“Se pinchó el globo”: No habrá espectáculo de globos aerostáticos en Piriápolis

“Se pinchó el globo”: No habrá espectáculo de globos aerostáticos en Piriápolishttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/globos-aerostaticos.jpg
Así lo acaban de confirmar los impulsores del proyecto a semanario La Prensa. Por razones económicas fundamentalmente, el espectáculo de globos aerostáticos y la “Semana de Piriápolis” que estaba prevista para los primeros días de noviembre quedó sin efecto.
El motivo, explicaron los ideadores del proyecto, Oscar Calistro Torres y Luis Rodríguez, pasa por lo económico, debido a que el municipio destinó la suma de 20.000 dólares cuando el presupuesto para el espectáculo oscilaba en los 45.000 de la moneda americana.
Calistro como Rodríguez, coincidieron en que si bien lo que faltaba se podría haber logrado con sponsor, fueran estatales o privados, los tiempos no dan.
Ahora queda por saber que destino le dará el concejo municipal a esos 20.000 dólares que no se utilizarán en el mencionado proyecto.
Recordamos que el Municipio de Piriápolis cuenta con 2.200.000 ociosos por la no realización de las carreras de autos, que debe usarlos antes del 30 de diciembre de este año, de lo contrario, se perderán volviendo a las arcas de Rentas Generales de la Intendencia Departamental.
De esos 110.000 dólares, se destinaron 45.000 para apoyar la Paella Gigante y el Lanzamiento de la Temporada de Piriápolis, que este año tendrá 3 días de duración donde se realizarán distintas actividades artísticas y deportivas, además de gastronómicas, con la fiesta de la Paella Gigante. Cabe destacar que la venta de ticket de la paella beneficiará a una institución de la zona, la cual APROTUR, organizador del evento, no ha definido aun.
Otros 25.000 dólares fueron destinados al concierto de rock que lleva adelante una Mesa Ejecutiva, impulsada por Alberto Miranda y Heriberto “Pinocho” Blois, donde se prevé la actuación de la Vela Puerca.
Ahora quedan estos 20.000 dólares libres, que el municipio deberá decidir si refuerza los eventos antes mencionados, o apoya algún otro evento que surja antes de diciembre.
