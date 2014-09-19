Sudamericano Sub 20 Preolímpico: La celeste eligió Maldonado para jugar la serie

El lunes 29 de setiembre se realizará el lanzamiento y sorteo del fixture del XXVII Campeonato Sudamericano “Juventudes de América”, clasificatorio para los Juegos Olímpicos Río 2016, Mundial de Nueva Zelanda 2015 y Juegos Panamericanos. La actividad se realizará en el Hipódromo Nacional de Maroñas a las 20:15.-
El Sudamericano Sub-20 se disputará por tercera vez en Uruguay y tendrá como sedes los departamentos de Colonia, Maldonado y Montevideo. El certamen se desarrollará entre enero y febrero del 2015 y la primera jornada será el miércoles 14 de enero en Colonia por el Grupo A.
Una buena noticia para los fernandinos es que Uruguay eligió jugar en Maldonado, por lo tanto los aficionados locales tenemos la obligación de llenar el Campus cada vez que juegue la celeste. El gran desafío celeste es sin duda volver a los Juegos Olímpicos, después de la magra actuación en Londres 2012, competencia a la que regresamos después de 84 años.
Semanario La Prensa ya es Mundialista y ahora, desde la zona oeste, vamos también por convertirnos en el semanario Olímpico de Maldonado. Falta menos de un par de años para la máxima competencia deportiva a nivel mundial, y si todo marcha como esperamos estaremos acompañando a nuestros atletas en los Juegos Olímpicos, mas aún si los pibes celestes nos dan una alegría en fútbol y nos llevan a Río 2016.
Desarrollo del certamen Sudamericano
Las diez selecciones de Conmebol se distribuirán en dos sedes siendo cabezas de serie Argentina en Colonia y Brasil en Maldonado. Jugarán todos contra todos en una sola rueda. El grupo A se jugará en el Estadio Supicci de la ciudad de Colonia y el grupo B en el Estadio Domingo Burgueño de Maldonado.
Así como Argentina y Brasil están emparejados y serán cabeza de serie, Uruguay está emparejado con Paraguay. Ambos serán la línea dos de cada serie así definido por el Departamento de Competencias de la CONMEBOL.
La Selección “Celeste” ha optado por disputar la serie de Maldonado y así lo comunicó logrando la preferencia como organizador del torneo. En consecuencia la Selección de Paraguay jugará en Colonia. Las restantes parejas que irán a sorteo son: Colombia – Ecuador | Chile – Perú | Bolivia – Venezuela, determinándose en el sorteo su sede y ubicación en la serie.
La primera fase del torneo terminará el viernes 23 de enero. Los tres primeros países de cada grupo clasifican a un hexagonal final que se jugará a partir del lunes 26 de enero en Montevideo. Uno de los escenarios de las 5 jornadas triples será el Estadio Centenario. Resta definirse un estadio más para compartir la disputa de los 15 partidos en dos lugares distintos.
Las selecciones que culminen en las cuatro primeras posiciones finales, clasificarán al Mundial Sub-20 de Nueva Zelanda, que se jugará del 30 de mayo al 20 de junio. La selección que se corone con el título sudamericano, clasificará directamente al Torneo de Fútbol Masculino de los Juegos Olímpicos de Río que se jugará desde el 3 hasta el 19 de agosto de 2016. El que finalice segundo jugará un play off intercontinental con el 3º. clasificado del Preolímpico de la CONCACAF generándose una instancia más entre ambos, para lograr el cupo a los Juegos Olímpicos.
Cabe remarcar que en caso que la selección de Brasil, culmine primera o segunda, habilita a una clasificación directa o play off para competir en los JJOO de Río 2016, a quien se ubique en la 2ª. o 3ª. posición al final del certamen. Los clasificados tercero, cuarto, quinto y sexto clasificarán al Torneo de Fútbol masculino de los Juegos Panamericanos de Toronto de 2015.El torneo sub 20 se disputa desde 1954. Uruguay ha ganado este torneo siete veces: 1954, 1958, 1964, 1975, 1977, 1979 y 1981. Brasil es el país que más ha ganado este torneo, conquistando el trofeo en 11 oportunidades. El último certamen disputado en Argentina en 2013 lo ganó Colombia.
Nuestro país ha sido anfitrión en dos oportunidades: 1979 y 2003. En la primera de ellas fue campeón mientras que en la segunda ocasión, el ganador fue Argentina.
GRUPO A
GRUPO B
Argentina
Brasil
Paraguay
Uruguay
3
3
4
4
5
5
Amistosos de Uruguay preparatorios para el Sudamericano
Continuando la preparación de la selección sub-20 para el Sudamericano y Preolímpico que se disputará en Uruguay entre enero y febrero de 2015, los dirigidos por Fabián Coito jugarán ante Perú, su noveno y décimo partido amistoso.
El lunes 22 de setiembre, las sub-20 de Uruguay y Perú se enfrentarán en el Parque Saroldi como preliminar del partido de primera división entre River Plate y Fénix. El miércoles 24 a las 16.00 h se jugará la revancha en el Parque Capurro.
Titulares y suplentes del último amistoso ante Perú en Lima, disputado en agosto, que la celeste empató 1 a 1.
