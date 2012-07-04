Reinscripciones en talleres de Artes Plásticas en Piriápolis – Pan de Azúcar – Maldonado – San Carlos

La Escuela Departamental de Artes Plásticas y Visuales en las localidades de Maldonado, San Carlos, Piriápolis y Pan de Azúcar se encuentra en período de re inscripciones para cupos disponibles de los talleres de: Plástica y Cerámica Infantil, Escultura, Grabado, Tapiz, Dibujo y Pintura para adolescentes y adulto, las mismas se mantendrán hasta el 13 de julio se estarán llevando a cabo las inscripciones en el horario de 09.00 a 14.45 horas

Por más información sobre horarios y cupos dirigirse a la Casa de la Cultura de Maldonado, Casa de la Cultura de Piriápolis, Casa de la Cultura de Pan de Azúcar y Casa del Maestro en San Carlos, vía Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/escuelaartesplasticasmaldonado

O al mail: escuelaartesplasticas2009@gmail.com 

Es necesario presentar fotocopia de documento de identidad y constancia de domicilio.

Las Clases para re inscripciones comienzan el23 De Julio de 2012

