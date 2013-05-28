Rige alerta NARANJA por tormentas intensas y vientos fuertes con probabilidad de granizo para Maldonado y gran parte del territorio uruguayo

Rige alerta NARANJA por tormentas intensas y vientos fuertes con probabilidad de granizo para Maldonado y gran parte del territorio uruguayohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/10/temporal.jpg
La Dirección Nacional de Meteorología elevó hace instantes el nivel de alerta amarillo a NARANJA debido a una alta probabilidad de tormentas fuertes, precipitaciones puntualmente copiosas (50 – 100 mm) en 6 hs., rachas de viento deentre 75 – 120 km/h asociado a tormentas, intensa actividad eléctrica y ocasional precipitación de granizo.
El alerta NARANJA estará vigente hasta las 21 hs. de este martes 28 de mayo para los departamentos de Maldonado, Paysandú, Río Negro, Soriano, Flores, Durazno, Colonia, San José, Florida, Montevideo, Rocha, Lavalleja, Canelones y Treinta y Tres.
Para los departamentos de Artigas, Salto, Tacuarembó, Rivera y Cerro Largo el alerta es de nivel Amarillo.
Informe de Meteorología emitido a las 13 hs. de este martes 28/05/13
ADVERTENCIA METEOROLÓGICA – CORTO PLAZO – BOLETIN Nº9
EMITIDO A LAS 13:00 HORA LOCAL EL DIA MARTES 28 DE MAYO DE 2013.
FENOMENO: TORMENTAS FUERTES.
NIVEL: NARANJA
ZONA AFECTADA: Paysandú, Río Negro, Soriano, Flores, Durazno, Colonia, San José, Florida, Montevideo, Maldonado, Rocha, Lavalleja, Canelones y Treinta y Tres.
HORA DE COMIENZO: en curso.
HORA DE FINALIZACION: las 21:00 hs. del día
de hoy.
PROBABILIDAD: alta.
Detalles: debido a la alta inestabilidad atmosférica se producirán tormentas puntualmente fuertes.
Debido a esto se prevén los siguientes fenómenos:
– Precipitaciones puntualmente copiosas (50 – 100 mm) en 6 hs.
– Rachas de viento del SW de corta duración (entre 75 – 120 km/h) asociado a tormentas.
– Intensa actividad eléctrica.
– Ocasional precipitación de granizo.
Otros comentarios:
Nivel Amarillo: en los departamentos de Artigas, Salto, Tacuarembó, Rivera y Cerro Largo, se prevén los mismos fenómenos pero con menor intensidad.
Se continuará monitoreando la situación y se informará de eventuales cambios.
Foto de portada: Marcelo Escondeur para semanariolprensa.com
