Supermercados Devoto Piriápolis ocupados por el sindicato

Los dos locales Devoto en Piriápolis fueron ocupados por el sindicato de trabajdores de Supermercados y permanecerán “trancados” hasta las 18 horas, cuando se realice una Asamblea para decidir si la medida se levanta o se extiende hasta el final de la jornada. Desde las 10 horas de este domingo los locales Devoto de Av. Piria y Buenos Aires y la sucursal Rambla y Santiago Vázquez están “trancados” por trabajadores, que llegaron desde Montevideo y Canelones al balneario, en reclamo del cumplimiento del convenio colectivo, pago del presentismo y la instalación de una mesa de negociación con la empresa.

Gerardo Castro (foto), dirigente de Fuecys y Secretario general del sindicato de trabajadores de Geant, explicó a semanario La Prensa los motivos de la medida: “Estamos haciendo ocupaciones en los locales Devoto del este del país, debido a que venimos en un conflicto que lleva meses. Estamos reclamando a la Cadena Disco, que responde a capitales de Grupo Casino y Exito Colombia, el pago del presentismo de los feriados del 18 de julio y del 25 de agosto, que ha venido descontado a los trabajadores.

Cabe recordar que el presentimo de los supermercados asciende a $U 2.400, venimos negociando con la empresa para que lo pague; lamentablemente la empresa hasta último momento no quiso negociar con el sindicato, no valoró la mesa de negociación y no quiso firmar ningún convenio” afirmó el sindicalista.

“El no pago del presentismo no es algo nuevo; ya en en el año 2010 que se había firmado un convenio colectivo la empresa no cumplió descontando esta prima a los trabajadores por licencia o por estudio, o porque iban a hacer papanicolau, mamografías, donación de sangre, etc. Tuvimos que generar también este ámbito de movilizaciones y de lucha trancando locales para que la empresa, después de una instancia en el ministerio a fines del 2013, lo termine reconociendo y pagando.

A esto se le suma que a principios del 2014 se aprobó una Ley (19.161) de cuidados de maternidad y paternidad, donde los trabajadores que se acogían a esa ley, la empresa les descontaba el presentismo, cuando claramente en el convenio colectivo están contempladas todo ese tipo de leyes. Eso llevó a que, junto con el PIT CNT, nos movilizarámos el año pasado trancando el Disco de Punta del Este, llevando a ese balneario mas de 10 ómnibus llenos de trabajadores , para que la empresa “aflojara” y pagara el presentismo a todos los compañeros.

“Cabe destacar que también estamos reclamando por problemas en los locales, persecución sindical, acoso laboral, cambios de horarios arbitrarios, y eso lamentablemente la empresa tampoco lo quiere solucionar con el sindicato. Hace varios meses que estamos reuniéndonos intentando buscar una solución alternativa y todas las propuestas que presentamos a la empresa nos encontramos con una negativa total y cerrada” sostuvo Castro.

“Hemos hecho varios “trancazos” en Montevideo y ahora nos venimos al este porque la empresa sigue negando un ámbito de negociación y de solución a los temas de los trabajadores” indicó.

“Les pedimos a los vecinos y clientes que nos tengan paciencia, venimos a hacer estos trancazos en forma pacífica, que nos disculpen, pero lamentablemente la empresa no nos ha dejado otra alternativa que tomar estas medidas, dado que se cierra a una mesa de negociación real. Acá tenemos un problema político muy serio, donde la empresa no reconoce los ámbitos de negociación y en consecuencia no reconoce al sindicato” consignó Castro.

Es continuamente una lucha titánica contra la empresa que está atacando constantemente el tema del presentismo. Estamos buscando que la empresa entienda que la lucha no se va a detener hasta que no cambie su postura de no negociar con el sindicato.

Castro sostuvo que la medida que se está llevando adelante en Piriápolis contempla que los funcionarios de los locales se queden dentro de los locales trabajando y los compañeros de Montevideo y Canelones sean los que ejecutan los trancazos.

Policía se constituyó en el lugar

Funcionarias de Seccional 11ª de Piriápolis se constituyeron en el lugar de los hechos, Av. Piria y Buenos Aires, solo a los efectos de tomar conocimiento e interiorizarse de la situación.

Gerardo Debali – Semanario La Prensa

Publicado domingo 4 de enero de 2015 hora 12:33

Fotos: Semanario La Prensa