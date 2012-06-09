Uruguay integra por primera vez el Comité del Patrimonio Cultural e Inmaterial de UNESCO
El Comité está compuesto por 24 países y tiene especial responsabilidad en la aplicación de la Convención de 2003. En tal sentido, el organismo asegura la inscripción de elementos representativos, considera la situación especial de elementos en peligro y aprueba proyectos con cargo al Fondo para el Patrimonio Inmaterial.
En esta ocasión, se renovaron la mitad de los miembros del organismo, habiendo resultado electo Uruguay por primera vez para integrar dicho órgano, conjuntamente con Brasil y Perú, como representantes de América Latina y el Caribe.
La Delegación Permanente de Uruguay ante la UNESCO, considera que dicho resultado representa un importante reconocimiento al trabajo que realiza nuestro país en la promoción de todos sus valores culturales. La Convención –una de las mas exitosas de la UNESCO– reconoce un importante rol a las comunidades vinculadas a los elementos del patrimonio cultural inmaterial, con una vocación de inclusión social y con un fondo para el apoyo de actividades en este sentido.
Uruguay realizó en 2009 la inscripción del Tango (conjuntamente con Argentina) y del Candombe, como elementos en la lista representativa del Patrimonio Cultural Inmaterial de la Humanidad.
