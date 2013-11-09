Supermercados: Enteráte de los sueldos que ganaran los funcionarios tras la firma del convenio

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/100_8927.jpg

Como adelantara semanario La Prensa, después de arduas negociaciones la Asamblea Nacional de delegados decidió por abrumadora mayoría firmar el convenio colectivo para poner el punto final a un extenso conflicto. Así se dejaron atrás paros, ocupaciones y “trancazos” enmarcados en las medidas de lucha de los funcionarios iniciadas el 1º de julio de 2013, fecha en que se desató el conflicto.

Los funcionarios con un salario mínimo de $ 10.460 pretendían llevar el sueldo a $ 15.000 algo que no se logró en los Consejos de Salarios pero, no obstante, lograron aumentos que junto con incremento del presentismo, pueden acercarse al salario reclamado.

El pasado jueves 7 noviembre se procedió a la firma del convenio, cuyo texto publicamos a continuación en forma íntegra, donde se estipulan los salarios que ganaran, con retroactividad al 1º de julio, los funcionarios de los supermercados.

CONVENIO COLECTIVO

En la ciudad de Montevideo, el 7 de noviembre del 2013 entre: Por una parte: los representantes del sector empleador de la actividad del Grupo 10: “Comercio en General”- Subgrupo Nº 18- “Supermercados”, Dr. Juan Mailhos (Cámara Nacional de Comercio y Servicios del Uruguay), Sres. Guillermo Rey, Vernon Deakin, Dr.Marcos Lima y Dr. Gonzalo Irrazabal (Asociación de Supermercados del Uruguay), y Por otra parte: los representantes de los trabajadores del mismo sector, Sres. Washington Manzanares, Carlos Baiz, Sandra Gutiérrez, Alexis Osores, Juan Medisa, Gerardo Castro, Antonio Vázquez, Ana González y Pablo Pagliai y por Fuecys Sres. Ismael Fuentes y Washington Béduchaud CONVIENEN la celebración del siguiente Convenio Colectivo que regulará las condiciones laborales de la actividad, de acuerdo con los siguientes términos:

PRIMERO: VIGENCIA Y OPORTUNIDAD DE LOS AJUSTES SALARIALES. El presente acuerdo abarcará el período comprendido entre el 1° de Julio de 2013 y el 30 de Junio de 2016, disponiéndose que se efectuarán ajustes anuales el 1° de julio de 2013, el 1º de julio de 2014 y el 1º de julio de 2015.

SEGUNDO: ÁMBITO DE APLICACIÓN. Las normas del presente acuerdo tienen carácter nacional, abarcando a todo el personal dependiente con excepción de aquellos que ocupen cargos, posiciones o categorías superiores a jefes de sección de las empresas que compone el sector Supermercados, el cual comprende a aquellas empresas que tienen como actividad principal la venta de productos alimenticios en su mayor parte bajo el sistema de autoservicio, debiendo ocupar los salones de venta una superficie de más de cien metros cuadrados y un mínimo de tres cajas registradoras, en uso habitual.

TERCERO: SALARIOS MÍNIMOS. Se establecen los siguientes salarios mínimos nominales mensuales por categoría para los trabajadores comprendidos en el sector, que tendrán vigencia desde el 1º de Julio de 2013 hasta el 30 de junio de 2014:

CATEGORÍAS

SALARIOS

Auxiliar de Ventas

11552

Auxiliar de Ventas Calificado

12023

Auxiliar de Ventas Especializado

12975

Sub Jefe de Sección

14164

Jefe de Sección

15870

ELABORACIÓN

Aprendiz de Elaboración

11552

Auxiliar de Elaboración

12023

Oficial de Elaboración

12975

Sub Jefe de Elaboración

14164

Jefe de Elaboración

15870

LINEA DE CAJAS

Cajero Aprendiz

11552

Cajero

12023

Cajero Especializado

12975

Sub Jefe de Sección

14164

Jefe de Sección

15870

ADMINISTRACIÓN DEL LOCAL

Administrativo

11552

Administrativo Calificado

12023

Administrativo Especializado

12975

MANTENIMIENTO

Auxiliar de Mantenimiento

11552

Medio Oficial de Mantenimiento

12023

Oficial de Mantenimiento

12975

SERVICIOS AUXILIARES

Auxiliar de Servicio

11552

Auxiliar de Servicio Calificado

12023

Auxiliar de Servicio Especializado

12975

Recepcionista

14164

Jefe de Recepción

15870

ADMINISTRACIÓN CENTRAL

Administrativo

11552

Administrativo Calificado

12023

Administrativo Especializado

12975

Sub Jefe de Sección

14164

Jefe de Sección

15870

Los salarios que anteceden se consideran estipulados para un régimen de cuarenta y cuatro horas semanales. En caso de contratación por menor tiempo horario el salario mensual surgirá de la proporción entre las horas semanales trabajadas y las referidas en el párrafo anterior. En caso de trabajadores jornaleros su salario mínimo resultará de dividir el salario mensual entre veinticinco.

CUARTO: AJUSTE SALARIAL 1º DE JULIO 2013- 30 DE JUNIO 2014. Sin perjuicio de los salarios mínimos establecidos en el presente acuerdo, los trabajadores del sector no podrán percibir, a partir del 1º de julio de 2013 y hasta el 30 de junio de 2014, un incremento salarial inferior al:

I) para las primeros tres niveles: 10,25% sobre la remuneración nominal vigente al 30 de Junio de 2013, porcentaje que resulta de la acumulación de los siguientes factores: a)promedio entre la meta mínima y máxima de inflación (centro de la banda) del Banco Central del Uruguay (BCU) para el período 1º de Julio 2013 – 30 de Junio 2014: 5%;b) 5% de crecimiento;

II) para las restantes categorias: 8,15% sobre la remuneración nominal vigente al 30 de Junio de 2013, porcentaje que resulta de la acumulación de los siguientes factores: a) promedio entre la meta mínima y máxima de inflación (centro de la banda) del Banco Central del Uruguay (BCU) para el período 1º de Julio 2013 – 30 de Junio 2014: 5%; b) 3% crecimiento;

III) Sobrelaudos: 7,10% sobre la remuneración nominal vigente al 30 de Junio de 2013, porcentaje que resulta de la acumulación de los siguientes factores: a) promedio entre la meta mínima y máxima de inflación (centro de la banda) del Banco Central del Uruguay (BCU) para el período 1º de Julio 2013 – 30 de Junio 2014: 5%; b) 2% crecimiento

IV) No será de aplicación lo dispuesto en la cláusula quinta numeral V del Convenio Colectivo de fecha 15 de abril de 2011.

QUINTO: AJUSTES SALARIALES PARA LOS DEMÁS PERÍODOS.

I) Ajuste 1º de Julio de 2014

Para el período 1º de julio de 2014 – 30 de junio de 2015 se acuerda un incremento en la remuneración de los trabajadores vigente al 30/06/2014, componiéndose de la acumulación de los siguientes factores:

1) Para aquellos trabajadores que perciban el salario mínimo de su categoría y se ubiquen en las dos primeras categorías:

A) Por concepto de inflación esperada: el promedio entre la meta mínima y máxima de inflación (centro de la banda) del Banco Central del Uruguay (BCU) para el período 1º de julio 2014 – 30 de junio 2015.

Por concepto de correctivo correspondiente al año anterior (1/07/2013- 30/06/2014). Se revisarán los cálculos de inflación proyectada en julio 2014, comparándolos con la variación real del Índice de Precios al Consumo del período (1/07/2013- 30/06/2014).

C) Por concepto de crecimiento un 5%.

2) Para aquellos trabajadores que perciban el salario mínimo de su categoría y se ubiquen en las restantes categorías del laudo:

A) Por concepto de inflación esperada: el promedio entre la meta mínima y máxima de inflación (centro de la banda) del Banco Central del Uruguay (BCU) para el período 1º de julio 2014 – 30 de junio 2015.

Por concepto de correctivo correspondiente al año anterior (1/07/2013- 30/06/2014). Se revisarán los cálculos de inflación proyectada en julio 2014, comparándolos con la variación real del Índice de Precios al Consumo del período (1/07/2013- 30/06/2014).

C) Por concepto de crecimiento un 3%.

3)Sobrelaudos:

A) Por concepto de inflación esperada: el promedio entre la meta mínima y máxima de inflación (centro de la banda) del Banco Central del Uruguay (BCU) para el período 1º de julio 2014 – 30 de junio 2015.

Por concepto de correctivo correspondiente al año anterior (1/07/2013- 30/06/2014). Se revisarán los cálculos de inflación proyectada en julio 2014, comparándolos con la variación real del Índice de Precios al Consumo del período (1/07/2013- 30/06/2014).

C) Por concepto de crecimiento un 2%.

II) Ajuste 1º de Julio de 2015

Para el período 1º de julio de 2015- 30 de junio de 2016 se acuerda un incremento en la remuneración de los trabajadores vigente al 30/06/2015, componiéndose de la acumulación de los siguientes factores:

1) Para aquellos trabajadores que perciban el salario mínimo de su categoría y se ubiquen en las dos primeras categorías:

A) Por concepto de inflación esperada: el promedio entre la meta mínima y máxima de inflación (centro de la banda) del Banco Central del Uruguay (BCU) para el período 1º de julio 2015 – 30 de junio 2016.

Por concepto de correctivo correspondiente al año anterior (1/07/2014- 30/06/2015). Se revisarán los cálculos de inflación proyectada en julio 2015, comparándolos con la variación real del Índice de Precios al Consumo del período (1/07/2014- 30/06/2015).

C) Por concepto de crecimiento un 5%.

2) Para aquellos trabajadores que perciban el salario mínimo de su categoría y se ubiquen en las restantes categorías del laudo:

A) Por concepto de inflación esperada: el promedio entre la meta mínima y máxima de inflación (centro de la banda) del Banco Central del Uruguay (BCU) para el período 1º de julio 2015 – 30 de junio 2016.

Por concepto de correctivo correspondiente al año anterior (1/07/2014- 30/06/2015). Se revisarán los cálculos de inflación proyectada en julio 2015, comparándolos con la variación real del Índice de Precios al Consumo del período (1/07/2014- 30/06/2015).

C) Por concepto de crecimiento un 3%.

3)Sobrelaudos:

A) Por concepto de inflación esperada: el promedio entre la meta mínima y máxima de inflación (centro de la banda) del Banco Central del Uruguay (BCU) para el período 1º de julio 2014 – 30 de junio 2015.

Por concepto de correctivo correspondiente al año anterior (1/07/2014- 30/06/2015). Se revisarán los cálculos de inflación proyectada en julio 2015, comparándolos con la variación real del Índice de Precios al Consumo del período (1/07/2014- 30/06/2015).

C) Por concepto de crecimiento un 2%.

V) Correctivo final

En los primeros días de julio de 2016 se realizará el ajuste que corresponda por las eventuales diferencias – en más o en menos- entre la inflación esperada por el período 1/07/2015- 30/06/2016 y la efectivamente registrada en dicho lapso. La variación en más o en menos se ajustará a los valores de salarios que rijan a partir del 1º de julio de 2016.

SEXTO: Los incrementos no se aplicarán a las remuneraciones de carácter variable, como por ejemplo comisiones.

SÉPTIMO: Aquellas empresas que hayan otorgado incrementos a cuenta de los aumentos salariales previstos en este convenio, podrán descontarlos en la medida que estén debidamente documentados.

OCTAVO: ACTAS DE AJUSTES SALARIALES. Las partes acuerdan que en los primeros días de julio 2014 y julio 2015, y julio 2016 para el correctivo final, se reunirán a los efectos de plasmar en un acta el ajuste que corresponda, de acuerdo a lo expresado en la cláusula quinta del presente convenio.

NOVENO: COMPOSICIÓN DEL SALARIO. Los salarios, podrán integrarse por retribución fija y variable (por ejemplo comisiones), así como también por las prestaciones (como por ejemplo alimentación y transporte, sin perjuicio a lo que se resuelva a nivel de grupo 10) a que hace referencia el artículo 167 de la Ley Nº 16.713, en las condiciones establecidas en dicha norma. No estarán comprendidos dentro de los salarios mínimos partidas tales como primas por antigüedad o presentismo que pudieran estar percibiéndose.

DECIMO: PRIMA POR PRESENTISMO. Se establece una Prima por Presentismo para todas las categorías en las condiciones que a continuación se detallan:

A) Haber cumplido el período de prueba correspondiente.

Haber tenido en el mes en que se genere la prima, un 100% de asistencia y cumplidas todas las jornadas de trabajo en forma completa. Se considerarán por parte de la gerencia de las empresas respectivas y los trabajadores aquellos casos que puedan presentar diferendos en los retiros antes de hora.

C) No perderán el Presentismo únicamente cuando las inasistencias o la jornada no sea completa debido a: 1) licencia anual reglamentaria y licencias especiales previstas en las leyes, y las ratificadas en este convenio, 2) el uso de las horas sindicales, 3) Ley Nº 19.051, 4) madres, padres o tutores que lleven a control médico a sus hijos según Programa Nacional de la Niñez y en las siguientes franjas etarias: de 0 a 6 meses hasta 1 día por mes; de 6 a 12 meses: hasta 1 día cada dos meses; de 1 a 2 años: 1 día cada 3 meses; de 2 a 3 años: 1 día cada 4 meses y hasta 6 años de edad: 1 día cada 6 meses, 5) padre, madre o tutor con hijos menores con enfermedades oncológicas, VIH y/o con hijos menores o mayores con discapacidad, tendrán hasta 2 jornales en el mes (o su equivalente en horas) contra presentación de certificación médica. Dichos jornales no serán acumulativos mes a mes.

6) 1jornal al año para madres con hijos a cargo contra presentación de certificación del médico tratante.

7) En aquellos casos en que el trabajador/a, sea víctima de violencia doméstica comprobada a través de la denuncia policial o penal correspondiente, siempre y cuando presente el comprobante de la denuncia policial o penal, así como la acreditación de la intervención del médico forense dentro de los cinco días siguientes al reintegro del trabajador/a. En caso de posterior levantamiento de la denuncia se perderá el derecho a usufructuar este beneficio nuevamente.

Para los casos de los numerales 4 y 5, el trabajador/a deberá comunicar su inasistencia con al menos 72 horas de anticipación a la empresa y a su reintegro deberá acreditar mediante constancia expedida por el médico tratante, quien concurrió con el menor a la consulta.

D) Para no perder la prima por Presentismo se admitirá una tolerancia de llegadas tardes por un total de 30 minutos por quincena.

E) No perderán la prima o incentivo por presentismo aquellos trabajadores que durante el mes analizado para evaluar la procedencia de la prima, hubiesen concurrido al BSE a atenderse por accidente de trabajo constatable por la empresa, siempre y cuando, éste les hubiese otorgado el alta dentro de los tres días corridos. Si la certificación o el trámite insumiera más de tres días, no les corresponderá la prima.

La Prima por Presentismo será de $ 2400 fijos nominales mensuales hasta la finalización del presente convenio.

Esta prima será mensual y nominal y se aplicará a aquellos trabajadores cuya jornada de labor sea de 8 horas. En caso que la jornada sea menor, la prima será proporcional a las horas realmente trabajadas. Su evaluación será quincenal, por lo que si bien su percepción será al término del mes, una sola falta(que no esté incluída en las excepciones detalladas en el literal C de la presente cláusula), en la primera o segunda quincena no hará caer la totalidad del beneficio sino que lo reducirá a un 50% de su valor. Una falta en ambos períodos no dará lugar a su percepción.

En los casos en que las empresas abonen un incentivo o prima por presentismo mas beneficioso al establecido en este Convenio, se mantendrá el mas favorable para el trabajador.

DÉCIMO PRIMERO: PRIMA POR ANTIGÜEDAD. A partir de la fecha de ingreso a la empresa y cumplido un año de labor, el trabajador generará una prima por antigüedad nominal y mensual, por cada año trabajado.

Dicho monto se ajustará de acuerdo al siguiente detalle:

A) A partir del 1/1/2014 hasta el 31/12/2014 será de $ 140 nominal y mensual por cada año de antigüedad.

B)A partir del 1/1/2015 hasta el 31/12/2015 será de $160 nominal y mensual por cada año de antigüedad.

C) A partir del 1/1/2016 hasta el 31/12/2016 será de $180 nominal y mensual por cada año de antigüedad.

Esta prima no se acumula a otras que paguen actualmente las empresas por concepto de antigüedad, correspondiendo en tales casos aplicar el régimen más beneficioso para el trabajador.

DÉCIMO SEGUNDO: QUEBRANTO DE CAJA. A partir del 1/1/2014 se establece un monto de $ 600 nominal y mensual por concepto de Quebranto de Caja que se hará efectivo a quienes tengan las categorías de Cajero y/ o Cajero Especializado y a toda persona que realice en forma habitual y como su función principal cobros al público dentro del salón, siempre y cuando cuente con una antigüedad mayor a un año en dicha función.

De dicho monto se descontarán mensualmente los faltantes que se comprueben en los cierres diarios de caja de los funcionarios que tengan este beneficio. De no existir faltantes, los funcionarios con derecho a percibirlo recibirán en forma íntegra la partida arriba mencionada.

En los casos que se verifique un faltante mayor al monto que se establece como quebranto, la diferencia quedará como saldo a descontar del quebranto de caja de los meses posteriores. La empresa y los trabajadores podrán analizar aquellas situaciones de faltantes excepcionales para el trabajador involucrado.

El monto establecido corresponde a trabajadores cuya jornada de labor sea de 44 horas semanales. Si la jornada es menor, la partida será proporcional a las horas realmente trabajadas. Si la jornada es mayor, las horas excedentes no afectarán el monto establecido. Por cada día de inasistencia se descontará la cuota parte correspondiente.

Dicho monto se ajustará anualmente por IPC, a partir del 1/1/2015.

DÉCIMO TERCERO: PREMIO FIESTAS TRADICIONALES. Se establece un Premio Fiestas Tradicionales equivalente al 15 % del salario mensual nominal que perciba el trabajador, el que será abonado en el mes de enero, conjuntamente con el sueldo correspondiente al mes de diciembre. El premio tendrá un tope de $ 1959 nominales.

Este premio estará sujeto a las siguientes condiciones:

A) Haber cumplido el período de prueba correspondiente.

Haber computado un 100% de asistencia, sin ningún tipo de excepciones, y cumplidas todas las jornadas de trabajo en forma completa, desde el 1º de diciembre hasta el 31 de diciembre inclusive de los años 2013, 2014 y 2015.

El premio podrá ser otorgado en especie sobre el Precio de Venta al Público o en dinero.

Se considerarán incorporados a cuenta de este premio todos los beneficios en dinero o en especie que actualmente estén otorgando las empresas por el concepto arriba mencionado. Este beneficio no se acumula a los ya existentes. De existir en alguna empresa una partida similar por este concepto, corresponderá aplicar el sistema más beneficioso para el trabajador.

El tope se modificará de acuerdo a los ajustes salariales de los salarios mínimos que surjan del presente convenio.

DÉCIMO CUARTO: CARNÉ DE SALUD. Las empresas se harán cargo, anualmente, del costo de la renovación de los carné de salud. Este beneficio se aplicará para los empleados que cuenten con más de dos años de antigüedad, reservándose las empresas el derecho de determinar dónde tramitar dicho carné.

DÉCIMO QUINTO: JORNADA LABORAL (Horario de cierre 24 y 31 de diciembre). Se establecen los siguientes horarios de cierre para los días 24 y 31 de diciembre: locales de Montevideo y Ciudad de la Costa (hasta el Arroyo Pando): a las 19 hs.; locales del resto del país a las 20 hs.

DÉCIMO SEXTO: CARNE DE MANIPULADOR DE ALIMENTOS: Las empresas se harán cargo del costo del carné de manipulador otorgado por las Intendencias correspondientes. Si los funcionarios, que hayan sido beneficiados con el pago de dicho carné, egresaran de la empresa antes del año de obtenido el mismo, las empresas tendrán el derecho de descontarlo de las liquidaciones por egreso que pudieran corresponder.

DECIMO SÉPTIMO: COMISIONES: I. COMISION DE TRABAJO CATEGORIAS : I. Las partes acuerdan la creación de una comisión de trabajo que tendrá como objetivo el analizar las nuevas categorías existentes en los centros de distribución y plantas de elaboración u otras cuyos cambios sustanciales de la realidad ameriten redefinición de tareas. Esta comisión comenzará a funcionar 180 días antes del vencimiento del presente convenio. II. Las partes acuerdan la creación de una Comisión para que analice la posibilidad de capacitar al personal del sector en conjunto con INEFOP.

DÉCIMO OCTAVO: Ratificación de Beneficios. Se ratifican los beneficios de los convenios anteriores, plasmándose a la brevedad en un acta complementaria la recopilación de los mismos.

DECIMO NOVENO: Régimen de descanso semanal. Las partes reafirman que el descanso semanal es de treinta y seis horas, sin perjuicio de ello pactan como régimen más beneficioso para el trabajador la posibilidad de acumulación cada dos semanas, de tal forma que en una semana el descanso sea de cuarenta y ocho horas y en la semana siguiente sea veinticuatro horas, para lo cual solicitarán la habilitación de la Inspección General del Trabajo y de la Seguridad Social (art, 4º del Dec. Ley 14.320), previa solicitud por escrito de parte del trabajador. En el mismo sentido y a solicitud escrita del trabajador, se podrá modificar el momento del goce del descanso intermedio, para lo cual solicitarán la habilitación de la Inspección General del Trabajo y de la Seguridad Social..

VIGÉSIMO: SALVAGUARDA. En caso de que el PBI no alcance al 2% en el año,durante la vigencia del convenio, las partes se obligan a reunirse en un plazo de 30 días a efectos de discutir los aspectos del convenio que estén afectados por esta situación.

VIGÉSIMO PRIMERO: Caducidad de los beneficios. Todos los beneficios establecidos en las cláusulas décima, décima tercera, décima cuarta, décima quinta y décima sexta del presente Convenio, caducarán al vencimiento del plazo establecido en la cláusula primera del presente Convenio.

VIGÉSIMO SEGUNDO: Cláusulas de Género. Las partes exhortan al cumplimiento de las siguientes Leyes de Género; 16045 de no discriminación por sexo; 17817 referente a xenofobia, racismo y toda forma de discriminación. Las partes de común acuerdo reafirman el principio de igualdad de oportunidades, trato y equidad en el trabajo, sin distinción o exclusión por motivos de sexo, raza, orientación sexual, credo u otras formas de discriminación, de acuerdo a las disposiciones legales vigentes (CIT 100, 101, 156 y declaración Socio laboral del Mercosur).

VIGÉSIMO TERCERO: Cláusulas de paz, de prevención y solución de conflictos.

1)- Cláusula de Paz Durante la vigencia del presente convenio las partes se obligan a no promover acciones que contradigan lo pactado ni a aplicar medidas de fuerza de ningún tipo por este motivo, salvo los reclamos que individual o colectivamente pudieran producirse por incumplimiento del mismo. FUECYS y los sindicatos de base pertenecientes a FUECYS se comprometen a no formular planteos de naturaleza salarial alguno, ni desarrollar acciones gremiales en tal sentido, a excepción de las medidas resueltas con carácter general por la central de trabajadores PIT-CNT o FUECYS.

Esta cláusula es de aplicación a todos los temas que integraron la negociación, así como a cualquier reivindicación y/o planteo de naturaleza salarial o de contenido económico.

La infracción a lo dispuesto en esta cláusula será causal de extinción anticipada del presente convenio.

2)- Prevención y solución de conflictos Siendo la voluntad de las partes prevenir cualquier conflicto, se acuerda que previo a la adopción de cualquier medida de carácter gremial, tanto las empresas como los trabajadores buscarán la solución ajustándose al siguiente procedimiento:

a) Cualquier situación conflictiva o que pudiera originar una situación conflictiva, será considerada en una instancia bipartita a nivel de empresa en un plazo máximo de 48 horas;

b) En caso de no llegarse a un acuerdo en dicho ámbito, se sustanciará el diferendo ante la DINATRA – MTSS;

c) De no lograrse tampoco un acuerdo en ese ámbito, se someterá el diferendo al consejo de salarios del grupo 10 sub grupo 18 con un plazo máximo de 72 horas a efectos de su análisis, consideración y búsqueda de una solución.

El incumplimiento del procedimieento establecido facultará a dar por rescindido el convenio.