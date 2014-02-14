Transmiten tranquilidad: Monitoreo de playas en Piriápolis dio “excelente”http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/02/100_1515.jpg
El monitoreo que viene realizando la Dirección de Higiene de la Intendencia de Maldonado, a través del oceanógrafo Pablo Núñez, para conocer el grado de contaminación de las playas de Piriápolis dio resultado “excelente”. Así lo confirmaron a semanario La Prensa tanto el alcalde de Piriápolis, Mario Invernizzi, como el sub director de Higiene, Darío Toledo.
De esta forma los jerarcas transmiten tranquilidad a la población ante la amenaza de contaminación surgida, días atrás, tras la aparición esporádica de materia fecal en las playas de Piriápolis.
Toledo indicó que “se hacen estudios diarios en tres puntos; frente al Argentino Hotel, frente a calle Trápani y el tercero en la zona de 4 bocas (La Rinconada) resultando los tres con niveles de “excelencia”, aunque el jueves por primera vez, en la zona de 4 bocas, el resultado marcó niveles superiores de presencia de coliformes.
Esto se atribuye a que en esa zona desemboca una cañada que cuando llueve arrastra todo tipo de residuos. Sin embargo, los coliformes encontrados demás están comprendidos dentro de los niveles aceptados, no representando ningún riesgo para la población, ni siquiera para que llegue a ser considerada un agua “observada” y muchos menos inhabilitar la playa.
Estas mediciones, que se hacen en forma periódica, se intensificaron después de las precipitaciones del viernes 7 de febrero cuando colapsaron las redes cloacales del balneario debido, según explicó el alcalde, a que alguien tapó con piedras la salida del colector en Punta Fría.
Esto provocó que los caños dispuestos en la zona céntrica no aguantaran y cedieran ante la presión del agua, generando estos inconvenientes, felizmente ya solucionados.
No obstante, continuarán realizándose los monitoreos diariamente.
semanariolaprensa.com
publicado viernes 14 de febrero de 2014 – hora 17:51
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Thanks , I’ve recently been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I have discovered so far. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?
