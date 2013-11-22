VAMOS!!!: Uruguay está en el Mundial y será cabeza de serie; empató con Jordania 0:0

Uruguay selló su pasaporte al Mundial de Brasil 2014 al empatar en el partido de vuelta de la repesca ante Jordania 0 a 0. El partido se jugó el miércoles 20 de noviembre en el estadio Centenario ante mas de 60.000 personas.

La selección nacional había goleado en el partido de ida 5 a 0 y le sobraba un empate en el Centenario para colocarse entre los 32 países que disputarán el Mundial de Brasil desde junio del 2014. Uruguay fue la última selección en clasificar y por su ubicación en el ranking FIFA será uno de los ocho cabezas de serie junto a Brasil (anfitrión), España, Alemania, Argentina, Colombia, Bélgica y Suiza. Los rivales de Uruguay se conocerán el próximo 6 de diciembre cuando en Salvador, Bahía, se realice el sorteo de las series.

Uruguay concreta así el anhelado objetivo de estar, como en 1950, en el segundo Mundial organizado por Brasil, país que lo vio salir campeón del Mundo en aquella recordada y hazañosa final que posteriormente se conoció como el “Maracanazo”.

El camino al Mundial no fue nada fácil, lo que parecía una competencia cómoda para la celeste después del 4º puesto en Sudáfrica, la obtención de la Copa América y auspiciosos primeros partidos de las Clasificatorias Sudamericanas, se desvaneció cuando promediando el calendario Uruguay obtuvo solo 2 de 18 puntos posibles. Estuvo al borde del abismo, pero llegaron los partidos decisivos, esos que ya no daban margen de error. Venezuela, Perú, Ecuador, Colombia y Argentina, eran partidos vitales que había que ganar como fuere. Los muchachos celestes no perdonaron a sus rivales y no le fallaron a la afición: Victoria en Puerto Ordaz ante Venezuela 1:0; victoria en Lima ante Perú 2:1, y la victoria en el Centenario ante Colombia 2:0, marcaron una remontada histórica de la celeste logrando 9 puntos en 9 que le aseguraron practicamente el 5º lugar y el derecho al repechaje. Después llegó Ecuador, a pesar de la derrota en Quito 0:1 ya Venezuela y Perú estaban sin chance alguna. Uruguay se despidió de las Clasificatorias con un gran triunfo ante Argentina 3:2 en el Centenario, que si bien no le alcanzó para clasificar directo (había una remota chance) aseguró el repechaje contra el representante asiático, la débil Jordania.

Uruguay 0 Jordania 0

Mas allá que faltó la emoción del gol, el partido entre Uruguay y Jordania fue trascendente y digno de festejar. La celeste aseguró el último boleto para Brasil 2014, máxima fiesta del fútbol mundial que hacía a unos meses estuvo cerca de mirarla de afuera. El pueblo uruguayo está feliz, tranquilo, pasó la incertidumbre, los nervios, la desazón, hoy sabemos que desde el 12 de junio próximo la celeste será protagonista, juntos a otras 31 privilegiadas selecciones, de la cita mundialista, pasión de multitudes.

¿Cómo nos irá en el Mundial?

No podemos adivinar ni hacer futurología de como le irá a la celeste en el Mundial, ni siquiera cuando en diciembre se conozcan a los rivales. Es fútbol y todo puede pasar, te podés volver en el primer avión o en el último, como sucedió en Sudáfrica. Por supuesto que soñamos con ser Campeones del Mundo, mas que por el título, por el hecho de ganarlo nuevamente en Brasil y si es jugando la final contra ellos mejor. Pero no es nada fácil, si bien Uruguay futbolísticamente tiene con que, excelentes jugadores y un grupo unido y consolidado, bien dirigido por Tabárez, que vienen juntos desde hace 7 años, los rivales también juegan, y lamentablemente los intereses económicos también, por eso no es bueno crear falsas expectativas y decir que vamos a ser campeones. Los pies sobre la tierra…

Sin embargo, y recurriendo a declaraciones de quien para nosotros es el principal artífice de todo lo conseguido por la selección nacional desde el 2006 a la fecha, Diego Forlán, un crack con todas las letras, un jugador que siempre quiere ganar, no importa donde y contra quien juegue, podemos estar seguros que Uruguay no irá al Mundial a pasear, no irá a hacer playa a Río de Janeiro, sino estamos seguro que el plantel celeste irá a competir. Se ganará o se perderá, pero van a competir.

Estas palabras de Forlán nos quedaron grabadas a fuego, se las escuchamos decir en un video homenaje que le realizaron al crack uruguayo cuando cumplió los 100 partidos oficiales con la selección.

Diego, hablando del Mundial de Sudáfrica, del cual fue elegido el mejor jugador, decía: “Lo que el grupo tenía claro, era que no íbamos al Mundial a pasear, sino a competir”.

Mas allá que involucra a todo el grupo, y no dudamos que así sea, este pensamiento nace de jugadores con neta mentalidad ganadora como el y la trasmiten a sus compañeros. Y en la medida de lo que pueda rendir Forlán en el Mundial, donde no tenemos dudas que tendremos al mismo Diego que en Sudáfrica y en la Copa América, es a donde llegará Uruguay en Brasil 2014.

Gerardo Debali

URUGUAY – JORDANIA

Día: Miércoles 20/11/13

Horario: 21:00h

Estadio: Centenario (Montevideo)

Árbitro: Jonas Eriksson (Suecia)

Líneas: Mathias Klasenius y Daniel Waernmark (Suecia)

Amarillas: 90′ Diego Godín (URU)

Equipo titular de Uruguay 1) Martín Silva 16) Maximiliano Pereira 3) Diego Godín 2) Diego Lugano 22) Martín Cáceres 17) Egidio Arévalo Ríos 14) Nicolás Lodeiro (61′ Diego Forlán) 7) Cristian Rodríguez 11) Cristhian Stuani (61′ Gastón Ramírez) 9) Luis Suárez 21) Edinson Cavani (82′ Abel Hernández) DT: Oscar Tabárez Suplentes 12) Rodrigo Muñoz 23) Juan Castillo 4) Jorge Fucile 5) Walter Gargano 6) Álvaro Pereira 22) José Jimenes 10) Diego Forlán 15) Diego Pérez 18) Gastón Ramírez 19) Andrés Scotti 20) Álvaro González 13) Abel Hernández