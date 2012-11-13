Reunión: organización para el Día Internacional contra la Violencia Doméstica
En Casa de la Cultura
La Comisión Departamental de Lucha Contra la Violencia Doméstica y el Municipio de Piriápolis está organizando una actividad en marco del Día Internacional de Lucha Contra la Violencia Doméstica, para la misma se realizará una reunión el dia 14 de noviembere a las 19hs en la Casa de la Cultura.
