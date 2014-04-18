“Una experiencia que cambió mi Pascua”: Reflexiones de Semana Santa; escribe Enrique González Vilar

Una experiencia que cambió mi Pascua

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/anciano-mendigo.jpg

Eran cerca de las 11 y media de la noche. Estaba manejando de regreso a casa luego de una muy extensa jornada de trabajo. Se acercaba la Semana Santa y con mi esposa teníamos varias preocupaciones. Entre ellas, ¿Qué cosa especial comeríamos en Pascua? ¿Con quién lo pasaríamos? ¿Qué actividades haríamos en una fecha tan especial? ¿Cuántos huevos de pascua deberíamos comprar?

Mientras viajaba, pensaba en estas cosas. Entonces, divisé a lo lejos, algo que parecía una figura humana, confundida entre los árboles. Al acercarme a la esquina, disminuyendo considerablemente la velocidad por los pozos de la calle, vi a un pobre viejecito, vestido con harapos y un bolso colgando de su hombro. Estaba parado en la calle, en actitud de querer subir al cordón de la vereda.

Como no venía nadie detrás de mí, paré el auto, para ver si necesitaba ayuda. Tenía puesto un sombrero que le tapaba parte de su rostro y lo único que pude percibir es que intentaba subir su pie hasta el cordón, pero por algún motivo no podía llegar sino hasta la mitad del mismo. Subía un poco su pierna, lo intentaba y la regresaba a su lugar. Esto lo hizo tres o cuatro veces, mientras yo observaba.

En el preciso instante que puse el coche en marcha nuevamente, considerando que la situación no ameritaba que retrasara mi regreso a casa, vinieron a mi mente varios pensamientos, aunque seguí andando.

¿Y si no lograba subir a la vereda? ¿Y si pasaba otro auto y lo atropellaba? ¿Y si el motivo de no poder levantar la pierna fuese la debilidad motivada por el hambre? ¿Y si…….? ¡Basta de pensamientos tontos!, me dije, tratando de excusarme por mi huida.

No había hecho ni dos cuadras, cuando vinieron las últimas ideas… ¿Qué haría Jesucristo en mí lugar? ¿Acaso no estaba yo pensando en festejar su vida, muerte y resurrección con mi familia en poco tiempo? ¿Qué significaba para mí esta fecha si dejaba a este hombre solo en esa noche?

En la próxima esquina viré en redondo y me dirigí al encuentro de este viejito, habiendo aprendido la lección del día (no dejar pasar la oportunidad de hacer el bien), sin saber lo que me esperaba.

Al llegar estacioné el auto y me acerque a él. Me puse a su lado sin que notase mi presencia, encorvado como estaba y concentrado aún en tratar de subir su pie al cordón. Saqué de mi bolsillo un par de billetes y tomándolo del brazo le dije: – Abuelo, tome unos pesos para comprarse comida

– El pobre viejecito encorvado detuvo su intento de subir el pie, se dio vuelta despacio, me miró a los ojos y creció, creció y creció. Su espalda se irguió totalmente y su rostro traslucía una inolvidable dignidad cuando me contestó: “¿Acaso yo le pedí dinero o comida? ¡Puedo encargarme yo mismo de esto!”

¡Parecía transformado! De pronto un halo de nobleza y jovialidad le rodeaba, quizás recordando otras épocas, mejores, de plenitud, donde no dependía de nada ni de nadie. Segunda lección del día, (al ayudar, nunca menoscabes la dignidad humana) Confundido por la reacción, aún con los billetes en la mano, torpemente insistí en ayudarle y volví a la carga: – entonces déjeme aunque sea levantarle el pie para que pueda subir a la vereda -… ¿Para qué lo habré dicho?

Este hombre, sacando fuerzas de un rincón de su memoria, desde las entrañas de su corazón me dijo: “No soy un mendigo, no soy un pobre hombre ni un pobre viejo. Visto harapos, pero no pido nada, ni le permito me suba el pie. Lo haré solo”, dicho lo cual, haciendo un gran esfuerzo, pero motorizado por quién sabe qué fuerza oculta, subió un pie, luego el otro, y erguido, con la frente en alto, se fue caminando por la vereda, con la majestad de un rey, con la recobrada dignidad de un hombre.

Volví al auto y salí de allí. Puse bajita la radio para escuchar música, pero solo podía oír las palabras de este desconocido que resonaban en mi cabeza, dando forma a la tercera lección de esa noche, una enseñanza, una ayuda que recibí, tratando de darla. “Dignidad”, “Autosuficiencia”, “Sano orgullo”, “Fe”, “Valor”, eran las descripciones que podía dar a la conducta del “viejecito”

Aprendí de esta experiencia, algo que me sigue acompañando hasta el día de hoy, y que he comprobado en cada oportunidad: Cada vez que haces algo por otro, el más beneficiado sos vos mismo.

Te invito a la reflexión esta semana. Te invito a que dediques un poco de tiempo a “las cosas del alma”.

Te invito a pienses en el derrotero que llevas, a que dirijas tu vista a la proa del barco de tu vida, para divisar adónde te llevan las aguas que estás recorriendo. Te invito a que te sumerjas en los afectos, a que hagas el bien. Te invito, sin importar tu religión o creencia, a que mires dentro tuyo y veas tu verdadero ser. Te invito a que no regales tu dignidad, tu autosuficiencia, tu autoestima. Te invito, finalmente a que creas en vos mismo, a que te quieras y a que seas una “luz al mundo”, tal como lo son los faros del puerto para las barcazas que vuelven de noche luego de una agotadora jornada de pesca.

Te invito a estas cosas, para que tomes nuevas fuerzas, te eleves a la altura que te mereces y salgas caminando derechito y erguido, como ese hombre me enseño, una Pascua de años atrás. ¿Qué te parece? ¿Lo intentamos juntos?

Enrique M. González Vilar Laudani

Periodista – Couch de Vida