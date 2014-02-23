Sudamericano de Cross en Asunción: Aldana Sabatel y Santiago Casco salvaron la “plata”

Aldana Sabatel y Santiago Casco le salvaron la “plata” a la delegación celeste que participó esta mañana en el Sudamericano de Cross Country en Asunción. Una gran actuación de la fernandina Aldana Sabatel le permitió conquistar la medalla de plata en Juveniles, única presea celeste en actuaciones individuales, mientras que el piriapolense Santiago Casco fue el mejor uruguayo en Mayores terminando 6º en la General, siendo fundamental para que los uruguayos se quedaran con la medalla de plata por equipos. Uruguay conquistó dos medallas de bronce en juveniles femenino y menores masculino. (fotos gentileza Marcelo Szwarcfiter)

Todas las competencias se realizaron en la mañana de este domingo, culminando el Sudamericano a las 19 horas con la entrega de trofeos por equipo y la ceremonia de clausura.

Aldana Sabatel medalla de plata

La joven atleta fernandina, corredora del Campus de Maldonado, sigue demostrando su gran momento al conquistar nuevamente una medalla en un campeonato internacional. Esta vez fue en Paraguay al obtener la medalla de plata en su categoría, convirtiéndose en vicecampeona sudamericana de la especialidad.

Sobre un recorrido de 6 kilómetros dispuesto para las damas Juveniles, Aldana Sabatel se colocó en el segundo lugar venciendo a atletas de todo el continente con un tiempo de 22’05 siendo superada únicamente por la peruana Laydi Curasi, que se quedó con el oro.

Lorena Sosa y Aldana Machado, mejores Damas uruguayas en sus categorías

En Femenino Mayores 8 K Lorena Sosa de Maldonado fue la mejor uruguaya en la General, ocupando el puesto 11 superando a la reconocida atleta celeste María Laura Bazallo (14), a Cecilia Cabrera (15), Katherin Cardozo (17), Ana Laura Méndez (19) y Amparo Pampín(21).

En Menores Femenino 4 K la fernandina Aldana Machado fue la mejor uruguaya ocupando el puesto 13 en la General.

Santiago Casco 6º; el mejor uruguayo

El atleta piriapolense Santiago Casco fue el mejor uruguayo en la categoría Mayores 12 K culminando 6º en la General, siendo clave su ubicación junto a la de Martín Cuestas (9) y Santiago Godoy (10) para que el equipo uruguayo lograra la medalla de plata desplazando a los peruanos al tercer escalón del podio.

Los atletas celestes que se consagraron vicecampeones sudamericanos por equipo son: Santiago Casco (6), Martín Cuestas (9), Santiago Godoy (10), Andrés Zamora (11) y Nicolás Cuestas (13) y Pablo Gardiol (14).

En menores masculinos 4 K el fernandino Mariano Moreira fue el mejor uruguayo ubicado, ocupando el puesto 9.

Las primeras 10 en Juveniles Femenino

01 102 Curasi Laydi 20/08/1995 PER 21.42.37

02 133 Sabatel Aldana 10/01/1996 URU 22.05.32

03 104 Lozano Sunilda 12/07/1996 PER 22.22.90

04 105 Palacios Hetaria 19/10/1996 PER 22.45.34

05 44 PAdilla Rodriguez Marbel 21/07/1995 COL 22.53.37

06 103 Escobar Evelyn 27/12/1996 PER 23.10.28

07 16 De Campos Silva Ana Karolyne 01/03/1997 BRA 23.19.73

08 35 Calfilaf María Jose 03/02/1996 CHI 23.27.70

09 52 Tisalema Katherine 28/7 /1996 ECU 23.40.60

10 18 Silva Almeida Feitosa Ana Paula 28/12/1996 BRA 23.48.44

Clasificación General Mayores 12 K

01 24 Bezerra Da Silva Wellington 19/06/1988 BRA 37.11.66

02 46 Peña Cabrera Javier Andres 23/01/1988 COL 37.32.59

03 54 Segundo Jami 12/05/1986 ECU 37.47.95

04 25 De Jesus Santos Eliezer 27/10/1974 BRA 37.59.21

05 28 De Souza Fabiano Valerio 13/07/1988 BRA 38.08.82

06 140 Casco Santiago 29/10/1984 URU 38.21.69

07 112 Machacuay Raul 18/02/1983 PER 38.23.29

08 27 Rocha Peres Allison 05/03/1990 BRA 38.30.46

09 141 Cuestas Martin 08/12/1986 URU 38.30.92

10 144 Godoy Santiago 28/03/1989 URU 38.50.03

11 145 Zamora Andres 13/04/1983 URU 38.59.27

12 113 Orellana Yerson 05/01/1993 PER 39.04.25

13 142 Cuestas Nicolas 08/12/1986 URU 39.09.26

14 143 Gardiol Pablo 30/01/1980 URU 40.00.11

15 110 Champi Rene 18/08/1991 PER 40.02.77

16 111 Jimenez Franklin 11/09/1984 PER 40.05.83

17 26 Firmo De Moura Carlos Alexandre 29/4 /1984 BRA 40.19.27

18 80 Cabrera Cabrera Jorge 25/08/1981 PAR 40.20.60

19 82 Elizeche Orlando Javier 03/06/1987 PAR 40.48.02

20 81 Duarte Ledesma Pedro Leonardo 18/01/1985 PAR 40.53.00

21 83 Garay Penayo Pedro Wilfrido 20/05/1982 PAR 41.55.08

22 78 Ayala Sanchez Derlis Ramon 07/01/1990 PAR 42.02.61

23 79 Benitez Raul Vicente 26/06/1994 PAR 45.53.36

99 84 Gonzalez Servian Carlos Alejandro 19/08/1991 PAR ABAND.

Cronograma del Sudamericano de Cross Country

07.30: 12 km Hombres Mayores

08.25: 8 km Mujeres Mayores

08.25: 8 Km Hombres Juveniles

09:10: 6 km Hombres Menores

09.10: 6 Km Mujeres Juveniles

09:55: 4 Km Mujeres Menores

10:25: Premiación

19:00: Cena y Entrega de Trofeo por equipo y Clausura

Semanario La Prensa

Fotos: Marcelo Szwarcfiter

Publicado domingo 23 de febrero hora 13:38