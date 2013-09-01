UTU Arrayanes: Este lunes comienzan cursos de Energía Solar Fotovoltaica y Energía Solar Térmica

UTU Arrayanes: Este lunes comienzan cursos de Energía Solar Fotovoltaica y Energía Solar Térmicahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/utu-arrayanes-energia-solar.jpg
El Campus Regional Tecnológico UTU Arrayanes comunica que este lunes 2 de setiembre comenzarán los cursos de Energía Solar Fotovoltaica y Energía Solar Térmica.
El curso de Energía Solar Fotovoltaica (Generación de Electricidad a partir de Paneles solares) comenzará a las 9:00 horas, capacitando a los alumnos en actividades de planificación, mantenimiento e instalación de sistemas solares de microgeneración de energía.
El curso está con matrícula completa, accediendo únicamente los estudiantes egresados del curso de Energía Solar Térmica (años 2012 y 2013).
Este es el primer curso de Energía Solar Fotovoltaica de UTU y se prevén nuevos cursos en el área de Energías Renovables para el año próximo.
Cabe destacar que en el interior del país, los dos centros que ofrecen estas opciones, son la UTU de Salto y UTU Arrayanes en Piriapolis.
Curso de Energía Solar Térmica: Inscripciones abiertas
También este lunes, pero a las 15:00 hs, comienza una nueva edición del curso de Energía Solar Térmica, debido a la alta demanda del mismo y a la cantidad de gente que quedó en lista de espera en el dictado del primer semestre.
Todos aquellos interesados que quedaron en espera, podrán asistir en esta instancia y se procederá por orden de ingreso a la mencionada lista.
Este curso, capacita en actividades de planificación, mantenimiento e instalación de sistemas solares para energía térmica (uso del calor) para calentamiento de agua, de uso doméstico y empresarial (viviendas, piscinas, hoteles, restaurantes, etc.)
Por mayor información los interesados deben concurrir este lunes a la escuela ubicada a la altura del Km 102, de la Ruta Interbalnearia, en el acceso a Piriápolis, conocido como “Camino Los Arrayanes” o llamar al teléfono: 44902185
Hola, estoy interesado en el curso, dictan clases para el año que viene (2016)? Y donde..gracias
I simply want to tell you that I’m newbie to weblog and definitely savored this web site. Very likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog . You absolutely come with amazing article content. Appreciate it for sharing with us your web-site.
I simply want to mention I’m beginner to blogging and site-building and definitely savored this web site. Very likely I’m planning to bookmark your site . You absolutely have amazing well written articles. Regards for sharing your website page.
I simply want to tell you that I am just all new to blogging and absolutely savored this web blog. Probably I’m likely to bookmark your website . You surely come with fantastic well written articles. With thanks for revealing your web page.
I simply want to say I am newbie to blogging and seriously enjoyed you’re blog. More than likely I’m likely to bookmark your website . You definitely come with terrific articles. Regards for sharing with us your web page.
I just want to tell you that I am all new to blogging and really enjoyed you’re page. Almost certainly I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely come with impressive articles. Kudos for sharing your website.
With everything which appears to be developing inside this specific area, many of your perspectives happen to be somewhat exciting. On the other hand, I beg your pardon, but I can not give credence to your entire theory, all be it radical none the less. It looks to me that your comments are generally not entirely justified and in actuality you are your self not really wholly certain of your argument. In any event I did appreciate looking at it.
I just want to tell you that I am just beginner to blogging and seriously loved your web blog. Almost certainly I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have remarkable writings. Thank you for revealing your blog.
I just want to tell you that I am just very new to blogging and site-building and honestly loved this web-site. More than likely I’m want to bookmark your site . You amazingly come with fabulous writings. Thanks a bunch for sharing with us your website.
I simply want to mention I am beginner to blogs and honestly savored your web-site. Almost certainly I’m want to bookmark your blog . You really come with remarkable stories. Thanks a lot for revealing your website page.
I simply want to mention I’m new to blogging and site-building and definitely liked you’re web page. Very likely I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You definitely come with good well written articles. Thanks for sharing your blog site.
I simply want to say I’m newbie to weblog and honestly savored you’re page. Likely I’m going to bookmark your blog . You absolutely come with awesome article content. Bless you for sharing with us your website.
I just want to mention I’m beginner to weblog and truly enjoyed you’re blog site. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your website . You surely come with fabulous article content. Thanks a lot for revealing your blog.
Hello I am so thrilled I found your blog page, I really found you by error, while I was researching on Google for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a remarkable post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the minute but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the awesome job.
I just want to tell you that I am just very new to blogs and truly savored this web site. Most likely I’m likely to bookmark your site . You actually come with really good articles and reviews. Many thanks for revealing your web site.
Hello. splendid job. I did not imagine this. This is a splendid story. Thanks!
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
Hello.This post was really motivating, particularly because I was looking for thoughts on this topic last couple of days.
Cleanses the body – If you are as yet pondering on why certain individuals get pimples or other skin problems always, it in light of the fact that their body is not clean from inside. Then again, this problem can be settled by including green juice in your diet. It has the ability to purify the body.
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
on download film terbaru subtitle indonesia I’m having a strange problem I cannot make my reader pick up your feed, I’m using google reader by the way.
I simply couldn’t go away your site prior to suggesting that I actually loved the usual information a person provide on your guests? Is going to be again incessantly to check out new posts
ÿþ<
ÿþ<
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s equally educative and amusing, and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The issue is something which not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy I came across this in my hunt for something relating to this.|
Good read, enjoyed it!
I do agree with all of the ideas you’ve presented in your post. They are really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are too short for beginners. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.
ÿþ<
I’ve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this web site. Thank you, I¡¦ll try and check back more often. How frequently you update your site?
What i don’t realize is actually how you’re now not really a lot more well-appreciated than you may be now. You are very intelligent. You understand thus considerably in relation to this topic, produced me in my view imagine it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like men and women are not involved except it¡¦s one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. At all times take care of it up!
There is obviously a bunch to know about this. I feel you made various nice points in features also.
Whats Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & assist other customers like its aided me. Good job.
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept|
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Excellent work!
I was able to find good advice from your blog posts.|
I have been checking out a few of your posts and i can claim pretty nice stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your blog.
I¡¦ve read some excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you set to create this type of wonderful informative web site.
Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this site.
I think this is one of the most important info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The site style is ideal, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
Someone essentially help to make critically articles I might state. That is the very first time I frequented your website page and so far? I amazed with the analysis you made to make this particular post incredible. Great task!
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
ÿþ<
Thanks a ton for blogging this, it was very helpful and told a ton
Good website! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I might be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick! Have a nice day!
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success. If you know of any please share. Many thanks!
I’m still learning from you, but I’m improving myself. I certainly enjoy reading everything that is written on your website.Keep the posts coming. I liked it!
Wow, incredible weblog layout! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you make blogging glance easy. The total glance of your web site is excellent, as smartly as the content!
Thx for your post. I would like to say that the price of car insurance differs a lot from one scheme to another, since there are so many different issues which play a role in the overall cost. One example is, the model and make of the auto will have a large bearing on the charge. A reliable old family automobile will have a more economical premium than the usual flashy sports car.
Hello, I want to subscribe for this website to obtain newest updates, therefore where can i do it please help out.|
I think this is among the most important info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The site style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite sure I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
Thanks for some other wonderful article. Where else could anybody get that type of information in such a perfect method of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such information.
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
UtUTxM Right now it appears like Movable Type is the top blogging platform out there right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m looking to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
“Thank you for your article post.Really looking forward to read more.”
You can certainly see your skills within the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
I definitely wanted to compose a word to be able to say thanks to you for all of the lovely facts you are placing on this website. My long internet search has at the end been paid with beneficial points to talk about with my co-workers. I ‘d assert that many of us site visitors are truly fortunate to dwell in a useful place with so many perfect people with helpful plans. I feel rather happy to have seen your entire website page and look forward to so many more fun times reading here. Thanks once more for everything.
Great write-up, I am regular visitor of one¡¦s site, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
Fantastic web site. Lots of useful information here. I am sending it to several buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you on your sweat!
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such wonderful information being shared freely out there.
En la ultima entrega del terminal y despues de comprobar que el terminal seguia defectuoso, aparte de poner una reclamacion a la tienda en la oficina de consumo les exigi que me cambiaran no solo el terminal, si no el modelo, pues como comprenderia cualquiera el HTC Dream ya no me inspira ninguna confianza. Informarle de que al hacer todo los envíos a través del canal de Telefónica y al pertenecer el terminal a dicha compañía, quien debe hacerse cargo de hacerle un cambio de terminal es la propia compañía, nosotros solo nos dedicamos a reparar los terminales.
I take pleasure in, result in I discovered exactly what I used to be taking a look for. You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
I wish to express some appreciation to this writer for rescuing me from this particular trouble. After surfing around throughout the internet and seeing basics which are not productive, I was thinking my life was gone. Living without the answers to the issues you’ve solved by means of this guide is a critical case, and those that could have adversely affected my entire career if I hadn’t encountered your web blog. Your main competence and kindness in dealing with all areas was crucial. I am not sure what I would’ve done if I had not come upon such a step like this. I am able to at this moment relish my future. Thanks very much for the reliable and results-oriented help. I won’t think twice to recommend your site to anybody who needs direction about this problem.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I’m also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
Usually I do not read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice post.
I have been surfing on-line greater than 3 hours nowadays, yet I never found any fascinating article like yours. It¡¦s beautiful value sufficient for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good content material as you probably did, the net can be much more helpful than ever before.
What theme is this? Love it!
I simply wished to appreciate you all over again. I’m not certain what I might have created without the ideas discussed by you on such problem. Previously it was a frightful situation in my view, nevertheless viewing a new well-written approach you processed the issue made me to weep with joy. I’m just grateful for the service and in addition trust you comprehend what a powerful job you were putting in teaching many people all through your webblog. I know that you haven’t got to know any of us.
I intended to create you the tiny remark to be able to thank you so much once again for the incredible principles you’ve shown at this time. This is certainly strangely open-handed of you to deliver unreservedly all most people might have offered as an e-book in making some bucks for themselves, especially since you might have tried it if you ever desired. Those good tips likewise served to become a great way to know that the rest have the same dream just like mine to grasp many more with respect to this issue. I know there are thousands of more enjoyable periods in the future for people who see your blog.
I’m so happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
I truly wanted to write a simple comment to be able to say thanks to you for those superb items you are giving at this website. My prolonged internet research has finally been honored with pleasant content to exchange with my family members. I would suppose that most of us site visitors actually are quite fortunate to exist in a perfect network with so many wonderful individuals with interesting strategies. I feel really lucky to have used the weblog and look forward to tons of more excellent times reading here. Thank you once again for everything.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is excellent blog. A great read. I will certainly be back.
An attention-grabbing dialogue is value comment. I feel that it is best to write more on this topic, it may not be a taboo topic however generally persons are not sufficient to talk on such topics. To the next. Cheers
Ahaa, its nice dialogue about this piece of writing here at thisweb site, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting at this place.
Anyone else having issues viewing this on mobile device?
Thanks a lot for providing individuals with a very marvellous opportunity to read from this web site. It is always so useful and full of fun for me and my office fellow workers to search your blog minimum three times every week to see the fresh things you will have. And lastly, we’re certainly pleased concerning the spectacular methods you serve. Some 1 facts on this page are unquestionably the most suitable I’ve ever had.
of course like your web site but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to tell the truth on the other hand I¡¦ll certainly come again again.
Thanks for another excellent post. Where else may anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect method of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the search for such information.
I just want to say I’m newbie to blogging and site-building and honestly savored this blog site. Likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You really come with incredible posts. Cheers for revealing your website page.
I simply couldn’t leave your site prior to suggesting that I really loved the usual info an individual supply for your guests? Is going to be back incessantly to investigate cross-check new posts
Hi there, You have done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
I am just commenting to make you know of the helpful experience our daughter went through browsing your webblog. She figured out a good number of details, not to mention how it is like to possess a very effective giving heart to make other folks completely gain knowledge of several hard to do things. You actually exceeded our own expected results. Thanks for imparting those beneficial, trustworthy, edifying not to mention fun thoughts on your topic to Kate.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Great work! That is the type of info that should be shared across the net. Disgrace on the search engines for no longer positioning this put up higher! Come on over and seek advice from my website . Thanks =)
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Somebody necessarily lend a hand to make severely articles I’d state. That is the first time I frequented your website page and so far? I amazed with the research you made to make this actual put up amazing. Magnificent process!
Terrific work! This is the kind of info that are meant to be shared around the web. Shame on the search engines for no longer positioning this publish upper! Come on over and discuss with my site . Thank you =)
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the internet the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Hi my friend! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice written and include approximately all significant infos. I would like to look more posts like this .
I have been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours today, yet I never discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It¡¦s beautiful worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content material as you did, the internet can be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that. And he just bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!
Hello my family member! I wish to say that this post is awesome, nice written and come with approximately all vital infos. I would like to see extra posts like this .
I simply want to tell you that I am just very new to weblog and definitely liked this web site. Likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You actually come with really good article content. Kudos for sharing with us your blog.
Instalador autorizado de Fontanería (I.A. 7130), Instalaciones Térmicas en Edificios (ITE 174) e Instalador autorizado de Gas Categoría B (IGB 5585) por industria, especialista en reparación de calderas y calentadores a gas, termos, climatización, aire acondicionado, circuitos de calefacción y fontanería. Venta, instalación, reparación y mantenimiento de aire acondicionado doméstico y comercial.
I’m very happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that is at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
wonderful put up, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite experts of this sector do not realize this. You should proceed your writing. I’m sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
As a Newbie, I am constantly searching online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
Good website! I really love how it is easy on my eyes and the data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified whenever a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS which must do the trick! Have a great day!
I’ve been absent for a while, but now I remember why I used to love this site. Thanks , I¡¦ll try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your site?
I haven¡¦t checked in here for a while since I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
You completed certain good points there. I did a search on the topic and found the majority of persons will have the same opinion with your blog.