Soledad Silveyra: “Osvaldo Laport fue el mejor actor con quien trabajé”

La actriz argentina Soledad Silveyra fue una de las figuras homenajeadas en el 9º festival “Piriápolis de Película” en reconocimiento a sus 48 años de trayectoria.

Finalizado el acto de premiación, la protagonista de “Lorna Cocker” dialogó con semanario La Prensa, refiriéndose en primer término al reconocimiento que le hizo el festival : “No considero que merezca ningún homenaje por mi carrera en cine, mas bien soy teatrera y televisiva, pero sí por mis 48 años de profesión. He trabajado mucho, así que lo acepto, sin ningún problema.

Sobre su visita al balneario, “Solita”, reflexionó: “Es un placer enorme poder estar en Piriápolis, balneario al que he venido muchas veces cuando era niña, y al que voy a volver, pero ahora con mis nietas» aseguró la actriz

Silveyra se refirió asimismo a la muestra audiovisual, afirmando: «Me siento muy feliz de poder compartir este festival que me da la posibilidad de reencontrarme con tantos amigos de distintos países, y poder celebrar esta unión latinoamericana por sobre todas las cosas»

«Solita» no dejó pasar la oportunidad para saludar al mandatario uruguayo, José Mujica, por quien dijo sentir una gran admiración. “Quiero felicitarlos públicamente por el presidente maravilloso que tienen, porque además de presidente es un poeta” aseguró la actriz.

¿Tu opinión sobre la televisión argentina?

Me preocupa un poco, se está haciendo mucha ficción, pero hay trabajo que es lo que importa. Estoy contenta, no me puedo quejar, mas que nada por mis compañeros de profesión» subrayó.

La “Tinellimanía”

Tinelli es un hombre que existe y que sabe hacer muy bien su show. Hoy de alguna manera, aunque por poquito, le está ganando a la ficción. Pero no tengo nada en contra de Tinelli, nada» sentenció «Solita»

¿Estarías en “Bailando por un sueño”?

Si estuviera bien de la rodilla tal vez sí, aunque creo que ya se me pasó la época del baile.

Tu presente y futuro en la televisión

Sigo haciendo televisión en Buenos Aires, estoy con el teatro y voy a estar en Mar del Plata. El 11 de agosto y hasta fin de mes voy a Nueva York a inundarme de Woody Allen, porque voy a hacer una obra de este actor.

¿De todas las tiras que has hecho, con cual te quedás?

Con varias, gracias a Dios, pero de la última década me quedo con dos personajes, el de “Vidas Robadas”, donde pudimos tratar en Buenos Aires el tráfico de personas, tema que la gente desconocía y que gracias a ese unitario los televidentes pudieron conocer la problemática, y el último que estoy haciendo que es “Lorna Cocker”, que es un personaje de una actriz porno que la adoro perdidamente.

¿Y de los actores?

“Con el uruguayo… Osvaldo Laport… pero que no me escuchen de la otra orilla (risas). A Osvaldo lo quiero mucho, me parece un gran trabajador, un tipo muy sensible y muy uruguayo, los mejores mates del mundo los tiene él” concluyó Soledad Silveyra, dándole paso a varios admiradores que la aguardaban en el hall del Argentino Hotel para tomarse fotos con la actriz.

Gerardo Debali – semanario La Prensa

Publicado 24 de agosto 2012 hora 19:09

Fotos semanario La Prensa