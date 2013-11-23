Super clásico: Nacional vs. Peñarol este domingo en el Centenario; se juegan mucho

Finalizó el clásico en el centenario:

NACIONAL 2 PEÑAROL 3

Van 36 minutos del primer tiempo: Peñarol le gana a Nacional 2 a 1

Por Héctor Martínez para semanario La Prensa.- Este domingo 24 de noviembre todas las miradas de la afición deportiva apuntan al Centenario, donde desde las 17 hs. se estará jugando el super clásico uruguayo entre tricolores y aurinegros. Daniel Fedorczuk será el árbitro del partido.

Nacional viene de superar en Melo a un rival que siempre se hace fuerte y complica como local, el 4 a 1 ante Cerro Largo es un buen indicio previo al clásico. El equipo de Rodolfo Arruabarrena aprovecho el traspié de River Plate que como local empato 2 a 2 ante Sud América y de esa forma el bolso es único escolta de Danubio (que derroto a Racing como visitante 2 a 0) que lidera el campeonato con 26 puntos, a dos viene el equipo del Parque Central.

Los tricolores tuvieron un gran apronte el fin de semana pasado, no tanto por lo mostrado futbolísticamente hablando sino que más bien por los goles, Iván Alonso hizo tres y es de temer para el arco que defenderá Juan Castillo. A su vez el gol convertido por Alexander Medina en su vuelta al primer equipo tricolor, es un buen indicio para el “Vasco” y Medina hasta último momento por su historial clásico y por su gol en la fecha pasada, estará en la cabeza de Arruabarrena metiendo presión para formar parte al menos de la lista de concentrados.

La mala en Nacional es la expulsión que recibió ante Cerro Largo Juan Manuel Díaz, el lateral no estará en el gran partido del domingo y todo apunta para que el juvenil Maximiliano Moreira ocupe su lugar.

Los tricolores estarán obligados a mirar de reojo lo que pase el día sábado entre Danubio y River Plate en el Estadio Jardines del Hipódromo. Si Danubio deja puntos en su partido y el domingo Nacional le gana a Peñarol, el equipo del Parque Central estaría llegando a lo más alto del Torneo Apertura.

El equipo tricolor no esta confirmado pero todo indica que jugaran: Jorge Bava; Pablo Álvarez, Guillermo De los Santos, Andrés Scotti, Maximiliano Moreira, Maximiliano Calzada, Diego Arismendi, Álvaro Fernández, Ignacio González, Richard Porta e Iván Alonso.

En la otra vereda, el aurinegro se prepara para encarar su gran final de este año, el premio consuelo, ya que la mala campaña en este Torneo hace que el equipo de Jorge Goncalvez deba apuntar todas sus municiones a ganar este partido ante Nacional.

Peñarol viene de ganarle a Fenix 2 a 1 con goles de Carlos Nuñez y Jonathan Rodríguez. La gran novedad aparece por el lado de Marcelo Zalayeta que estará en el banco de suplentes, consecuencia de los flojos partidos que ha tenido en este último tiempo, y que el mismo jugador ha sido autocrítico consigo mismo y ha reconocido.

Será un partido clave para definir el futuro del técnico en el club, si el manya no gana el domingo, se le hará bastante “pesada” a Goncalvez su continuidad al frente de la institución. Peñarol no se juega nada en cuanto a títulos, pero a la vez la renovación de contratos y continuidad de muchos jugadores en el mirasol va a depender del rendimiento en el partido ante Nacional. Todo indica que la gran baja en el elenco aurinegro será la de Carlos Nuñez, quien se retiro sentido en el encuentro ante Fenix y que tampoco llegaría para jugar el gran partido del domingo.

El aurinegro esta prácticamente confirmado y todo indica que los que saldran a la cancha a enfrentar al tradicional rival serán:

Juan Castillo; Baltasar Silva, Joe Bizera, Damián Macaluso, Emiliano Albin; Marcel Novick, Sebastián Píriz, Mauro Fernández, Luis Aguiar, Pacheco y Jonathan Rodríguez.

Darío Rodríguez (rehabilitación del desgarro) y Gabriel Leyes (esguince de rodilla) son bajas ya definidas previo al clásico.

Con un Estadio Centenario repleto se estará jugando este gran partido por la duodécima fecha del Torneo Apertura. En este caso el local será Nacional y eso hará que el Estadio luzca en colores rojo, azul y blanco.

Daniel Fedorczuk, será el juez del Nacional-Peñarol, del próximo domingo a las 17.00 horas en el Estadio Centenario. Será su segundo clásico a nivel oficial, el primero fue empate 0:0 por el Torneo Apertura, el pasado 11 de noviembre de 2012. A su vez el Colegio de Árbitros designó a los asistentes Marcelo Costa y Gustavo Maggiolo.

Detalles 12ª fecha del Apertura

El fin de semana se jugará la 12ª Fecha del Torneo Apertura. Se jugarán seis partidos el sábado 23, el encuentro Danubio – River Plate será televisado. El domingo se disputarán dos encuentros, por la mañana Rentistas – Defensor Sporting y a las 17 se jugará el clásico Nacional – Peñarol y ambos encuentros serán televisados.

12ª Fecha

Sábado 23 De Noviembre

El Tanque Sisley – Racing

Estadio: Campeones Olímpicos, Florida

Hora: 17:00

Árbitro: Fernando Cabrera

Asistentes: Nicolás Taran e Igor Moreira

4° Árbitro: Marcelo Gomez

Fénix – Liverpool

Estadio: Parque Capurro

Hora: 17:00

Árbitro: Fernando Falce

Asistentes: Gabriel Popovits y Horacio Ferreiro

4° Árbitro: Pablo Bentacor

Miramar Misiones – Cerro Largo

Estadio: Méndez Piana

Hora: 17:00

Árbitro: Oscar Rojas

Asistentes: Carlos Pastorino y Mauricio Ituarte

4° Árbitro: Yimmy Alvarez

Danubio – River Plate

Estadio: Jardines Del Hipódromo

Hora: 17:00 (T.V.)

Árbitro: Javier Bentancor

Asistentes: Miguel Nievas y Richard Trinidad

4° Árbitro: Andres Martinez

Sud América – Wanderers

Estadio: Castro Martínez

Hora: 17:00

Árbitro: Christian Ferreira

Asistentes: Mauricio Espinosa y Sergio Freire

4° Árbitro: Federico Lovesio

Juventud – Cerro

Estadio: Parque Artigas

Hora: 17:00

Árbitro: Dario Ubriaco

Asistentes: Juan Guevara y Javier Castro

4° Árbitro: Pablo Alvez

Domingo 24 De Noviembre

Rentistas – Defensor Sporting

Estadio: Complejo Rentistas.

Hora: 10:15 (T.V.)

Árbitro: Daniel Rodriguez

Asistentes: Robert Muniz y Sebastian Silvera

4° Árbitro: Diego Riveiro

Nacional – Peñarol

Estadio: Centenario

Hora: 17:00 (T.V.)

Árbitro: Daniel Fedorczuk

Asistentes: Marcelo Costa y Gustavo Maggiolo

4° Árbitro: Oscar Rojas

Clásico en Paz

En la sede de la Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol y convocada en forma conjunta por AUF y el Ministerio del Interior, se llevó a cabo una conferencia de Prensa destinada a enviar un mensaje claro a la sociedad en su conjunto sobre la necesidad de tener una fiesta deportiva pacífica el domingo 24 cuando jueguen Nacional y Peñarol el partido de la 12ª. fecha del Torneo Apertura.

El Sr. Vicepresidente de la Asociación Uruguaya de Fútbol Esc. Miguel Sejas, recibió al Sr. Subsecretario Lic. Jorge Vázquez y a los Presidentes de los Clubes Nacional y Peñarol, Ec. Eduardo Ache y Juan P. Damiani.

El Esc. Miguel Sejas abrió la parte oratoria manifestando el interés de la Asociación en colaborar desde todos los ángulos posibles a una buena realización del evento clásico.

Dijo que la Asociación estaba para apoyar a los Clubes y en este caso a Nacional y Peñarol para que todo se desarrolle con normalidad y los uruguayos, -sean espectadores presenciales o televisivos – disfruten de un partido con historia de gran convocatoria.

El Lic. J. Vázquez por su parte, resaltó la importancia de que el clásico sea en paz y que es vital la cooperación de los clubes. “En los últimos días recibimos un clima preocupante con la posibilidad de que hayan incidentes, eso empezó a trascender y nos comunicamos con las partes. Nosotros creemos que un partido de fútbol con esas amenazas no debe jugarse. Por eso nos pusimos a trabajar con los presidentes y la gente de las instituciones, quienes mostraron la mejor de las buenas voluntades para que esto se desarrolle en un clima de tranquilidad y paz, sin incidentes”, dijo.

El Presidente de Nacional Ec. Eduardo Ache se refirió a que los buenos hinchas van al fútbol los que no lo son, los violentos, no deben tener cabida. “Esto es deporte y queremos una fiesta, los violentos no vayan”.

El Presidente de Peñarol dijo, “no quiero pulmones queremos hinchas en el fútbol, que vuelvan las familias, para eso estamos acá y trabajamos juntos para erradicar de las canchas a los que no quieren el fútbol”.

Posteriormente contestaron algunas consultas específicas sobre la normativa de seguridad determinada para el partido.

I – SE PODRÁ INGRESAR CON LOS SIGUIENTES OBJETOS:

a) Radio portátil con pilas chicas (AA – AAA)

b) En caso de lluvia, paraguas sin punta.

c) Bombos, tambores o redoblantes con lonja transparente.

d) Banderas de hasta 2 mts. x 1 mt. con caño de plástico flexible de diámetro no mayor a 1 cm. (hueco y que no tenga las extremidades tapadas). Las Banderas tampoco podrán adherirse entre sí para formar una más grande.

II – NO PODRÁ INGRESARSE CON LOS SIGUIENTES ELEMENTOS:

a) Botellas de cualquier tipo y tamaño.

b) Cantimploras.

c) Termo y mate.

d) Rollos de papel, serpentinas, diarios, revistas, cuadernos, ni ningún tipo de papel.

e) Fuegos artificiales y bengalas.

f) Mochilas, bolsos, carteras, portafolios.

g) Bebidas de cualquier tipo y clase.

III – OTRAS MEDIDAS PREVENTIVAS DE SEGURIDAD:

Se efectuará registro personal a todos los que ingresen, controles de espirómetro, no permitiéndose el ingreso de personas que superen los 0,50 grs. de alcohol por litro de sangre.

No se permitirá el ingreso de personas que estén promoviendo desórdenes.

Se recomienda concurrir con antelación para evitar aglomeraciones en las puertas.