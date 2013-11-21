Tango en el living – Silvia Randall se presenta este viernes 22 en el Teatro Nogaró
Silvia Randall se presenta este viernes 22 a las 22 hs en el Teatro Nogaró.
Randall reside actualmente en Maldonado y los músicos que la acompañarán son uruguayos.
