Suspenden búsqueda del vuelo MH370: Concluyen que se estrelló en el Índico y que no hubo sobrevivientes; periódico británico asegura que fue una “misión suicida”

avion de malasia primer ministroEl gobierno de Malasia informó que se dio por finalizada la búsqueda del vuelo MH370 desaparecido el 8 de mazo, después de asegurar que el avión se estrelló en el océano Índico y que no hubo sobrevivientes. Así lo afirmó el primer ministro, Najib Razak (foto), en conferencia de prensa realizada este lunes en Kuala Lumpur. Una vez conocidas las declaraciones del primer ministro, la empresa aérea Malaysia Airlines comunicó la noticia a los familiares de los pasajeros a través de un mensaje de texto.

El primer ministro malayo manifestó que “basados en el nuevo análisis de Inmarsat y el AAIB hemos concluido que el MH370 voló hacia el corredor del sur y que su última posición fue en medio del Océano Índico al occidente de Perth, una ubicación remota lejos de cualquier sitio de aterrizaje. Por lo tanto con profunda tristeza lamento informarles que, de acuerdo con estos datos, el vuelo 370 terminó en el sur del Océano Índico”, afirmó el mandatario. “Asumimos más allá de alguna duda razonable que el MH370 se ha perdido y que nadie a bordo sobrevivió”
Los familiares de los desaparecidos, que vieron el anuncio en un hotel de Pekín, explotaron en llanto, según informa hoy BBC Mundo. Algunos de ellos fueron atendidos por equipos médicos. Otros, acogieron la noticia con una mezcla de angustia profunda y rabia.

Selamat Omar, padre de un ingeniero de aviación de 29 años de edad, que estaba en el vuelo, dijo “aceptamos la noticia de la tragedia. Es el destino”, señaló Selamat a la agencia de noticias AP en Kuala Lumpur.

239 personas iban a bordo del avión que desapareció de los radares el pasado 8 de marzo, una hora después de despegar en el aeropuerto de Kuala Lumpur.

Imagenes satelitales han podido detectar en el mar objetos que podrían pertenecer al avión siniestrado. La operación de búsqueda está centrada en el océano Índico con la participación de 26 países que colaboran con embarcaciones, aviones, y equipo de monitoreo submarino.

Los objetos no identificados han sido avistados en partes separadas de la gran área de búsqueda, en algunas de las aguas más traicioneras y remotos del mundo, en el océano Índico.

vuelo 370Periódico británico asegura que fue una “misión suicida”

Por su parte el diario británico “The Daily Telegraph” publica hoy en su portada un informe del periodista australiano Jonathan Pearlman, ex reportero de The Sydney Morning Herald, asegurando que el accidente aéreo fue producto de una “misión suicida”.

Según el informe, fuentes confiables revelaron al periodista que el equipo que investiga la desaparición del avión está seguro que ningún mal funcionamiento o incendio era capaz de provocar la inusual trayectoria del Boeing 777 después de despegar de Kuala Lumpur el 08 de marzo , o la inhabilitación de sus sistemas de comunicaciones.

El periódico no especula sobre quién podría haber sido responsable de la tragedia, si existen vínculos con el terrorismo o  trastornos mentales de quien o quienes la promovieron, sino establece que fue algo premeditado, en consecuencia un acto “suicida” .

