ES HOY! El maestro dio los 11 que arrancan contra Venezuela; Lodeiro y “Palito” al banco

Actualizado martes 10 de junio 2013 – 00:35 –

Hoy a las 21 hs. en Puerto Ordaz es el decisivo partido entre venezolanos y uruguayos por las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas Brasil 2014.-

Tabárez confirmó la oncena que enfrentará a Venezuela con la buena noticia que esta vez no tendrá en cuenta a Nicolás Lodeiro, un jugador que ha aportado poco y nada al equipo cada vez que participó, ni tampoco a Álvaro Pereira, quien ha sido un jugador importante para Uruguay, pero que en los últimos encuentros se ha mostrado perdido en la cancha cometiendo errores inexplicables.

Estos son los once que entrarán a la cancha este martes 11 de junio (21 hs.) para buscar un triunfo que permita a los celestes dar pelea por la 5ª plaza (repechaje) rumbo a Brasil 2014.

Fernando Muslera; Maximiliano Pereira, Diego Lugano, Diego Godín, Martín Cáceres; Gastón Ramírez, Diego “ruso” Pérez, Walter Gargano, Cristian “cebolla” Rodríguez; Diego Forlán y Edinson Cavani.

Eliminatorias Brasil 2014: Detalles 14ª fecha

HORARIOS DE LOS PARTIDOS Colombia Perú 11.06.2013 17:30 hs Ecuador Argentina 11.06.2013 18:00 hs Venezuela Uruguay 11.06.2013 21:00 hs Chile Bolivia 11.06.2013 21:30 hs POSICIONES Pos. Equipo Pts. J G E P GF GC 1 Argentina 25 12 7 4 1 24 8 2 Colombia 20 11 6 2 3 19 7 3 Ecuador 20 11 6 2 3 16 11 4 Chile 18 12 6 0 6 18 20 5 Venezuela 16 12 4 4 4 10 13 6 Perú 14 11 4 2 5 12 15 7 Uruguay 13 11 3 4 4 17 21 8 Bolivia 10 12 2 4 6 14 21 9 Paraguay 8 12 2 2 8 9 23

La selección uruguaya llegó a Venezuela a las 20.00 hora local, tal como estaba previsto. Tras hacer escala en Santa Cruz de la Sierra, el vuelo charter arribó a la ciudad de Puerto Ordaz. La delegación se hospeda en el Hotel Rasil.

Los 24 jugadores entrenarán el lunes en la tarde de cara al partido de la 14ª fecha de las Clasificatorias para el Mundial Brasil 2014. El encuentro se disputará el martes 11 de junio a las 21.00 hs de Uruguay en el Estadio CTE Cachamay.

No queda otra que ganar

Después de los resultados de la 13ª fecha donde los celestes tuvieron fecha libre, a Uruguay no le queda otra alternativa que ganarle a Venezuela para mantener viva la esperanza de alcanzar el 5º lugar que le permita acceder a la repesca para intentar llegar al Mundial de Brasil 2014.

Ya ni siquiera se puede pensar en el 4º puesto para clasificar en forma directa debido al triunfo de Chile en Asunción que lo dejó cómodo en esa ubicación con 18 puntos.

Creemos que Uruguay, a pesar de la ausencia de Luis Suárez, tiene con que ganarle a Venezuela, sin embargo, entendemos que una de las decisiones que debería tomar el maestro Tábarez es no tener en cuenta a Nicolás Lodeiro, un muchacho que no solamente no aporta nada al equipo, sino además entorpece todo el juego que podrían desplegar los actuales Campeones de América. Ojalá el maestro se de cuenta, así como lo hizo Da Silva en Peñarol que tardó, pero al final entendió que Juan Manuel Olivera tenía que ir al banco y cuando lo hizo el equipo cambió y salió campeón.

Por lo tanto, si el martes no entra Lodeiro de titular, hay esperanza, de lo contrario, será una frustración mas como las que hemos tenido en los últimos encuentros por Elminatorias.

Estos son los jugadores que están a la orden del maestro Tábarez

Fernando Muslera

Martín Silva

Juan Castillo

Diego Lugano

Diego Godín

Andrés Scotti

Sebastián Coates

Martín Cáceres

Matías Aguirregaray

Maximiliano Pereira

Álvaro Pereira

Walter Gargano Sebastián Eguren Diego Pérez

Egidio Arévalo Ríos (suspendido para el partido con Venezuela)

Álvaro González

Gastón Ramírez

Nicolás Lodeiro

Cristian Rodríguez

Diego Forlán

Edinson Cavani

Abel Hernández

Luis Suárez (suspendido para el partido con Venezuela)