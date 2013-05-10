Regatas de Optimist llenan la bahía de Piriápolis: El navegante local Diego Martin logró digno 6º puesto

Regatas de Optimist llenan la bahía de Piriápolis: El navegante local Diego Martin logró digno 6º puestohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/regata.jpg
Este fin de semana se realizó la 1º Copa Capitán Carlos Alonso – regatas para Optimist, Escuela de Vela – en la bahía de Piriápolis. Participaron 37 niños, entre 7 y 13 años, en este deslumbrante evento náutico organizado por el Club Náutico y Pesca Piriápolis.
Con el apoyo de la Sub Prefectura de Piriápolis, y en condiciones de vientos bastante fuertes para este grupo de jóvenes navegantes, se pudieron correr todas las seis regatas programadas, más una regata amistosa. Los chicos fueron acompañados por sus entrenadores – del Yacht Club Solis Chico (YCSCH), Club Náutico Boca de Cufré, Club Náutico de Carrasco y Punta Gorda, Yacht Club Punta del Este (YCPE) y del propio Club Náutico y Pesca Piriápolis (CNPP).
Los premiados fueron:
– 1º Optimist Escuela de Vela – Ivan Cardozo (YCSCH)
– 2º Optimist Escuela de Vela – Juan Alberto Sienra (YCPE)
– 3º Optimist Escuela de Vela – Bruno Gomez (YCPE)
– 1º Feminino – Optimist Escuela de Vela – Abril Rial (YCPE)
– “Espíritu Marinero” – Brian Zamora (YCSCH) –
Diego Martin de Piriápolis logró el 6º puesto
El navegante local, Diego Martín (foto der.), se posicionó en 3º lugar el sábado, y terminó con muy digno 6º puesto entre 36 competidores, siendo esta su primera participación en este tipo de competencias.
El evento fue nombrado la “Copa Capitán Carlos Alonso” como homenaje al Capitán Carlos Alonso, quien desde su rol con la Sub-Prefectura de Piriápolis gestionó el desarrollo de la vela ligera para jóvenes en Piriápolis hace algunos años. El comité organizador del Club Náutico y Pesca Piriápolis (CNPP) fue formado por Néstor Trnka y Carlos Font.
Agradecemos el apoyo del Ministerio de Turismo y Deportes, el Director de Turismo de Maldonado, la Alcaldía de Piriapolis – lo cual ha permitido dos eventos náuticos durante los meses de abril y mayo, con la participación de 108 jóvenes. También agradecemos al restaurant “Lo de Juan y Cristina”, en el puerto de Piriápolis, por brindar una cena de camaradería; y a todos aquellos que voluntariamente nos colaboraron.
Les compartimos un pequeño video con algunas tomas del evento
