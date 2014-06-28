No se pudo: De la mano de Pekerman, el “Maracanazo” fue colombiano; 0:2 y adiós Brasil

No se pudo: De la mano de Pekerman, el “Maracanazo” fue colombiano; 0:2 y adiós Brasilhttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/06/uruguay-eliminado.jpg
Semanario La Prensa con la celeste en el Mundial, Gerardo Debali desde Río de Janeiro.- Una lástima, una pena, después de emotivos momentos vividos, de inmensas alegrías en la cancha, de inolvidables victorias ante Inglaterra e Italia, hoy nos toca vivir el sabor amargo de la eliminación. No se pudo… soñabamos con enmudecer una vez este estadio, plagado de “cafeteros”, pero esta vez el “Maracanazo” fue colombiano; de la mano de Pekerman, Colombia ganó 2 a 0 y nos sacó del Mundial.
No hay que buscar culpables en esta derrota, es parte del fútbol, se gana o se pierde, y esta vez nos tocó sufrir la derrota, como ya nos había pasado en el debut ante Costa Rica. La diferencia es que en estas instancias no hay revancha, perdiste y te fuiste.
Colombia dominó de punta a punta el partido, hizo los goles en los momentos justos y Uruguay con lo que tenía empujó y empujó pero la pelota no quiso entrar.
Decíamos en la nota previa al partido que mas que los colombianos, lo que nos preocupaba, lo que no nos gustaba de Colombia, era el técnico, el argentino José Pekerman. Un entrenador que sabe de esto, un técnico ganador, que sabe como ganarle a Uruguay; recordamos la final de la Sub 20 en Malasia, donde la dupla que a la postre fue el 1-2 del Mundial, Olivera y Zalayeta, apabullaron al rival y sin embargo, los campeones fueron los argentinos. Otra vez perdemos, otra vez Pekerman del otro lado.
Seguramente lo sucedido con Suárez en Uruguay golpeó duro al grupo, lo desacomodó, y por mas que se intentó y se dejó todo en la cancha ante Colombia, el rival fue mas y convirtió los goles.
En cuánto a Suárez, repudiamos totalmente la sanción impuesta por la Fifa, ya que el jugador no merecía ser tratado de esa forma, prácticamente como un delincuente, separándolo de las canchas, expulsándolo del Mundial y prohibiéndole entrar a los estadios. De la misma forma, nos resulta inexplicable, nos gustaría saber que pasa por la cabeza del goleador celeste cuando comete ese tipo de locuras, que en definitiva no solo se perjudica el, sino a todo el equipo. Pero bueno, ahora ya está, hay que seguir adelante, digerir la derrota y pensar en lo que se viene.
De lo que nos deja el Mundial, mas allá del sabor amargo de la derrota, hay que destacar las sendas victorias conseguidas por la celeste ante Inglaterra, con una actuación brillante de Suárez convirtiendo dos golazos en su partido soñado, y contra Italia, donde Godín con el hombro y el alma, logra el gol que finalmente nos da la victoria. Para olvidar de ese partido, el incidente entere Suarez y Chianelli.
Semanario La Prensa
Publicado sábado 28 de junio 2014 hora 21:05
