Se paraliza el país… juega la celeste! Uruguay, con equipo confirmado, enfrenta a Costa Rica; semanario La Prensa con los celestes en Fortaleza

Se paraliza el país… juega la celeste! Uruguay, con equipo confirmado, enfrenta a Costa Rica; semanario La Prensa con los celestes en Fortalezahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/06/auf-foto-oficial-de-la-selección.jpg
Semanario La Prensa con la celeste en Fortaleza (enviado especial Gerardo Debali) Llegó la hora… el tan ansiado y esperado debut de Uruguay en el Mundial está a escasas horas de concretarse. Este sábado 14 de junio desde las 16 horas la celeste enfrenta a Costa Rica en el estadio Castelao de Fortaleza por el grupo D que comparten con Inglaterra e Italia. Impartirá justicia el árbitro alemán Felix Brych.
Comienza el sueño: Se paraliza el país
Mas de “tres millones de ilusiones” se ponen en marcha esta tarde para soñar con ver a Uruguay otra vez campeón del Mundo! Si después se da o no se da, eso es secundario, lo lindo es poder soñar, ilusionarse, competir, tener fe y esperanza, vibrar con la gloriosa celeste, con este grupo que ha demostrado que está para grandes cosas, como decía alguien por allí, “estos muchachos parecen estar tocados por una varita mágica”, ojalá así sea y Uruguay llegue lejos en el Mundial. Vamos Uruguay, vamos!!!
Equipo confirmado: Diego Forlán será el conductor del equipo; Stuani está en los once
En cuanto al equipo, la principal novedad está en que Tabárez se decidió en los últimos días por Cristian Stuani para la oncena titular en lugar de Gastón Ramírez. Suárez no juega y Diego Forlán será, como siempre, el conductor celeste, el jugador “A” del fútbol uruguayo, el jugador inteligente, con mentalidad y actitud ganadora, excelente técnicamente, genera fútbol, hace goles, es el jugador imprescindible que tiene que tener cualquier equipo para las grandes conquistas. Todas nuestras expectativas están en lo que pueda hacer el 10 uruguayo.
Los once:
El técnico celeste, Oscar W. Tabárez, confirmó los 11 que entrarán a la cancha para enfrentar a Costa Rica: Fernando Muslera, Maximiliano Pereira, Diego Lugano, Diego Godín, Martín Cáceres, Walter Gargano, Egidio Arévalo Ríos, Cristhian Stuani, Cristian Rodríguez, Edinson Cavani y Diego Forlán.
Antecedentes con Costa Rica
El primer encuentro entre estas selecciones fue la final de la Copa Marlboro en el Orange Bowl de Miami en 1990. El partido culminó 2-0 a favor de Uruguay. Los primeros cuatro partidos fueron amistosos, luego se enfrentaron en dos oportunidades en la Copa América 2011 de Colombia. Los últimos dos encuentros fueron por el repechaje para clasificar a la Copa del Mundo Sudáfrica 2010. El técnico uruguayo Tabárez dirigió en tres encuentros, aquel primer partido en 1990 y los dos últimos. En resumen, Uruguay ganó seis partidos y dos fueron empates. Uruguay convirtió 15 goles y Costa Rica 8.
Total de partidos jugados: 8
Amistosos: 4
Copa América: 2
Eliminatorias: 2
Goles a favor de Costa Rica: 8
Goles a favor de Uruguay: 15
Cientos, tal vez miles de uruguayos, entran a estas horas al estadio Castelao de Fortaleza. Cada uno, cada barra de amigos, tiene su historia, su anécdota para contar, sobre como hizo para llegar a esta ciudad ubicada a 4.800 Km. de Montevideo. Algunos se largaron en auto desde Montevideo, Maldonado, Canelones, etc., otros en vuelos desde Carrasco, otros (la mayoría, tal vez) por un tema de costos, optaron por volar desde ciudades brasileñas. Todas las formas fueron válidas para llegar a este partido debut de la celeste, llegando incluso a agotar todos los boletos aéreos de las lineas locales.
Semanario La Prensa con la celeste en el Mundial, enviado especial Gerardo Debali.
Fotos uruguayos en Fortaleza
