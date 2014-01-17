Uruguayos homicidas en Mallorca: Uno está preso y el otro podría haber regresado a Uruguay

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/cristian-s-uruguayo-homicida-en-mallorca.jpg

Por Robert Duarte exclusivo para semanario La Prensa.- La colectividad uruguaya radicada en Islas baleares esta indignada con la actitud de dos compatriotas, quienes fueron los responsables materiales del copamiento de una casa en el Port de Pollença el pasado día 27 de diciembre propiedad de un ciudadano suizo de 78 años, al cual sometieron a una brutal tortura que duro varias horas mientras la mujer fue amordazada en el baño. El septuagenario falleció en el hospital de Son Espases el día 1 de enero de 2014 a consecuencia de las heridas recibidas.

Jorge R., el compatriota huido tras el crimen, confesó a una ex novia el asalto en el chalet de Kurt Schwab empresario suizo. El otro implicado, Cristian S., también uruguayo, se ha negado a declarar ante la Guardia Civil y fue puesto a disposición judicial en Inca, la jueza de guardia lo envió a prisión y se le imputan delitos de robo con violencia en casa habitada, de homicidio, lesiones y detención ilegal.-

El empresario fallecido pudo dar algunas pistas a la Guardia Civil antes de morir. El ciudadano suizo sospechaba que los asaltantes eran vecinos suyos, a pesar de que no había podido verles la cara porque iban encapuchados. De hecho, llegó a señalar a un vecino en concreto, pero se investigó y se desechó esa posibilidad. El día 1 de enero se apagaba la vida de este empresario hotelero a raíz de los golpes recibidos por estos dos indeseables.-

Cuado se produjo el fallecimiento los implicados entraron en estado de pánico y uno de ellos decidió huir de Mallorca. Jorge R., copio un avión en Son Sant Joan con destino a un país latinoamericano y, desde allí, los investigadores creen que regreso a su país.-

Antes de su precipitada partida parece ser que le contó a su exnovia que eran él y Cristian los que habían atracado a Kurt y a su esposa, con intención de robarles. Los acusados no tenían intención de acabar con la vida del empresario, pero se ofuscaron porque el dueño del chalet no les entregaba dinero y le sometieron una brutal tortura que duro varias horas. Cuando la pareja de encapuchados huyó, no sospechaban que Kurt estuviera tan grave.

El septuagenario todavía tuvo fuerzas para abrir el baño y liberar a su esposa, que pidió ayuda. El detenido y su compañero residían cerca del empresario, en un piso próximo a la rotonda del hidroavión. Ningún vecino sospechó de ellos durante los días que ha durado la investigación, aunque ambos cuentan con antecedentes policiales por narcotráfico y otros delitos.-

A pesar que el único detenido hasta la fecha no ha querido declarar, fuentes policiales informaron a este corresponsal que se tienen pruebas concluyentes y que la investigación esta muy encauzada. Si el juez lo autoriza, en breve se podría emitir una orden internacional de detención contra Jorge R., el sospechoso fugado.-