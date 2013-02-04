Uruguay en lo mas alto! Lorena Romaso es la Miss Atlántico Internacional 2013

La uruguaya Lorena Romaso (21) fue elegida el sábado 2 de febrero Miss Atlántico Internacional 2013, devolviéndole así al país un cetro que le había sido esquivo desde el año 2002, cuando fue elegida nuestra representante, la piriapolense Karen Klosz.

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/lorenaromaso.jpg

La modelo de 21 años de edad y oriunda de San José, había sido coronada el día anterior como la Miss Atlántico Internet al arrasar con la votación virtual llegando casi a los 9.000 votos duplicando a su mas cercana perseguidora, la boliviana Silvana Gentili.

La Gala final de la 27ª edición de Miss Atlántico Internacional, se realizó en el hotel Mantra de Punta del Este, donde 13 bellezas pugnaron por el cetro, siendo la uruguaya elegida como la flamante Reina del Atlántico. Distinción muy merecida, ya que además de la belleza física, muy bonita, Lorena demostró un fluido desempeño en todo el transcurso del certamen.

Las particpantes fueron: Carolina Gómez Mónaco (Argentina), Silvana Gentili (Bolivia), Luiza Chagas dos Santos (Brasil), Alejandra Mancilla (Chile), Zayonara Fernández (Ecuador), Yuna Dulamsuren (España), Karen Peters (Panamá), Blanca Amarilla (Paraguay), Fiorella Valderrama (Perú), Johanna Astwood (Rep. Dominicana), Lorena Romaso (Uruguay) y Georgina Bachour (Venezuela).

Las finalistas visitaron Piriápolis

Las 13 participantes visitaron el Casino de Piriápolis en la madrugada del viernes 1º de febrero, siendo recibidas por el gerente, Miguel Ángel Castelnoble, funcionarios, prensa y público en general.

Las aspirantes recorrieron la sala de juego, compartieron un refrigerio y se deleitaron la música del cantante local Mauricio Alfonzo.

Semanario La Prensa presente en el acontecimiento, dialogó con la ahora Miss Atlántico Internacional, Lorena Romaso, quien sobre “MAI” señaló: “Es un certamen que va mas allá de las características convencionales de cualquier otro concurso porque no solo se mide la belleza física, elegancia o actitud en pasarela, sino también se apuesta a la mujer culta e inteligente, que se sepa desenvolver y actuar con responsabilidad, educación y respeto. Esto fue lo que mas me impulsó a participar en Miss Atlántico Internacional. Para mi es muy importante que se valoren estos aspectos en la mujer, que sirven para revalorizar no solo el concepto femenino, sino también la cultura uruguaya .

Lorena afirmó que hace poco que está en esto del modelaje, siendo este su primer certamen internacional. “Fue un honor que me hayan elegido Miss Atlántico Uruguay para participar en Miss Atlántico Internacional y me siento realmente orgullosa de representar a mi país en este certamen.

Sobre la Gala del sábado, aseguró: “Voy a dar lo mejor de mi el sábado, como lo hice toda la semana. Ya tuvimos la entrevista con el jurado el jueves por la noche y me fue muy bien, quedaron muy contentos”.

Respecto a las demás chicas, Lorena no dudó en afirmar: “Son todas bellísimas, fantásticas , formamos un grupo muy lindo donde hemos compartido una riquísima experiencia en todo momento, fue un aprendizaje constante durante toda la gira que hicimos recorriendo el Uruguay. Les deseo éxitos a todas, a la vez que agradezco a la organización que hace posible que Miss Atlántico Internacional sea una hermosa realidad” concluyó Lorena Romaso.

La Gala en el Mantra

Fuente: www.missatlantico.com

La velada se inició con el oppening, en una estupenda puesta en escena a cargo del coreógrafo internacional Mario Lorenzo y vestuario de Carolina Papadópulos.

Posteriormente se dio lugar a uno de los puntos más bellos de la noche, en el segmento de Mejor Representatividad en Trajes Típicos y Trajes de Fantasía, donde el jurado integrado por Fernanda Varela (Luis D’amore Sastre), Fabian Sciuto (Estilista), Natalia Necasek (Kaluga-Pro Beauty Group), Virginia De La Fuente (Mantra-Group), Nelson Mancebo (Director de Arte), Gabriela Nunes (Sagrin S.A.), Roberto Fajardo (Striff Jeans), Rosario Rodriguez (Revista Pasarela a la Moda) y Mario Lorenzo (Coreógrafo) seleccionó como Mejor Representatividad en Traje de Fantasía al presentado por la representante de Venezuela, Georgina Bachour, mientras que el título a Mejor Representatividad en Traje Típico fue para Brasil, el cual fue presentado por Luiza Chagas dos Santos.

Luego se desarrollaron los desfiles puntuables en traje de baño y en vestido de noche de los más afamados diseñadores de los países representados en el evento, donde el jurado integrado por Carolina Papadópulos (diseñadora de alta costura), Fabrizio Vignali (Gerente de Gran Hotel Brisas del Hum y Gran Hotel Fray Bentos), Luis Alfredo Coirolo (Presidente de Cooperativa Magisterial), Victoria Rodríguez (Canal 12, Teledoce), Marcelo Chiappino (Gerente General de Mantra Resort Spa & Casino), Laetitia d’Arenberg (Madrina de Miss Atlántico Internacional), Francisco “Paco” Calvete (Director de Cava Freixenet Uruguay), Rafael Rainusso (Director Comercial de Sagrin S.A.), Jessica Pacheco (Directora de Maya Jessi – Bolivia), Lourdes Rapalín (Directora de Bethel Spa) y Luis D’amore Sastre, arribaron al resultado final, el cual otorgó el título de Segunda Finalista a Georgina Bachour de Venezuela; como Primera Finalista fue seleccionada la representante de Brasil, Luiza Chagas dos Santos, mientras que la corona de Miss Atlántico Internacional 2013, recayó en la representante de Uruguay, Lorena Romaso.

Miss Atlántico Internacional es un evento que año a año se sigue consolidando y afirmando que es el evento de belleza de mayor difusión de Latinoamérica…

Foto destacada: Uruguaynet.com

Lorena Romaso y su corta pero exitosa trayectoria

Lorena Romaso Uruguay Edad: 21 años Estatura: 1.78 m Medidas: 90-63-94 Estudios: Secundario completo. Bachillerato de Cs. Económicas. Bachillerato Humanístico y Bachillerato en Administración. Informática Avanzada. Profesorado de Geografía. Títulos Obtenidos: Evento: Reina Nacional de la Vendimia 2011, Título:“Finalista”… Evento: Reggina Italia 2011, Título: “Vice Reggina Italia”… Evento: Reina del Lago 2012, Título:“Princesa del Lago”… Evento: Miss Turismo Florida 2012, Título: “Miss Turismo Florida”… Evento: Miss Expo Prado 2012, Título: “Miss Expo Prado”… Evento:Miss San José para Miss Uruguay 2012, Título: “Miss San José”… Evento: Miss Uruguay 2012, Título: “Finalista”.