer en Piriápolis, pero no destruyamos lo hecho.

Cambiar 480 estacionamientos para hacer una ciclovía para que los ciclistas puedan atropellar un niño o a un menor. No creo que sea lo mas acertado.

Hablan también de hacer peatonales en el proyecto. Ya en Sanabria lo hicieron. A los únicos que he visto en los sillones ha sido a los empleados de los comercios. Multitud de turistas parados en los espacios que quitaron a la calle no.

Hay mil argumentos para que no se quiten los estacionamientos de la rambla. Espero que los que escuchen este mensaje piensen y actúen, mañana va a ser tarde.

