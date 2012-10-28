Recibimos y Publicamos: “A media letra payador”

Entrevista con De los Santos el jueves 18/10/2012

A MEDIA LETRA PAYADOR

Más de 80 minutos reunidos con el Intendente para oír la misma canción que unos días antes cuándo pidió ser recibido en nuestra Bancada. Debo aclarar muchas cosas, algunas puntualmente importantes, es sabido “que hay de todo en la viña del Señor “y que Personajes, Pillos, Palladores, Mentirosos, Usurpadores hay en todos lados (léase también bancadas, ejecutivos, etc.).- La idea de VENDER TIERRAS DE TODOS no se las saca nadie, le de el argumento que le de NI LO considera, el objetivo es SOLO UNO, o DOS QUIZA ? “La construcción de viviendas de tipo social “para los que menos tienen y bla bla bla bla. El período pasado 2005-2010 esa misma intención se transformó en una promesa de “ construir 1.500 viviendas “ y al final de los 5 años entregaron 71, SI, no faltó un cero para llegar a la mitad de lo prometido fueron 71 y hoy salen a pedir DOS fideicomisos de VENTA DE TIERRAS, son DOS y no UNO ( aparte del que se está EJECUTANDO PARA el Centro de Convenciones y Predio Ferial ), si razonamos que el pasado gobierno con un presupuesto de mas de 700 millones de dólares hicieron reales 71 viviendas, este periodo con un presupuesto de 1050 millones de dólares van a hacer 105, esas 71 con 700 millones, directamente proporcional seria un 50 % más, o sea que seguro van a entregar 105, da risa, da asco.-El Intendente se ofuscó un poco con este Edil preguntando si le estaba grabando, para que grabar, me se EL VERSITO de memoria, el CD ( ya no el casette ) es el mismo siempre, la transparencia ¿? Para prometer 1.500 viviendas y entregar menos de 100?, para negar déficit y después salir a pedir se le vote la posibilidad de un préstamo porque no tienen con qué pagar sueldos y proveedores?( invierno del 2010 enseguida de las elecciones municipales ).Para defender ideas para el resto del Departamento excepto la Zona Oeste hay muchos, para pelear por la zona nuestra pocos, muy poquititos. Mi misión fue esperar al fin de la reunión y en los últimos minutos de la misma Bien de Frente decirle al Señor Intendente que PIRIAPOLIS está hecho BOLSA, las calles, veredas, paseos públicos, etc., etc. y que EL en siete años había hecho “ Un poco de una plaza y una Presa de Laminación que de nada sirvió “el 19 de setiembre la calle RONDEAU se INUNDO como siempre o PEOR, le dije bien de frente que era una Crítica a lo poco que hizo y a varios pedidos de informes que NO ME RESPONDIO, el hombre es PILLO, me preguntó si me refería a mi pedido de Venta de Tierras en un Fideicomiso que pedí para la Zona Oeste, No señor, en este caso le estoy hablando del Dinero que les Dije DE DONDE SACAR cuándo dijeron NO había plata para la Piscina, la Recuperación de la PLAYA, la Remodelación de la RAMBLA, etc., les propuse que la Intendencia con nuestra anuencia NEGOCIARA la cartera DE GRANDES DEUDORES, como lo hizo el Banco Comercial con TESIS hace varios años y con ESA PLATA HACIAMOS TODAS LAS OBRAS NECESARIAS EN LA ZONA OESTE, cuándo ME ACUSARON DE CRITICAR Y NO PROPONER SOLUCIUONES, reiteré el pedido ya que desde octubre de 2010 estamos insistiendo con esa idea ( y otras como el Fideicomiso con Venta de Tierras para obras en la zona oeste ) el Sr. Intendente que sabe hacerse bien el Sota nunca respondió a cuánto asciende el total de los grandes deudores con la Intendencia, pero si recordaba mi pedido del Fideicomiso Con Venta de Tierras, eso es Casualidad o Causalidad ? Es muy raro que si se tienen opciones de financiación sin venta de tierras ( son otros 30 terrenos propiedad DE TODOS que mandan a la venta ), es muy raro decía que se INSISTA con la venta de TIERRAS, además sería más rápido JUNTARSE CON LA PLATA negociando la cartera de GRANDES DEUDORES, es que se quiere Proteger a alguien o a varios ? o es que se quiere Favorecer a alguien o a varios con la Venta de Tierras ?, y que no se hagan los enojados o los ofendidos, ellos siempre desconfiaron de TODO, el Conrad era para favorecer a tal, la Doble Vía para arreglar a cual, el Aeropuerto para acomodar a tales, que se venían los Piratas y se nos quedaban con Nuestra Soberanía por acomodar a quién, así que si tendremos derecho a desconfiar, con los manejos de los Casinos, de la vergonzosa situación de Pluna, con promesas de 1500 viviendas y no hacer ni el 5 por ciento, no hay Derecho a Desconfiar?. Cómo siempre hay quién se apropia de lo que ve o escucha, INSISTO que el Movimiento Social Independiente de Zona Oeste por intermedio de quién suscribe es quién presentó y luego reiteró la idea de NEGOCIAR LA CARTERA de GRANDES DEUDORES de la IDM para obras y PARA OBRAS en la ZONA OESTE !!! y que calificando el otro pedido como DE ESTRICTA JUSTICIA si se VENDIAN TIERRAS para una obra en Punta del Este correspondía VENDER TIERRAS PARA OBRAS EN ZONA OESTE, que no se hagan los giles, que entienden una propuesta y la otra no ( aunque como se trata de dinero para la zona Oeste miran para otro lado) y como no ven más allá de La Ballena podemos esperar sentados en los próximos años algún pedazo de plaza más y alguna presa del cohete, lamentable es lo mínimo.

Que no se golpeen el pecho con LA GRANDES OBRAS que no han hecho, COMO FINANCIARLAS LES HEMOS INDICADO, si no las hacen teniendo TODO A FAVOR es porque no quieren.-

Me despido con palabras del Señor Intendente De los Santos, parafraseando al único, al genial Domingo BURGUEÑO nos dijo que tenía presente el slogan “Pocas Palabras, Muchas Obras “, le dije bien de frente a DE LOS SANTOS, eso jamás mejor APLICADO que EN LA ZONA OESTE, en más de SIETE años de SU GOBIERNO, un pedazo de plaza y un pedazo de presa de laminación. LAMENTABLE, MUY LAMENTABLE!!!

*** El pedido de un Fideicomiso con Venta de Tierras para la Zona Oeste por un mínimo de 10 MILLONES de DOLARES también lo pedimos nosotros, enseguida que votamos el del Centro de Convenciones.-

*** El CENSO de TODOS los terrenos propiedad de la IDM, o sea de todos lo pobladores del Departamento también lo pedimos nosotros porque NO tienen la menor idea del Patrimonio, pedimos primero censen los que van desde el arroyo El Potrero hasta el arroyo Solís, mas precisamente los de los tres Municipios de Zona Oeste y le dimos la idea de la concesión de uno de ellos (Parecido a lo hecho con el CONRAD ) para una Mega Obra en nuestra ZONA.-

*** A cuánto asciende la suma de los Grandes Deudores con la IDM, la pedimos y reiteramos nosotros y se voto por unanimidad…

En este PEQUEÑO RESUMEN, mostramos que ALGO hemos hecho en estos dos años en la Junta Departamental, que no hay PEOR SORDO que el que NO quiere OIR no hay duda alguna, sea del partido que sea. (Hay de todo en LA VIÑA DEL SEÑOR ) Y NO LO DIGO POR Quienes Venden El Rico Patrimonio al Bajo Precio de la Necesidad y votan la VENTA DE TIERRAS de TODOS los POBLADORES de MALDONADO sabiendo muy bien QUE ESTOY A FAVOR DE LAS VIVIENDAS PARA TODA LA GENTE y sabiendo MUY BIEN QUE HAY OTRAS FORMA PARA LOGRAR LA FINANCIACION NECESARIA, queda la pregunta flotando en el aire QUIENES SE BENEFICIAN CON LA VENTA/COMPRA DE ALGUNA/AS DE ESAS TIERRAS ? Y QUIENES SE BENEFICIAN DEJANDO QUIETITA LA CARTERA DE GRANDES DEUDORES?

Hasta pronto lectores.-

Carlos E. DE GREGORIO

EDIL DEPARTAMENTAL

MOVIMIENTO SOCIAL INDEPENDIENTE DE ZONA OESTE

Se dejan copias de lo que aquí afirmamos a LA PRENSA como siempre lo hacemos, la afirmación y la prueba!