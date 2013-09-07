Show de goles de la 15ª fecha de Eliminatorias con el gran triunfo celeste en Lima. Velázquez y Silva se suman al plantel desde el domingo

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/suarez1.jpg

Con una gran actuación colectiva y un Luis Suárez iluminado, Uruguay derrotó a Perú 2 a 1 en encuentro que se disputó en el Estadio Nacional de Lima por la 15a fecha de las Eliminatorias.

Uruguay comenzó ganando con un gol de Suárez de penal en el primer tiempo. En la segunda mitad, el salteño volvió a convertir, y Farfán descontó faltando seis minutos.

Transcurrida una nueva etapa de las Eliminatorias, Uruguay quedó con 19 puntos en el quinto lugar, detrás de Ecuador (21), Chile (24) Colombia y Argentina (26).

El próximo martes a las 19:00h en el estadio Centenario, los dirigidos por Oscar Tabárez se enfrentarán a Colombia en Montevideo. Debido a la acumulación de dos tarjetas amarillas, Diego Lugano y Diego Godín no podrán ser tenidos en cuenta por el entrenador.

Velázquez y Silva convocados El Cuerpo Técnico de la selección nacional convocó a los futbolistas Emiliano Velázquez (Danubio) y Gastón Silva (Defensor Sporting) para incorporarse al plantel de la selección que enfrentará a Colombia el próximo martes a las 19:00h en el Estadio Centenario. Velázquez y Silva se presentarán en la jornada de mañana, domingo 8 de setiembre, en el Complejo de la AUF a las 10:30h para realizar el primer entrenamiento y permanecer concentrados junto al plantel. Están descartados para el encuentro ante Colombia los defensas titulares, Diego Godín y Lugano por recibir la segunda tarjeta amarilla ante Perú. Por su parte, Diego Forlán, con esguince de tobillo, está practicamente descartado para el partido del martes ante los cafeteros. En la defensa, el maestro Tabárez deberá definir quienes sustituirán a los titulares. Scotti, José María Jiménez, Martín Cáceres. Ardua tarea para el maestro ante una nueva final que se viene para Uruguay, que de ganar como local dará otro paso gigante rumbo a Brasil 2014.

Perú 1 – 2 Uruguay

Día: Viernes 6 de setiembre

Horario: 21:30h (23:30h de Uruguay)

Estadio: Nacional (Lima)

Árbitro: Patricio Losteau (Argentina)

Asistentes: Hernán Maidana y Juan Pablo Belatti (Argentina)

Amarillas: 15′ Diego Lugano (URU), 45’+2′ Diego Godín (URU), 50′ Edinson Cavani, 59’ Luis Advincula (PER), 90’ Jefferson Farfan (PER)

Roja: 45’ Víctor Yotún (PER)

Goles: 42′ y 67′ Luis Suárez (URU), 84’ Jefferson Farfan (PER)

Equipo titular de Uruguay

1) Fernando Muslera

16) Maximiliano Pereira

2) Diego Lugano

3) Diego Godín

22) Martín Cáceres (82′ Jorge Fucile)

5) Walter Gargano (70′ Álvaro González)

17) Egidio Arévalo Ríos

7) Cristian Rodríguez

10) Diego Forlán (25′ Christian Stuani)

21) Edinson Cavani

9) Luis Suárez

DT: Oscar Tabárez

Suplentes

12) Juan Castillo

23) Martín Silva

4) Jorge Fucile

6) José María Giménez

8) Álvaro Fernández

11) Álvaro Pereira

13) Christian Stuani

14) Nicolás Lodeiro

15) Diego Pérez

18) Gastón Ramírez

19) Andrés Scotti

20) Álvaro González

Perú

1) Raúl Fernández

13) Luis Advincula (65’ Jhoel Herrera)

15) Christian Ramos

2) Alberto Rodríguez

19) Víctor Yotum

10) Jefferson Farfán

16) Josepmir Ballón (45’ Juan Vargas)

20) Luis Ramírez (66’ Cristopher Hurtado)

8) Rinaldo Cruzado

14) Claudio Pizarro

9) Paolo Guerrero

Detalles y resultados de la 15ª fecha

Viernes 6 de setiembre

Colombia 1 – 0 Ecuador

Estadio: Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla

Gol: 31’ James Rodríguez (C)

Árbitro: Heber Lopes (Bra)

Asistentes: Marcio Santiago y Marcelo Van Gasse (Bra)

4° Árbitro: Leandro Vuaden (Bra)

Paraguay 4 – 0 Bolivia

Estadio: Defensores del Chaco, Asunción

Goles: 17’ Jonathan Fabbro (P), 47’ Roque Santa Cruz (P), 81’ Richard Ortiz (P), 84’ Gustavo Gómez (P)

Árbitro: Víctor Carrillo (Per)

Asistentes: Jonny Bossio y César Escano (Per)

4° Árbitro: Manuel Garay (Per)

Chile 3 – 0 Venezuela

Estadio: Nacional, Santiago

Goles: 10′ Eduardo Vargas (C), 30′ Marcos González (C), 84′ Arturo Vidal (C)

Árbitro: Sandro Ricci (Bra)

Asistentes: Alessandro Matos (Bra) y Emerson Carvalho (Bra)

4° Árbitro: Pericles Cortez (Bra)

Perú 1 – 2 Uruguay

Estadio: Nacional, Lima

Goles: 42′ y 67′ Luis Suárez (U), 84′ Jefferson Farfan (P)

Árbitro: Patricio Loustau (Arg)

Asistentes: Hernán Maidana y Juan Belatti (Arg)

4° Árbitro: Mauro Vigliano (Arg)

16ª fecha Martes 10 de setiembre Bolivia – Ecuador Uruguay – Colombia Venezuela – Perú Paraguay – Argentina