Saravia y Laventure en Piriapolis; miércoles 21 de mayo en el comité central de las Listas 292 y 45

saravia y laventureEl senador Jorge Saravia y el alcalde de Punta del Este, Martín Laventure, visitarán Piriápolis este miércoles 21 de mayo en el marco de la campaña electoral rumbo a las Internas del 1º de junio.

Apoyando la candidatura de Luis Lacalle Pou, los dirigentes nacionalistas se reunirán desde las 19 horas con los vecinos en el comité político de las listas 292 y 45 ubicado en Tucumán entre Sanabria y Trápani.

Previamente, a las 18 horas, los dirigentes mantendrán una reunión con vecinos del asentamiento Selva Negra donde uno de los temas a tratar será el de la pesca artesanal, que pasa por una situación complicada en la zona.

