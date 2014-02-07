Rige advertencia naranja hasta la tarde; IDM advierte sobre rutas y caminos cortados

Intensa tormenta eléctrica con copiosas lluvias en varios departamentos del país justifican la advertencia naranja emitida esta mañana por el Instituto Uruguayo de Meteorología.

ADVERTENCIA METEOROLÓGICA – CORTO PLAZO – BOLETIN Nº6
EMITIDO A LAS 09:10 HORA LOCAL EL DIA VIERNES 07 DE FEBRERO DE 2014.

FENOMENO: TORMENTAS FUERTES.

NIVEL: NARANJA

ZONA AFECTADA: los departamentos de Colonia, Soriano, San José, Flores, Florida, Canelones, Montevideo, Lavalleja, Maldonado, Rocha.
HORA DE COMIENZO: en curso
HORA DE FINALIZACION: 15:10 hs. de hoy viernes 07/02/2014.
PROBABILIDAD: alta
Detalles: debido a la alta inestabilidad reinante, se están produciendo tormentas de rápido desarrollo. Algunas de ellas pueden ser puntualmente fuertes, originando los siguientes fenómenos:

– Precipitaciones puntualmente copiosas (entre 50
– 100 mm en 6 hs)
– Ocasionales rachas de viento del SW de corta duración (entre 75 -120 Km/h)
– Intensa actividad eléctrica
– Probable caída de granizo
Atención: los departamentos de Salto, Paysandú, Río Negro, Tacuarembó, Durazno, Cerro Largo y Treinta y Tres quedan comprendidos dentro del Nivel Amarillo, previéndose la probabilidad de los mismos fenómenos pero con menor intensidad:

– Precipitaciones puntualmente abundantes (entre 20 – 50 mm en 6 hs).
– Ocasionales vientos fuertes del SW de corta duración (hasta 75 km/h).
– Probable actividad eléctrica.

Esta advertencia se actualizará dentro de las siguientes seis (6) horas el día de hoy. Se continuará monitoreando la situación y se informará de eventuales cambios.

REFERENCIAS:
Probabilidad: Media: 50-75% Alta: >75%

IDM advierte sobre los caminos, rutas y pasos cortados por las precipitaciones

Ante las condiciones climáticas de las últimas jornadas se ha originado la crecida del nivel de ríos, arroyos y lagunas resultando en el corte de rutas, caminos y pasos. La Intendencia de Maldonado informa sobre la situación actual de estos lugares, así como los cuidados fundamentales que deben ser considerados en especiales circunstancias. 

El Comité de Emergencias Departamental comunica que las rutas, caminos y pasos cortados en el departamento de Maldonado son los que aparecen a continuación:San Carlos (402)

  • Camino Cerro Eguzquiza, frente a parque Medina.
  • Entrada a Camino La Paja, Ruta 39 vieja.
  • Avenida Julio Fraile, frente a Cancha de Atenas.
  • Puente existente en camino Cerro Eguzquiza.
  • Puente de calle C. Seijo, pasando Parque Anita.
  • Puente de Quinta Medina.
  • Paso Silvera.
  • Paso camino Abreu.
  • Paso López.
  • Camino Molino Lavagna, continuación avenida Rodó en el acceso a la ciudad.

Pan de Azúcar (403)

  • Camino Paso Gerona.
  • Paso El Molino.
  • Paso Perla.

Mataojo (404)

  • Cañada de Loretom Ruta 12 kilómetro 375.
  • Camino Carapé.

La Coronilla (409)

  • Camino Ángel Sosa.
  • Camino Cerro Cordillera.
  • Camino Paso López -solamente da paso a vehículos altos-.
  • Camino Cerro Catedral.
  • Paso de Octavio Cuence.

La Barra (412)

  • Camino Cañada Los Flamencos.
  • Camino Cerro Eguzquiza.

José Ignacio (413)

  • Camino Escuela Nº 41.
  • Camino El Anastacio hacia Ruta 9.

En todos los casos, los dos últimos dígitos corresponden a los números de las seccionales policiales.

Recomendaciones

El Sistema Nacional de Emergencias sugiere proceder de la siguiente manera:

  • Mantenerse informado sobre los pronósticos, estado del tiempo y advertencias de las autoridades.
  • Evitar la circulación innecesaria de personas y vehículos.
  • No intentar cruzar una zona inundada. Evitar transitar por caminos, puentes o calzadas que se encuentren momentáneamente desbordados por aguas de arroyos o ríos.
  • Desplazarse en autos, motos o caballos no disminuye los riesgos de ser arrastrado debido a la cantidad y fuerza de las aguas -más aún cuando se han perpetrado lluvias intensas y/o prolongadas-.
  • En el caso de tener que circular en vehículos particulares, hacerlo por rutas principales y en horas diurnas.
  • Tomar especial precaución con las personas más vulnerables -niños, ancianos o enfermos- y no dejarlos solos.

 Si se vive en zonas inundables, existe una serie de recomendaciones especiales:

  • Colocar todos los productos tóxicos -herbicidas, pinturas e insecticidas, entre otros- en zonas altas de la vivienda y fuera del alcance del agua para evitar posteriores contaminaciones.
  • Mantener los documentos personales y familiares en una bolsa de nailon reforzado y en un lugar correctamente identificado por el núcleo familiar.
  • Si las autoridades lo indican, prepararse para la evacuación y cumpliendo con las directivas que se señalen. Una vez que descienda el nivel de las aguas, el retorno a las viviendas se podrá hacer sin riesgo solamente cuando se proceda a la limpieza y desinfección de las zonas afectadas. El desborde del sistema sanitario y la presencia de alimañas constituyen factores de especial riesgo para la salud.

En todo momento, procurar mantener la calma y en caso de emergencia llamar al 911.

semanariolaprensa.com
publicado viernes 7 de febrero 2014 hora 10:48

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.