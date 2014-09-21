Teresita Ríos presenta su libro “Sí!! Se puede.”: Técnicas sencillas para vivir mejor con ejercicios de Chi Kung
Lunes 22 de setiembre, 19:30 hs. en el Argentino Hotel. Entrada libre y gratuitahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/11/argentinohotel.jpg
En el marco de las actividades culturales programadas por el Argentino Hotel de Piriápolis para las vacaciones de primavera, este lunes 22 de setiembre se presentará el libro “Si !!. Se puede”, de Teresita Ríos, que propone ejercicios de Chi Kung, información y recetas sobre hierbas medicinales y ejercicios para practicar el Pensamiento Positivo, entre otros. La actividad se realizará en el salón Dorado a las 19:30 con entrada libre y gratuita.
Teresita Ríos (Terapeuta en Medicina Tradicional China) presentará este lunes en Piriápolis un interesante manual con técnicas sencillas para vivir mejor, donde se incluyen ejercicios de Chi Kung, técnicas de respiración correcta, información y recetas sobre hierbas medicinales, ejercicios para practicar el Pensamiento Positivo.
Teresita Ríos
La autora es Técnica Terapeuta en Medicina China, Biología Total (Medicina Germánica), Reflexología, Hierbas Medicinales, Fangoterapia, Magnetoterapia, Alimentacion Natural, Microdosis de Medicamentos Naturales. Instructora de Chi Kung.
Desarrolló su primera actividad laboral como Secretaria Ejecutiva durante el período 1969 hasta 1995, año en que dejó esta profesión para dedicarse por completo a la Medicina Tradicional China
Estudió diversas técnicas de Medicinas Complementarias a partir del año 1991, comenzando con Masaje DO In, Reflejoterapia, Auriculoterapia, Hierbas Medicinales
Se dedicó desde el año 1993 a la fecha al estudio profundo, y continua actualización de la Medicina Tradicional China con todas sus disciplinas entre las que se encuentra el Chi Kung, tomando cursos y talleres básicos primero y especializados luego, en Uruguay, Argentina, Brasil, España e Israel
En el año 2003, estudió la avanzada técnica de Microdosis de Medicamentos Naturales en Brasil, en el 2005 estudió Terapia Neural y Pensamiento Alternativo en Buenos Aires, Argentina. En 2005 se integró a cursos sobre Alimentación Natural y Magnetoterapia y en 2006 sobre fangoterapia.
En el año 2010, recibió su Título de Terapeuta en Biología Total, también llamada La Nueva Medicina o Medicina Germánica
Es Instructora de Chi Kung, especializada en la enseñanza a niños y adultos de capacidades diferentes y ha editado el Primer CD de Chi Kung en Uruguay en el año 2006 y en 2007 editó un DVD con la misma técnica
Ha dictado sus cursos en divisiones del INAU, como Instructora de Chi Kung en el período 2000 a 2005 y en el Colegio INCRE de Montevideo durante el período 2004 a 2010.
Realiza cursos y talleres de esta disciplina en Montevideo y Maldonado.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado domingo 21 de setiembre de 2014 hora 23:40
Actividades culturales del Argentino Hotel para el resto de la semana
Martes 23 de setiembre.-19:30 hs.- Salón Dorado.-Charla: “ Los mundos utópicos de Piria y Figari” por María Luisa Battegazzore y Nancy Carbajal.
María L. Bategazzore.- Nació en Montevideo. Es Profesora de Historia egresada del IPA. Ejerció la docencia en Educación Secundaria, IPA y en el Instituto de Historia de las Ideas de la Facultad de Derecho, así como en edaccaión no formal para adultos en torno a historia latinoamricana. Escribió artículos y ensayos como autora, co-autora, compiladora y traductora. Entre otros: El pensamiento radical burgués en la Revolución Inglesa (1640-1660) (Montevideo 1990) Ariel 100 años después (Montevideo, 2000).
Desde los tiempos del desconcierto, releyendo a Arismendi (Montevideo, 2001) Rodney arismendi, vigencia de su pensamiento (Santa Clara, 2004). La experiencia unitaria de la izquierda uruguaya y sus perspectivas (Buenos Aires, 2004). El concepto de “democracia avanzada” en Rodney Arismendi, un referente en el proceso político latinoamericano (La Habana, 2006, -soporte digital). Marxismo, historia y política (Montevideo, 2008), Pedro Figari, tradición y utopía (Montevideo, 2010) , proyecto premiado Fondos Concursables MEC
Nancy Carbajal.- Nació en Colonia Suiza (Colonia, Uruguay). Se graduó de Maestra de primer y Segundo Grado, en los Instirtutos Normales de Magisterio. Desarrolló su labor docente como maestra y directora de escuela. Realizó diversas actividades relacionadas con la educación: secretaria de redacción e integrante del consejo de redacción de la “Revista de la Educación del Pueblo” Escribió artículos y ensayos como autora, co-autora y compiladora entre los que se destacan: Aproximación a una lectura actual de Piaget (1989). Las ciencias Psi en la escuela(1991).
Agustín ferreiro. Tradición y vigencia de un educador uruguayo ( 1993). La expresión creadora. Jesualdo, un precursor (1995). Psicopedagogía. Uruguay, aportes para la discusíón (2005). Jesualdo, un educador latinoamericano (2008). 1º premio en el Concurso Anual de Ciencias de la Educación, otorgado por el Consejo de Educación Primaria. Pedro Figari, tradición y utopía (Montevideo, 2010), proyecto premiado Fondos Concursables MEC.
Miércoles 24 de setiembre.- 19:30 hs.- Salón Dorado.-Charla: “Astrología Psicológica. Creatividad en la Era de Acuario. La carta natal: “El mejor retrato de nosotros mismos porque nos revela aquellos personajes y potencialidades que guardamos en el inconsciente. Ejemplo de una carta natal: Salvador Dalí.. por Jorge Rulfi
CV: Jorge Rulfi. Psicoterapeuta.Astrólogo argentino. Con estudios de Psicología Junguiana y Filosofía Oriental. Director de “Eco Celeste” Academia de arte y alquimia.
Poeta y narrador. Presidente de SADE (Sociedad Argentina de Escritores) de Escobar. Obras publicadas: Aguito (relato), Don Jorge y el Dragón (novela), Eso otro (poesía y cuentos), Rumbo Gótico (poesía), Yo Universo (cuento y poesía).
Jueves 25 de setiembre.- 19:30 hs.- Salón Dorado.-Concierto de guitarra por Matias Puente y Guzmán Díaz.- Variado repertorio, desde obras renacentistas hasta alguna de compositor contemporáneo. Ej: J.S. Bach, S.L. Weiss, A. Barrios, H. Villa-Lobos, M. Llobet, L. Brower,
Programa del Concierto:
Matías Puente.-
J. S. Bach – Preludio BWV 998
S. L. Weiss – Preludio y Allemande de la Suite N°4
F. Sor – Op. 29 N°18
F. Sor – Op. 31 N°21
F. Sor – Op. 60 N°23
H. Villa-Lobos – Preludio 1
M. Llobet – El noi de la mare
M. Llobet – Canco del lladre
Guzman Diaz.-
C. Negri,- Spagnoletto
G. Sanz.- Canarios
F. Sor.- Estudio en Si menor
F. Sor.- Estudio en Do menor
A. Barrios.- Julia Florida
A. Barrios.- Choro Da Saudade
L. Brower.- Un día de noviembre
L. Brower.- Estudio XVII
Viernes 26 de setiembre.- 19:30 hs.-Salón Dorado.- Adelaida Fontanini (escritora, folclorista, artista plástica y docente) presenta su disco “ Rincón querido”, valses y milongas, acompañada por los músicos Poly Rodriguez y Gabriel Federico (guitarras), Santiago Lorenzo (guitarra y bandoneón) y los bailarines Andrea Genta y Oscar Cardeillac.
Sábado 27 de setiembre.- 19:30 hs. Salón Dorado.- “ Luz en las pupilas” de Mario Villagrán.- Mario Villagrán – guitarra y voz, acompañado de Roberto Debellis – Contrabajo, Manuel Villagrán – Percusión, Manuel Rey – guitarra.
Mario Villagrán ha trabajado en el terreno de la música desde distintos ángulos. Sus canciones han sido escuchadas por pequeños círculos en su Montevideo natal, en Argentina y en España. Ha realizado ediciones fonográficas como solista y musicalizador de textos y poesía. Tal vez su trabajo más conocido es el que desarrolló con adolescentes infractores privados de libertad en la Colonia Berro del que se editaron dos CDs Esperando salir I y II donde aunó su trabajo social, docente, de compositor y productor. En estos CDs participaron músicos como: Mariana Ingold, Malena Muyala, Ruben Rada, José Carbajal, Fernando Cabrera, León Gieco y Hugo Fattoruso entre otros. También ha musicalizado obras teatrales, videos, exhibiciones, y realizado arreglos para otros artistas, grupos de carnaval y comparsas lubolas.
