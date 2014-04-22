Semana de Turismo dejó un saldo de 15 fallecidos en el tránsito; hubo 494 siniestros en 8 días

Added by admin on abril 22, 2014.
Saved under Destacados, Nacionales, Policiales, Sociedad
Tags: , , ,
http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/04/accidente.jpg

Finalizó la Semana de Turismo y los números en el tránsito continúan siendo realmente preocupantes: Fueron 494 siniestros de tránsito en 8 días, con 655 lesionados, de los cuales 541 fueron leves, 99 graves y 15 fallecieron.

Los datos fueron aportados este lunes por la UNASEV, a través del Sistema de Información Nacional de Tránsito (SINATRÁN), tras un relevamiento realizado entre el sábado 12 y el domingo 20 de abril, comienzo al fin de la semana de Turismo o Santa.

fallecidos en semana santa
Cuadro comparativo – Unasev

10 fallecidos en rutas nacionales

El informe expresa que del total de fallecidos, 5 se registraron en siniestros ocurridos en ciudades y caminos departamentales, mientras que los restantes 10 en siniestros en rutas nacionales.

 En la Semana de Turismo del año anterior habían sido 7 los fallecidos en ciudades, mientras que en rutas nacionales se repitió la cifra: 10

Accidente fatal en Ruta 8

Heber Vizcaíno, de 63 años de edad, oriundo de Melo, falleció este domingo al chocar su vehículo frontalmente contra un camión. El siniestro ocurrió en Ruta 8 Km. 183, en la entrada a Mariscala, departamento de Lavalleja. Fue la 15ª víctima fatal registrada durante la Semana de Turismo en Uruguay.

El accidente involucró a tres vehículos. Fuentes policiales informaron a semanario La Prensa que un automóvil habría detenido su marcha sobre la banquina para ingresar al empalme, mientras que otro que venía detrás, conducido por Vizcaíno, habría intentando girar directamente para tomar la ruta a Mariscala, no percatándose que el camión venía en sentido contrario.

El camión partió literalmente a la mitad al vehículo, lo cercenó, provocando el fallecimiento del conductor en el acto.

Los demás involucrados no sufrieron lesiones de entidad.

Semanario La Prensa
Publicado martes 22 de abril 2014 hora 01:17

100 Responses to Semana de Turismo dejó un saldo de 15 fallecidos en el tránsito; hubo 494 siniestros en 8 días

  1. eebest8 michael octubre 2, 2016 at 6:45 PM

    “I like reading a post that can make men and women think. Also, many thanks for permitting me to comment!”

  2. Bottles and Pacifiers octubre 3, 2016 at 3:24 PM

    Thanks a lot for the article post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.

  3. Gerardo Quintero arrest octubre 3, 2016 at 6:49 PM

    Great blog post.Much thanks again. Great.

  4. action games octubre 4, 2016 at 1:23 AM

    Very good article.Much thanks again. Cool.

  5. El Paso Drug Treatment octubre 4, 2016 at 7:28 AM

    I cannot thank you enough for the article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.

  6. El Paso Drug Treatment octubre 4, 2016 at 12:21 PM

    This is one awesome article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.

  7. El Paso Drug Treatment octubre 5, 2016 at 1:53 AM

    Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Really thank you! Cool.

  8. El Paso Rehabilitation Center octubre 5, 2016 at 7:02 AM

    Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article.Much thanks again. Really Great.

  9. business finance octubre 13, 2016 at 7:57 AM

    I loved your post. Fantastic.

  10. brainsmart ultra reviews octubre 23, 2016 at 7:34 AM

    Im obliged for the blog.Really thank you! Will read on…

  11. InventHelp Company Headquarters octubre 25, 2016 at 10:49 AM

    I truly appreciate this article. Will read on…

  12. Light deprivation greenhouse octubre 29, 2016 at 6:12 AM

    Hey, thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.

  13. fire your boss noviembre 2, 2016 at 2:18 PM

    I really like and appreciate your article post.Really thank you! Great.

  14. Google noviembre 22, 2016 at 2:13 AM

    Please pay a visit to the web pages we stick to, like this one particular, as it represents our picks through the web.

  15. Deandre Denski noviembre 25, 2016 at 7:37 AM

    Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  16. subastian noviembre 26, 2016 at 8:03 PM

    Nez3Nd This website was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something which helped me. Appreciate it!

  17. pokemon emerald download for android noviembre 27, 2016 at 12:12 PM

    please visit the internet sites we follow, like this a single, as it represents our picks from the web

  18. arcade games for android noviembre 27, 2016 at 3:57 PM

    just beneath, are many entirely not related web-sites to ours, nevertheless, they may be surely really worth going over

  19. eebest8 back noviembre 27, 2016 at 4:12 PM

    “I appreciate you sharing this blog. Cool.”

  20. work at home jobs 2017 noviembre 27, 2016 at 11:00 PM

    very couple of web sites that occur to be in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well worth checking out

  21. how to make money online noviembre 28, 2016 at 1:48 AM

    check beneath, are some entirely unrelated websites to ours, nonetheless, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use

  22. paintless dent removal training noviembre 28, 2016 at 12:34 PM

    that would be the end of this write-up. Right here youll come across some web pages that we believe you will value, just click the hyperlinks over

  23. Best Sex Toys noviembre 28, 2016 at 2:13 PM

    please take a look at the sites we comply with, like this one particular, as it represents our picks in the web

  24. pc games free download full version for windows 10 noviembre 28, 2016 at 8:54 PM

    always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but do not get a great deal of link really like from

  25. full download for windows 10 noviembre 29, 2016 at 5:34 AM

    we came across a cool site which you may love. Take a look in case you want

  26. pc games free download full version for windows 7 noviembre 29, 2016 at 8:14 AM

    Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated data, nevertheless truly worth taking a search, whoa did a single study about Mid East has got additional problerms at the same time

  27. 福井歯医者 noviembre 29, 2016 at 6:10 PM

    below youll uncover the link to some sites that we consider you need to visit

  28. 福井歯医者 noviembre 30, 2016 at 1:08 AM

    we like to honor several other web internet sites on the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out

  29. 福井歯医者 noviembre 30, 2016 at 2:15 AM

    Here are a few of the web pages we advise for our visitors

  30. בגדי הריון noviembre 30, 2016 at 9:34 AM

    we like to honor a lot of other world-wide-web sites around the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages really worth checking out

  31. term paper revision noviembre 30, 2016 at 2:57 PM

    although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they may be actually really worth a go via, so possess a look

  32. movers in barrie noviembre 30, 2016 at 11:12 PM

    we like to honor numerous other web websites around the web, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out

  33. online casino games diciembre 1, 2016 at 5:49 AM

    Here is a superb Weblog You might Find Intriguing that we Encourage You

  34. personal website examples diciembre 2, 2016 at 12:21 AM

    Sites of interest we’ve a link to

  35. free pc games download full version for windows 8 diciembre 2, 2016 at 1:53 AM

    the time to study or go to the content material or internet sites we have linked to beneath the

  36. pc games free download full version for windows 8 diciembre 2, 2016 at 4:39 AM

    we came across a cool website that you may possibly get pleasure from. Take a search for those who want

  37. Car Wreckers Melbourne diciembre 2, 2016 at 6:32 AM

    Fantastic blog.Really thank you! Really Cool.

  38. Best love spell caster diciembre 2, 2016 at 4:36 PM

    Every the moment inside a though we decide on blogs that we study. Listed below would be the most current web-sites that we pick

  39. stalik hankishiev diciembre 2, 2016 at 8:09 PM

    we came across a cool internet site which you could appreciate. Take a look in case you want

  41. Clit Massage diciembre 3, 2016 at 2:05 PM

    just beneath, are many totally not related sites to ours, nonetheless, they are surely worth going over

  42. life insurance database diciembre 3, 2016 at 3:43 PM

    here are some hyperlinks to web pages that we link to mainly because we consider they may be worth visiting

  43. free pc games download full version for windows 10 diciembre 3, 2016 at 7:21 PM

    we came across a cool site which you might love. Take a appear should you want

  44. free download for windows xp diciembre 3, 2016 at 8:52 PM

    Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nevertheless really really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 find out about Mid East has got much more problerms as well

  45. Local Spanish businesses diciembre 4, 2016 at 11:55 PM

    the time to study or take a look at the subject material or websites we’ve linked to below the

  46. kala jadu diciembre 6, 2016 at 6:44 PM

    one of our visitors recently recommended the following website

  47. best penis extension sleeve diciembre 6, 2016 at 10:57 PM

    that may be the end of this write-up. Here youll discover some web sites that we assume youll appreciate, just click the links over

  48. PHP Youtube importer diciembre 7, 2016 at 3:31 AM

    Here is a great Weblog You may Find Interesting that we Encourage You

  49. Gift Voucher diciembre 7, 2016 at 3:47 AM

    we came across a cool website that you just might delight in. Take a search should you want

  50. 3 Vibrators diciembre 7, 2016 at 5:22 PM

    Here are some of the web sites we advise for our visitors

  51. Different Types of Vibrator diciembre 7, 2016 at 5:50 PM

    Here are several of the web-sites we advocate for our visitors

  52. pc games free download full version for windows 8 diciembre 8, 2016 at 7:39 PM

    one of our visitors not long ago proposed the following website

  53. free download for windows 10 diciembre 9, 2016 at 7:32 AM

    here are some hyperlinks to sites that we link to mainly because we believe they are really worth visiting

  54. flex vibrator diciembre 9, 2016 at 9:20 AM

    please visit the sites we adhere to, such as this 1, because it represents our picks in the web

  55. d moving company diciembre 10, 2016 at 3:22 AM

    Every after inside a even though we opt for blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the newest sites that we opt for

  56. free pc games download full version for windows 10 diciembre 10, 2016 at 1:53 PM

    one of our visitors not too long ago recommended the following website

  57. smoking cessation diciembre 11, 2016 at 10:04 AM

    usually posts some quite intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site

  58. meet others make friends diciembre 11, 2016 at 7:27 PM

    although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they are truly worth a go via, so possess a look

  59. Pro Se Divorce diciembre 12, 2016 at 11:17 AM

    although websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not related to ours, we feel they are in fact worth a go via, so have a look

  60. smartphones diciembre 12, 2016 at 1:39 PM

    always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I really like but really don’t get a lot of link appreciate from

  61. companies that offer work from home diciembre 12, 2016 at 1:52 PM

    Every once inside a though we pick out blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most up-to-date sites that we choose

  62. belleville boots for soldiers diciembre 13, 2016 at 5:51 AM

    here are some hyperlinks to web-sites that we link to for the reason that we assume they’re worth visiting

  63. Coventry diciembre 13, 2016 at 1:09 PM

    here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to since we believe they’re worth visiting

  64. anal beads diciembre 13, 2016 at 5:06 PM

    the time to study or go to the subject material or internet sites we’ve linked to beneath the

  65. Adam and Eve diciembre 13, 2016 at 11:22 PM

    Here is a good Weblog You might Uncover Exciting that we Encourage You

  66. video conferencing diciembre 16, 2016 at 2:50 PM

    The information talked about within the write-up are several of the ideal obtainable

  67. pc games free download for windows 8 diciembre 16, 2016 at 5:11 PM

    the time to study or stop by the content or websites we have linked to beneath the

  68. Commercial estate agent diciembre 17, 2016 at 4:04 AM

    The information talked about inside the write-up are some of the ideal out there

  69. gastro diciembre 17, 2016 at 5:27 PM

    although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they are actually really worth a go by, so possess a look

  70. Spank vibrator diciembre 17, 2016 at 9:03 PM

    Here are some of the web-sites we advise for our visitors

  71. Silicone G Spot Vibrator diciembre 18, 2016 at 2:10 AM

    please visit the web-sites we adhere to, which includes this a single, because it represents our picks through the web

  72. Personal Lubricant diciembre 18, 2016 at 4:43 AM

    here are some links to internet sites that we link to since we consider they may be worth visiting

  73. Red Hearts Glass Dildo diciembre 18, 2016 at 7:54 AM

    we like to honor quite a few other net internet sites on the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out

  74. windows games free download diciembre 18, 2016 at 8:33 PM

    please pay a visit to the sites we comply with, which includes this one particular, as it represents our picks in the web

  75. Cheap Vape Supplies diciembre 19, 2016 at 12:52 AM

    just beneath, are quite a few totally not related web pages to ours, even so, they’re certainly really worth going over

  76. Tongue Vibrator Toy diciembre 20, 2016 at 5:59 PM

    we came across a cool web-site which you might take pleasure in. Take a appear for those who want

  77. bunny vibrator, diciembre 20, 2016 at 10:27 PM

    Every after in a whilst we pick out blogs that we read. Listed below would be the most recent sites that we pick

  78. Fetish Restraints, diciembre 20, 2016 at 10:48 PM

    usually posts some very fascinating stuff like this. If you are new to this site

  79. check out here diciembre 21, 2016 at 11:23 AM

    Sites of interest we’ve a link to

  80. nearest tow truck diciembre 21, 2016 at 7:15 PM

    Every as soon as in a although we pick out blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the most up-to-date sites that we choose

  81. Consultant diciembre 22, 2016 at 6:08 AM

    that would be the finish of this post. Right here youll discover some websites that we believe you will enjoy, just click the links over

  82. gourmet coffee beans kona diciembre 22, 2016 at 10:19 AM

    Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.

  83. Slim iphone cases for iPhone 7 plus diciembre 22, 2016 at 2:42 PM

    Sites of interest we’ve a link to

  84. low cost home phone services ontario diciembre 22, 2016 at 8:57 PM

    The facts mentioned within the post are a few of the best obtainable

  85. amanda hawkins diciembre 23, 2016 at 5:11 AM

    below you will find the link to some internet sites that we feel you need to visit

  86. RMUTT diciembre 24, 2016 at 6:00 PM

    check beneath, are some completely unrelated web-sites to ours, on the other hand, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use

  87. HWIC-2SHDSL diciembre 25, 2016 at 12:01 PM

    Sites of interest we have a link to

  88. virtual work from home diciembre 27, 2016 at 12:40 AM

    Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nonetheless truly worth taking a search, whoa did one particular discover about Mid East has got far more problerms too

  89. adam and eve dvds diciembre 27, 2016 at 7:11 AM

    although web sites we backlink to below are considerably not associated to ours, we feel they’re actually really worth a go by, so have a look

  90. watch wholesale in nairobi diciembre 27, 2016 at 4:00 PM

    Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nonetheless truly worth taking a look, whoa did one particular learn about Mid East has got a lot more problerms as well

  91. Webcam model jobs diciembre 28, 2016 at 9:18 AM

    The information and facts mentioned inside the write-up are a few of the top readily available

  92. petaxi diciembre 28, 2016 at 1:07 PM

    always a big fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but dont get a lot of link adore from

  93. affordable web design calgary diciembre 29, 2016 at 1:58 AM

    This is Global iTech Systems – web design, web development, SEO, ecommerce website company in Calgary

  94. apomimisi diciembre 29, 2016 at 11:33 AM

    we prefer to honor numerous other world-wide-web internet sites on the internet, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out

  95. Camiones Usados diciembre 29, 2016 at 12:31 PM

    always a significant fan of linking to bloggers that I appreciate but really don’t get a great deal of link love from

  96. Naughty Kinky Valentines Gifts diciembre 30, 2016 at 12:42 AM

    The information and facts talked about in the report are some of the top obtainable

  97. female sex toys enero 1, 2017 at 8:16 AM

    one of our guests recently recommended the following website

  98. cheap womens bags enero 2, 2017 at 11:54 AM

    we came across a cool web page that you could take pleasure in. Take a search if you want

  99. Live adult webcam models enero 2, 2017 at 1:10 PM

    Here is a good Blog You may Come across Interesting that we Encourage You

  100. delayed ejaculation cream enero 2, 2017 at 6:47 PM

    below youll locate the link to some internet sites that we believe you ought to visit

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.