Trancados: El Dorado Pan de Azúcar y Devoto Piriápolis están ocupados por funcionarios

Trancados: El Dorado Pan de Azúcar y Devoto Piriápolis están ocupados por funcionarioshttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/100_8925.jpg
Continúan las movilizaciones en los supermercados en reclamo de salarios dignos y en ese marco fueron ocupados este sábado El Dorado Pan de Azúcar y Devoto Piriápolis.
Según informaron delegados del sindicato en Piriápolis se alienta una esperanza de solución al conflicto para la reunión en DINATRA prevista para el próximo lunes.
La Coordinadora de Supermercados de la FUECYS ha dispuesto una plataforma de $ 15.000 como salario mínimo, propuesta que las firmas El Dorado, Ta- Ta y Multiahorro, no tendrían inconvenientes en firmar, siendo el grupo Casino, propietarios de Devoto, Disco y Geant, quien no la acepta, trancando las negociaciones en los Consejos de Salarios.
La Asociación de Supermercados – ASU – presentó la semana pasada una propuesta que llevaría de $ 800 a $2.400 el incentivo por concepto de “presentismo”, siendo rechazada por la FUECYS, entendiendo que el presentismo es un dinero que el funcionario puede perder fácilmente con una llegada tarde, o faltando un día a trabajar.
La FUECYS realizó una contra propuesta que establece que esos $2.400 que ofrecen se divida y se vuelque una parte al sueldo mensual y otra a la antigüedad del funcionario. Sobre esto se trabajará en la reunión del lunes, donde se alienta una solución al extenso conflicto.
Semanario La Prensa registró en imágenes lo que está sucediendo ahora en Devoto Piriápolis, mientras que mas temprano, la cámara de Princesa Arévalo, hizo lo propio en El Dorado de Pan de Azúcar.
