Tan ilustrados como valientes: Uruguay finalista del Mundial Sub 20… la celeste sigue haciendo historia

Tan ilustrados como valientes: Uruguay finalista del Mundial Sub 20… la celeste sigue haciendo historiahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/07/uruguay-1.jpg
Otra vez la gloriosa celeste haciendo historia… la selección Sub 20 derrotó en penales 7 – 6 a Irak en semifinales y se metió en la gran final del Mundial Sub 20 de Turquía donde enfrentará a Francia el próximo sábado a las 15 hs en Estambul. Será la segunda final que jugará Uruguay en la categoría después del Mundial de Malasia hace 16 años.
Una vez más tres millones de habitantes esperaron expectantes el comienzo de noventa minutos donde los más chicos soñaban con las reales posibilidades de hacer lo que históricamente y jugando al deporte que sea todo uruguayo sueña, luchar por la copa hasta el final.
Así salieron estos embajadores de la “garra charrúa” que tuvieron enfrente a un digno y difícil rival, que dio pelea en todo momento y que dio mucho más de lo que creíamos que podía dar. En la mitad del primer tiempo a los 34` un golazo, de las anotaciones más bonitas de la Copa, Ali Adnan ponía en ventaja al rival que confirmaba así su nivel y que de alguna forma sorprendía con un gol que cambiaba el tramite y el planteamiento del partido.
Eso tuvo que hacer Verzeri en el complemento, cambiar la figura táctica y en determinado momento salir a buscar el empate con un poquito más de agresividad ofensiva y esos cambios que hizo el DT fueron los que a pocos minutos para que se acabara todo tras un pelotazo y una fenomenal recepción de Felipe Avenatti (el hombre del gol ante España) para que Gonzalo Bueno pusiera bien adentro de la red el balón que a los 87`minutos no permitía que Irak se metiese en la final. En el tiempo extra el desgaste del rival, la excelente tapada de Guillermo de Amores y la buena respuesta física y mental del equipo uruguayo fueron las causas que llevaron el encuentro a la tanda de penales.
A partir de ahí todo suerte y verdad tras el primer penal errado por parte de Gianni Rodríguez, los chicos celestes de allí en más fueron efectivos y Saif Salman no pudo con la presión tiro un remate desviado por encima del travesaño, que le da la oportunidad a los dirigidos por Juan Verzeri de ir por un título inédito para el histórico fútbol uruguayo, dieciséis años después del subcampeonato de Malasia 1997. El rival a vencer será Francia (que derrotó 2:1 a Ghana, en encuentro que se disputó en el Ataturk Stadium de Bursa) el próximo sábado a las 15:00 en el Estadio Estambul Arena.
Héctor Martínez para semanariolaprensa.com
Detalles del partido
Irak 1 – 1 Uruguay (6-7 en penales)
