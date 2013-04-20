Regatas Optimist y Laser se realizaron en Piriápolis: Jóvenes navegantes desafiaron mar y viento en la bahía

Regatas Optimist y Laser se realizaron en Piriápolis: Jóvenes navegantes desafiaron mar y viento en la bahíahttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/04/DSC_0845-1.jpg
El pasado fin de semana 13 y 14 de abril se disputó en aguas de la bahía de Piriápolis la primera fecha del ránking AUDO (Asociación Uruguaya De Optimist) y selectivo para el Mundial Italia 2013 de esta categoría. Fueron 58 competidores de entre 10 y 15 años los que participaron.
Se sumaron 13 competidores de la clase Laser Internacional – uno de los barcos en el cuál continúan navegando los jóvenes cuando se retiran del Optimist a los 15 años.
Con el apoyo de la Sub Prefectura de Piriapolis y en condiciones extremas, con olas muy grandes y vientos que superaban los 40 k/h, se pudieron correr cuatro regatas de las seis programadas. Los navegantes fueron acompañados por sus entrenadores – del Yacht Club Uruguayo (YCU), Nautilus Yacht Club (NYC), Yacht Club Solis Chico (YCSCH), Yacht Club Paysandu (YCP), Yacht Club Punta del Este (YCPE), Club Náutico y Pesca Piriápolis (CNPP) – y otros gomones de apoyo.
Para los Optimist, el recorrido fue el mismo utilizado internacionalmente, un Trapecio Francés de 4 piernas. Para los navegantes de Laser, dado las condiciones exigentes de mar y viento, se hizo un recorrido Barlovento-Sotavento.
El comité organizador del Club Náutico y Pesca Piriápolis (CNPP) se formó por socios con mucha trayectoría en el yachting – Néstor Trnka, Carlos Font, Viviana Prati, Laurence Hildesley – quienes acompañaron al Oficial de Día, Bernie Knuppel, de la autoridad nacional de la vela, el Yacht Club Uruguayo. Se juntaron voluntarios del Club para hacerle un evento seguro, disfrutable y exitoso.
Una vez culminadas las regatas y en presencia de las autoridades locales – Sr. Teniente de Navío Don Sebastián Cladera de la PNN, Jefe del Puerto de Piriapolis Sr. Walter Pintos, Sr. Alejandro Martínez de la Alcaldía de Piriapolis – y las autoridades del CNPP, AUDO, AULA y los clubes participantes, se realizó la ceremonia de clausura y entrega de premios en la sede del CNPP.
Los organizadores agradecen el apoyo del Director de Turismo de la IDM Sr. Horacio Díaz, del Ministerio de Turismo y Deportes, del municipio de Piriapolis. De la misma forma lo hacen con Olga Rivero por sus fotos; el gesto generoso de las Aerosillas, por regalar viajes gratis a los navegantes; el restoran “Lo de Juan y Cristina”, en el puerto de Piriápolis, por brindar una cena de camaradería para unos 100 personas; y a todos aquellos que voluntariamente nos colaboraron.
Felicitamos a nuestros navegantes locales, Agustín Rivero y Matías Figueiras, quienes entrenan en Optimist con el CNPP, por su desempeño en las regatas.
Los resultados finales fueron:
Optimist General:
1º Dolores Moreira (YCP – YCU)
2º José Pedro Chifflet (YCPE)
3º Santiago Rial (YCU)
Optimist Femenino:
1º Dolores Moreira (YCP – YCU)
2º Luana Gonzalez (YCU)
Optimist Infantil (menores de 12 años):
1º Candelari Gari (YCPE)
2º Bruno Centenaro (YCPE)
Optimist Principiante:
1º Juan Francisco Pirone (YCPE)
2º Gonzalo Yorio (YCU)
Laser 4.7:
1º Santiago Raya (NYC)
2º Agustina Moreira (YCP)
Laser Radial:
1º Ignacio Rodriguez (YCU)
2º Sebastian Coll (YCU)
Fotos Olga Rivero
