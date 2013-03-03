Talleres para padres y familiares de discapacitados se realizarán en Pan de Azúcar
La Dirección de Políticas Diferenciales de la Intendencia de Maldonado pone en marcha en Pan de Azúcar un ciclo de talleres para padres y familiares de niños con discapacidades. Los mismos se realizarán en el local anexo al Centro Auxiliar de Pan de Azúcar desde el jueves 7 de marzo y se extenderán hasta el jueves 2 de mayo.
TE INVITAMOS A PARTICIPAR DE UN ESPACIO CREADO Y PENSADO PARA TI
BUSCANDO DAR RESPUESTA A LAS NECESIDADES PLANTEADAS POR LO PADRES Y/O TUTORES DE LOS NIÑOS/AS Y ADOLESCENTES CON LOS CUALES TRABAJAMOS, CONCRETAMOS LA REALIZACIÓN DE DIVERSOS ESPACIOS DE APRENDIZAJE, INTERCAMBIO, CONSULTA Y RELFEXIÓN.
ES NUESTRO DESEO QUE TODOS/AS PUEDAN NO SOLO SENTIRSE APOYADOS EN LAS DIFERENTES REALIDADES FAMILIARES Y COTIDIANAS QUE ENFRENTAN, SINO TAMBIÉN PUEDAN ADQUIRIR MAYORES HERRAMIENTAS Y APRENDIZAJES QUE PERMITAN MEJORAR EL RELACIONAMIENTO Y CONOCIMIENTO CON NUESTRO HIJO/A, AMIGO O FAMILIAR CON DISCAPACIDAD.
TALLERES “NUEVAS MIRADAS – NUEVOS APRENDIZAJES”.
JUEVES 7 DE MARZO. HORA 18:30
REUNIÓN INFORMATIVA Y DE INTERCAMBIO CON PADRES
EQUIPO POLÍTICAS DIFERENCIALES
JUEVES 14 DE MARZO. HORA 18:30
MARCO LEGAL.
TALLER A CARGO DEL DR. PABLO MARRERO ABOGADO DE PRONADIS.
JUEVES 4 DE ABRIL. HORA 18:30
VINCULOS.
TALLER A CARGO DE LA PSICOLOGA SILIVA MASCARO (DIRECTORA CENTRO LIBRA)
JUEVES 18 DE ABRIL. HORA 18:30
SEXUALIDAD
TALLER A CARGO DE LA PSICOLOGA ANTONIA IRAZABAL DE PRONADIS.
JUEVES 2 DE MAYO
CIERRE CON PRESENTACIÓN DEL LIBRO “LO QUE TU ME ENSEÑAS. CONVIVIR CON LA DISCAPACIDAD DE UN HIJO” JULIETA MINETTI
LUGAR:
DIRECCIÓN:
INFORMES: 42236811 int. 215 o 225/42234492
