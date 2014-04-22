Semana de Turismo dejó un saldo de 15 fallecidos en el tránsito; hubo 494 siniestros en 8 días

Semana de Turismo dejó un saldo de 15 fallecidos en el tránsito; hubo 494 siniestros en 8 díashttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/04/accidente.jpg
Finalizó la Semana de Turismo y los números en el tránsito continúan siendo realmente preocupantes: Fueron 494 siniestros de tránsito en 8 días, con 655 lesionados, de los cuales 541 fueron leves, 99 graves y 15 fallecieron.
Los datos fueron aportados este lunes por la UNASEV, a través del Sistema de Información Nacional de Tránsito (SINATRÁN), tras un relevamiento realizado entre el sábado 12 y el domingo 20 de abril, comienzo al fin de la semana de Turismo o Santa.
10 fallecidos en rutas nacionales
El informe expresa que del total de fallecidos, 5 se registraron en siniestros ocurridos en ciudades y caminos departamentales, mientras que los restantes 10 en siniestros en rutas nacionales.
En la Semana de Turismo del año anterior habían sido 7 los fallecidos en ciudades, mientras que en rutas nacionales se repitió la cifra: 10
Accidente fatal en Ruta 8
Heber Vizcaíno, de 63 años de edad, oriundo de Melo, falleció este domingo al chocar su vehículo frontalmente contra un camión. El siniestro ocurrió en Ruta 8 Km. 183, en la entrada a Mariscala, departamento de Lavalleja. Fue la 15ª víctima fatal registrada durante la Semana de Turismo en Uruguay.
El accidente involucró a tres vehículos. Fuentes policiales informaron a semanario La Prensa que un automóvil habría detenido su marcha sobre la banquina para ingresar al empalme, mientras que otro que venía detrás, conducido por Vizcaíno, habría intentando girar directamente para tomar la ruta a Mariscala, no percatándose que el camión venía en sentido contrario.
El camión partió literalmente a la mitad al vehículo, lo cercenó, provocando el fallecimiento del conductor en el acto.
Los demás involucrados no sufrieron lesiones de entidad.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado martes 22 de abril 2014 hora 01:17
