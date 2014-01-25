Semanario La Prensa hizo posible que, desde Argentina, una familia reconociera y recuperara artículos que les habían robado en Piriápolis

“La fuerza de la comunicación” como lo expresa nuestro “slogan” no es solo una frase hecha. Gracias a Semanario La Prensa una familia argentina pudo reconocer, desde la vecina orilla, y recuperar posteriormente, efectos de su propiedad que les habían sustraído al ser víctimas de un robo en Piriápolis, cuando pasaban sus vacaciones de verano en una casa de alquiler del balneario.
El excelente trabajo que viene realizando la Brigada de Hurtos de la Seccional 11º de Piriápolis atrapando a una infinidad de delincuentes que han perpetrado robos en el balneario y la rápida difusión de la noticia a través de semanario La Prensa permitió a esta familia, que ya había regresado a su país, hacerse nuevamente de los artículos de su propiedad que “amigos de lo ajeno” les habían robado.
La familia pudo recuperar una computadora notebook, cámaras profesionales, bolsos, perfumes y pendrive, entre otros, efectos perdidos en un robo perpetrado el 15 de enero próximo pasado.
Publicamos a continuación la siguiente carta de reconocimiento y agradecimiento que ha llegado a nuestra mesa de redacción manifestando y destacando tanto el trabajo del personal de la Seccional 11ª de Piriápolis como la eficiencia del trabajo periodístico de semanario La Prensa.
Agradecemos este gesto que tanto a semanario La Prensa, como damos por descontado también lo será para la Brigada de Hurtos, nos alienta a seguir trabajando y esforzándonos, para superarnos día a día, en favor de toda la comunidad.
Recibimos y publicamos:
Buenas tardes
A traves de este medio , quiero saludar , y dar a conocer dos reconocimientos y agradecimientos. Uno para SECCIONAL 11ª DE PIRIAPOLIS.
Ya que aunque muchas veces no reciben el reconocimiento público , y quiza algunos piensen que es su trabajo…
Reconozcamos que cuando uno realiza tiene dos formas de hacerla, puede hacerlo a medias, con desgano , ó hacerlo de manera MUY eficiente. Y este es el trabajo que ha hecho en estos dias las Seccional Nº 11 de Piriapolis, con los hurtos que han asolado el balneario.
Gracias a su eficiente , y rapida intervencion , un trabajo totalmente en equipo con el diario local SEMANARIO LA PRENSA.
¿Porque digo en equipo? Porque gracias a la rápida difusión de la noticia a través de Semanario La Prensa , una Familia Argentina pudo reconocer sus objetos robados en la madrugada del quince de enero.
La eficiencia policial , hizo que se recuperaran los objetos robados.
La eficiencia periodistica hizo que trascendiera rapidamente la noticia con fotos de los mismos, llevando a que desde la vecina orilla, esta Familia, reconociera y pudiera venir a identificar los objetos robados,.
Los cuales gracias al Buen trabajo en equipo , ya estan en poder de sus dueños.
En nombre de los que diariamente trabajamos esforzándonos por hacer nuestra labor lo mejor posible, y en nombre de nuestros queridos amigos argentinos, Ariel y Patricia.
MUCHAS GRACIAS, y un GRAN RECONOCIMEINTO a los efectivos de la secional de Piriapolis, Seccional 11º-, y al SEMANARIO LA PRENSA.
Sigan trabajando día a día , como hasta ahora, valoramos mucho su buena labor.
MARIA INES
Desde esta página instamos a los vecinos a que denuncien sin miedo cualquier hecho que pueda ser útil para la labor policial, asegurando que se mantendrá en absoluta reserva la identidad del denunciante.
