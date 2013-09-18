“Se hace camino al andar” visitó Piriápolis: Ana Carolina Squitín, Lorena Montero y Patricia Bonner recorrerán el mundo en camioneta

http://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/09/100_6087.jpg

Como anunciara semanario La Prensa, las aventureras rioplatenses, Ana Carolina Squitín (32) y Lorena Montero (36), llegaron a Piriápolis a bordo de su camioneta “La Charrúa” para realizar una clase de “Fitness Day” en el marco del proyecto “Se hace camino al andar” que las llevará, junto con Patricia Bonner (29), a recorrer el mundo durante tres años luchando contra el cáncer de mama.

La actividad se desarrolló el sábado 7 de setiembre en el club Ateneo de Piriápolis donde fueron recibidas por un puñado de gente que se acercó para desearles toda la suerte en este gran desafío, que seguramente estará plagado de emociones y experiencias por una causa noble.

Entre quienes la recibieron estaba la madre de Ana Carolina, Isabella (foto centro), que vive en Piriápolis y ese fue el motivo por el cual el balneario fue el lugar elegido del departamento para visitar, mientras que en los restantes 18 departamentos las actividades se realizarán en sus respectivas capitales.

Las chicas, Ana Carolina, uruguaya y Lorena, argentina, recorrerán durante todo el mes de setiembre los 19 departamentos del país, para cruzar frontera en octubre y comenzar su recorrido por el planeta. Primero será Argentina, después Paraguay, vuelven a Argentina para subir por Chile y recorrer así casi todo el continente, en lo que será la primera etapa del recorrido.

En Fray Bentos se suma a la travesía Patricia Bonner (29), otra montevideana ávida de experimentar este hermoso desafío, y antes de cruzar la frontera se despide la mascota “Madonna” que por temas de papeles deberá quedarse en Uruguay.

Semanario La Prensa habló con Ana Carolina y Lorena, quienes comentaron sobre este particular viaje.

“Todo nace por un sueño que compartimos de viajar por tierra y conocer las distintas culturas del planeta. Pero queríamos que no fuera un viaje tradicional, sino poder dejarles un mensaje a todas las personas que vayamos conociendo y preocupadas por el avance del cáncer de mama a nivel mundial y principalmente en Uruguay, que ocupa uno de los primeros lugares de mujeres afectadas, y como mujeres que somos también, decidimos hacer este viaje apostando a la prevención de esta enfermedad.

Lorena, por su parte, comenta que conoció a Ana Carolina hace muchos años en Buenos Aires por amigos en común y a partir de ahí nació una gran amistad, incluso ya han realizado varios viajes juntas. Sobre el desafío de recorrer el mundo dijo que lo imaginan lleno de aventuras, con muchas emociones, con mucho contacto con la gente que es lo que mas nos mueve, conocer sus culturas, sus vivencias y llegar a cada rincón del planeta con este mensaje.

En cuanto al itinerario, las aventureras manifestaron no tener determinado exactamente cuantos países recorrerán, pero América, con las excepciones de Guyanas y Venezuela, será recorrido casi en su totalidad, como también Europa, varios países de Asia, mientras que África y Oceanía, serán los continentes con menos destinos visitados.

Ana Carolina reconoció que “deberemos tener precaución, somos concientes que hay lugares por donde vamos a pasar que son peligrosos, pero llegado el momento, estaremos en contacto con distintas ONG’s, que nos estarán brindando el apoyo logístico para estas ocasiones, indicándonos por donde tenemos que ir y por donde no.

En cuanto a la camioneta con la que recorrerán el mundo, dijeron que el nombre surgió de uno de sus seguidores, ya que plantearon en las redes sociales que “tiraran nombres para la Renault Traffic” y de ahí surgieron varios, pero “La Charrúa” fue el que mas les gustó. La camioneta fue adaptada tipo casa rodante y preparada mecánicamente gracias al sponsoreo de empresas del ramo quedando pronta para el gran desafío.

Consultadas sobre el presupuesto que demandará el extenso viaje manifestaron que es muy difícil calcularlo, aunque aseguraron que sale todo de su propio peculio, pero la idea es, durante el recorrido, conseguir “sponsors” y colaboraciones de amigos, para ir financiándolo a medida que avanzan. El mayor costo lo tenemos en el combustible, que acá es lo más caro, para que tengas una idea dijeron, se gasta lo mismo en recorrer Uruguay que es un país chiquito, que en recorrer todo Argentina.

El proyecto, que fue declarado de interés por el Ministerio de Turismo y Deporte, y por el Ministerio de Salud Pública, además de ser acompañado por la marca Uruguay Natural en conjunto con la Comisión Honoraria de Lucha contra el Cáncer, ya tiene programadas actividades en México, Perú y Paraguay, entre otros, las que son gestionadas por distintas ONG’s.

Este miércoles 18 de setiembre las aventureras llegaban al club Deportivo Artigas de esa ciudad del norte uruguayo, para continuar después por los departamento de Salto, Paysandú, Durazno, Flores, San José, Colonia, Soriano y Río Negro.

Pueden seguir a las viajeras en su recorrido a través de su sitio web: www.sehacecaminoalandar.net o por Facebook Se hace camino al andar

¿Quienes son?

Ana Carolina Squitin Aguiar (32 años)

Sobre mi puedo contarles que nací en la ciudad de Montevideo, pero como mis padres eran oriundos de Soriano, pasé la mayor parte de mi infancia y adolescencia en un pueblito llamado Cardona, en el interior de Uruguay.

Mi madre siempre cuenta que desde niña el ansia por disfrutar cada segundo de vida me caracterizaba y me llevaba a ir constantemente en busca de aventuras.

Amaba el aire de campo, el contacto con la naturaleza y la independencia que sentía al darme la posibilidad de moverme libremente para descubrir nuevos paisajes.

Fui creciendo pero las ganas de vivir al máximo continuaban llenándome de energía y despertando en mí la curiosidad de cruzar las fronteras y encontrarme con las distintas realidades que se viven en este planeta.

Siguiendo mi ímpetu por conocer y la necesidad de comprender el mundo, participé durante varios años de mi adolescencia en grupos misioneros. Ellos me llevaron a convivir con los aborígenes Tobas del Chaco Argentino, donde experimenté las carencias y dificultades que la pobreza acarrea, abriendo mis ojos frente a las injusticias y desigualdades que también el mundo sufre.

Mi hiperactividad, mi amor por la vida y el deporte determinaron que me recibiera de Licenciada de Educación Física, profesión que ejercí durante algunos años.

Pero la semilla de ir más allá y volar alto estaba sembrada en mí, y fue allí donde encontré mi verdadera vocación.

Trabajé como azafata durante 9 años, y eso amplió aún más mis horizontes, dándome la posibilidad de visitar lugares como Venezuela, Chile, España, Arabia Saudita, Nigeria e Indonesia lo que aumentó mi sed insaciable de viajar y descubrir cada rincón del mundo.

Con esto en mi mente como “pendiente” continué mi vida, con la certeza de que los sueños pueden hacerse realidad.

Así llegó el día en que desperté y pensé: ¿Por qué no? Y comencé a organizar la ruta que me llevará a “Atrapar mi sueño”!!!.

Convencida de que para comprender y conocer a fondo un país hay que adentrarse en su historia, recorrer su geografía, dialogar con su gente, descubrir sus carencias y sus virtudes, es que comencé a soñar con este viaje. Con él espero recorrer en camioneta cada rincón de la tierra, no sólo enriqueciéndome con las experiencias sino que promoviendo la lucha contra el cáncer de mama y contagiando de ganas de vivir a aquellas mujeres que en este momento le están dando batalla.

Lorena Montero (36 años)

Nací y me crie en capital federal, provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina. Desde niña me caracterice por tener una gran fuerza de voluntad y persistencia para alcanzar mis deseos y metas.

El arte y los deportes siempre llamaron mi atención, dedicándome a la gimnasia artística, danzas de diferentes ritmos y aeróbica deportiva, donde tuve la posibilidad de competir y ganar varios títulos.

Empecé a trabajar desde chica y fui creciendo intercalando el trabajo con mi entrenamiento deportivo y una de mis pasiones que es viajar. Cada vez que tenia la posibilidad armaba mi valija y partía sin dudarlo. Eso me llevo a conocer varios lugares y culturas de América, Europa y África.

Estudie teatro, alfarería en torno, trabaje con artesanías de varios tipos y ahora me dedico a la actuación, haciendo comerciales y participaciones en programas de televisión.

Trato de vivir cada momento como dicte mi corazón y es por eso que me sumergí en este proyecto. Con él espero sumarle a mi amor por la naturaleza, la vida al aire libre y las ansias de descubrir cada rincón del planeta un propósito que deje un mensaje a los demás y los inspire a seguir siempre adelante.

“Recuerdo que de niña mi padre me llevaba al parque a mirar las palomas y mientras les dábamos de comer pensaba… Yo un día volare como ellas.

… y aquí me encuentro, empezando mi vuelo alrededor del mundo con mis propias alas que son mis sueños.”

Patricia Bonner (29 años)

Nací en Montevideo, Uruguay un 13 de setiembre del 1984, soy la quinta hija de un matrimonio que me hizo crecer en un ambiente pleno de amor y dedicación.

Viví mi niñez en varios lugares de Uruguay. Montevideo fue la ciudad donde me forme educativamente. También pasé gran parte de mi infancia y adolescencia en un campo, ubicado en Florida. Allí se gestó y creció en mi el amor por los animales, en particular por los caballos.

De la ciudad de Punta del Este guardo mis mejores recuerdos, ya que allí disfrutaba de mis vacaciones rodeada de mi numerosa familia.

Mis padres me dieron la oportunidad de conocer también otros países y así empezó mi gusto por viajar.

A los 21 años decidí abrir mis alas y experimentar nuevas vivencias.

Me fui a viví a la Patagonia argentina donde me radique 4 años, donde seguí despertando mi curiosidad por nuevos lugares, culturas, y tradiciones.

Como se habrán dado cuanta los viajes y aventuras son parte de mi vida, es por eso que decidí sumarme en este viaje mágico, en el cual intento aportar mi mensaje de vida y recibir todos los aprendizajes que el camino nos brinde.

La idea surge de mi amiga Carolina hace más de un año. Cuando me lo contó le dije: “estas loca”! De cualquier manera comencé a ayudarla para q ella pueda lograr su sueño.

Hace un mes decidí q tenia q sumarme a esta travesía con ella y seguir viviendo mi vida aventurera la cual me hace crecer día a día y ser mejor persona.

Por todo eso YO TAMBIEN ME SUMO!!!!