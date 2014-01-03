Uruguay a Toda Costa
Para los meses de enero y febrero el programa Uruguay a Toda Costa, propone variedad de espectáculos musicales en Punta del Este, Solís Grande y Piriápolis.
Programa de actividades en Maldonado:
ENERO
Sábado 4 – 21 horas – Deck Puerto Punta del Este:
Genta/Facciolo/Casas Trío. Teloneros Montevideo Gospel.
Sábado 11 – 21 horas – Deck Puerto Punta del Este:
Villalba/ Monetti/ Alonso Trío. Teloneros Trío Tom
Sábado 18 – 21 horas – Deck Puerto Punta del Este:
Righi/ Luzardo/ Arnicho Trío. Teloneros Mistura Fina.
Sábado 18 – 21 horas – La Rinconada, Piriápolis:
Bola 8.Teloneros La Kematutti.
FEBRERO
Sábado 8 – 22:30 horas – Espacio Cultural Alción, Solís Grande:
La Hermana Menor. Teloneros La Gata Flora
Sábado 15 – 21 horas – Paseo La Pasiva, Piriápolis:
Maia Castro.Teloneros La Tría.
El Ministerio de Turismo y Deporte lleva adelante el programa Uruguay a Toda Costa con el objetivo de promover el acceso y vinculación de la ciudadanía con los bienes y servicios culturales, deportivos, recreativos y de la salud, así como la promoción de distintas expresiones nacionales, públicas o privadas, atendiendo a la diversidad e integración cultural.
Durante el verano, con el apoyo de las Intendencias de Rocha, Maldonado, Canelones, Montevideo, San José y Colonia, 600 quilómetros de costa, son cubiertos por variedad de espectáculos, de los que el público en general participa gratuitamente.
El Ministerio de Educación y Cultura, ANTEL, ANCAP, UTE y Banco de Seguros del Estado también colaboran en el programa, que se desarrolla desde el año 2005 y asisten más de 200 mil espectadores por año.
Consulte el programa de actividades completo en: www.uruguayatodacosta.org.uy
