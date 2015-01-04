Subprefecto Méndez: “Navegantes de kayak deben pedir autorización para salir al mar”

Instó a bañarse en zonas con servicio de guardavidas

El Subprefecto de Piriápolis, C/F Mauricio Méndez, en dialogo con semanario La Prensa, instó a bañistas y navegantes de embarcaciones menores a tomar las debidas precauciones en el momento de entrar al mar. En cuanto a los primeros recomienda que los baños de mar se tomen en zonas cubiertas con servicio de guardavidas, mientras que los navegantes de kayak y otras embarcaciones menores, deben pasar por Subprefectura, regularizar su situación y pedir autorización cada vez que van a salir a navegar.

Varias intervenciones de Subprefectura el sábado

La jornada del sábado 3 de enero fue trágica y complicada para Piriápolis, constatándose una persona fallecida por ahogamiento en aguas de Punta Negra. Se trata de Roberto Raymondo Napolitano, de 47 años de edad.

Este desafortunado episodio, se sumó a otras intervenciones de Subprefectura de Piriápolis relacionados a incidentes con kayak y también rescates exitosos de personas a cargo de la Brigada de Guardavidas.

Dos kayak y sus tripulantes fueron rescatados con éxito en la zona de Ocean Park y Punta Negra. Por otra parte, tres personas, un matrimonio y una niña, que se bañaban en aguas de playa mansa de Punta Colorada fueron auxiliadas y rescatadas sanas y salvas por el guardavidas de turno, cuando se encontraban en una situación muy comprometida en el agua.

Hombre ahogado en Punta Negra

El Subprefecto Mauricio Méndez (foto) se refirió en primera instancia al trágico hecho ocurrido en la zona de Punta Negra, inmediaciones del parador Moonlights: “Próximo a las 15 horas se tomó conocimiento, a través de una llamada al servicio de emergencia 911, que una persona había perecido en las aguas de Punta Negra hacia el este” comenzó diciendo Méndez.

“Se dispuso la salida de una moto náutica hacia el lugar, mientras que los guardavidas que estaban próximos a la zona también concurrieron. Se trataba de una persona de 47 años, oriunda de la zona de Canelones”. Semanario La Prensa pudo saber que el guardavidas intentó reanimar a la persona pero ya no había nada que hacer.

El Subprefecto explicó que el hombre”se bañaba junto a su señora cuando en determinado momento, debido a las características del día en el cual había mucho mar de fondo y rompientes, habrían tenido dificultades; la mujer pudo salir, pero el esposo fue arrastrado por la corriente no logrando superar las dificultades pereciendo en el agua”

Una unidad de emergencia médico móvil se constituyó en el lugar y constató el fallecimiento de la persona. Intervino la Jueza de turno, la cual dispuso la concurrencia del forense, para luego proceder a entregar el cuerpo a los familiares.

Méndez señaló que “hay que entender que la caseta mas próxima de guardavidas se encuentra a unos 700 metros. El sector donde murió el hombre es una zona sin cobertura de servicio de guardavidas, incluso hay un cartel que está ubicado sobre la duna que indica y advierte justamente sobre esa situación”

“Indudablemente estamos ante un hecho trágico del cual tenemos que sacar determinadas conclusiones en cuanto a la recomendación de siempre a las personas para que al tomar un baño de mar lo hagan en zonas que cuenten con el servicio de guardavidas, ya que los tiempos para la respuesta en este tipo de casos es fundamental”

Embarcaciones menores deben dar aviso a Subprefectura

Mauricio Méndez hizo hincapié sobre las embarcaciones menores, especialmente los kayak, ya que la gran mayoría de los navegantes de estas embarcaciones no dan aviso a Subprefectura de su salida al mar, generando serios inconvenientes a la fuerza pública.

Otra recomendación está dirigida a la navegación, dijo Méndez. Hoy (sábado) hemos tenido diferentes incidentes relacionados con las embarcaciones menores, kayak, donde la gente en muchos casos es imprudente, salen con mas personas de las que puede soportar la embarcación y sin dar aviso a Subprefectura de su salida.

Esta situación no nos permite hacer las debidas recomendaciones o no habilitarlos a salir cuando hay condiciones de tiempo como la de este sábado, con rompiente de ola y el mar de fondo, que no es lo ideal para este tipo de embarcaciones.

La recomendación es que se comuniquen, que pasen por Subprefectura, ellos tienen que regularizar la situación de sus embarcaciones, y solicitar autorización para salir, donde además se les indica en que zona lo pueden hacer.

Hoy tuvimos dos situaciones con kayac, donde las personas si bien en estos casos lograron salir a la costa, indudablemente esto puede terminar en hechos trágicos.

Entonces pedimos que den aviso a Subprefectura, porque si no lo hacen no nos permite hacer ningún tipo de control o de aconsejar que no naveguen en la zona con ese tipo de embarcación.

Nosotros estábamos habilitando hoy a navegar solo en bahía (de Piriápolis) por las características que presenta esta zona en cuanto a la protección de las embarcaciones.

La jurisdicción que atiende Subprefectura es extensa y la gente utiliza distintos puntos para salir a navegar y a veces nos genera inconvenientes para poder atender en forma simultánea diversas situaciones como se dieron hoy (sábado), sostuvo el jerarca.

Tuvimos dos intervenciones,una en Punta Negra y otra en Ocean Park, donde las personas pudieron salir, pero se trataba de embarcaciones que no estaban despachadas y que tenían mas personas a bordo de las que permite la embarcación” subrayó Méndez.

EMERGENCIAS EN EL MAR 106

Recordamos los números de teléfono para reportar emergencias en el mar y zonas de playas:

106 – Emergencias

4432 2518 – Subprefectura de Piriápolis

