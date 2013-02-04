Reconocida empresa nacional se convertiría en importante sponsor de Santiago Casco

Reconocida empresa nacional se convertiría en importante sponsor de Santiago Cascohttp://semanariolaprensa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/1.jpg
Así lo informó en forma exclusiva el alcalde de Piriápolis, Mario Invernizzi, a semanario La Prensa.
Una importante empresa nacional se convertiría en importante “sponsor” de Santiago Casco en los próximos días. La empresa, reconocida y relacionada a los medios de comunicación, se haría cargo de los viajes que el atleta tenga que realizar fuera del país para competir internacionalmente. El alcalde, a quien entrevistamos una vez finalizada la carrera y consumado el triunfo de Casco, nos dio el nombre de la empresa, pero nos pidió reservarlo hasta tanto no se confirme plenamente su sponsorización.
Consultamos al jerarca si se trataba de una iniciativa a nivel de intendencia o municipal, respondiendo: “Digamos que es una gestión personal”
